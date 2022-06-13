Accelerated bachelor's degrees: The fastest college degrees

Shutterstock / Antonio Guillem

What if you want or need to earn a bachelor's degree but don't have the time or money to spend on four years of school? Many colleges offer accelerated bachelor's degrees featuring prior experience credit transfers, self-paced online learning, and degree completion programs that allow you to finish sooner.

Bachelor's degree programs prepare students for careers or graduate study. Employees in professional, corporate, technology, government, and academic settings have likely earned bachelor's degrees. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, higher education translates to lower unemployment rates.

Explore our list of accelerated bachelor's degree options to find one that's right for you.

The best accelerated bachelor's degrees

ZDNet's ranking methodology relies on reputable data sources, reviews by experts, and a rigorous editorial process to identify the schools on our lists. You can trust our content for timeliness and objectivity.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each school's website. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. The Ohio State University

Columbus, Ohio



About the school: Ohio State offers three-year bachelor's degree plans on campus in fields like arts and sciences, business, communications, and education. Applicants can qualify for 30 or more credits toward their degrees with examinations, prior coursework, or military training.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 77%

77% Avg. annual net price: $16,845

$16,845 Fastest time to completion: Three years

Three years Average SAT range for admitted students: 590-690 critical reading; 620-740 math

590-690 critical reading; 620-740 math Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery method: On-campus

Accreditation: The Ohio State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Western Governors University

Salt Lake City Utah



About the school: WGU's accelerated online programs include accounting, cybersecurity and information assurance, information technology, IT management, and marketing. Programs follow a competency-based, self-paced format, allowing students to graduate in under four years.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Avg. annual net price: $9,969

$9,969 Fastest time to completion: 21 months

21 months Average SAT range for admitted students: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Western Governors University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

3. University of Missouri

Columbia, Missouri



About the school: Mizzou offers accelerated learning online and within its on-campus bachelor's degree programs. On-campus accelerated study is primarily for students who already hold one bachelor's degree and want to earn a second bachelor's. This may affect financial aid, tuition, and honors eligibility.

Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Avg. annual net price: $16,559

$16,559 Fastest time to completion: 15 months

15 months Average SAT range for admitted students: 560-660 critical reading; 550-660 math

560-660 critical reading; 550-660 math Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: On-campus; asynchronous

Accreditation: University of Missouri is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. University of West Florida

Pensacola, Florida



UWF online offers accelerated bachelor's degree options that can be completed in 24 months in clinical lab sciences, criminal justice, and nursing. Other programs, like accounting, business, and supply chain management take 24-48 months to complete.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Avg. annual net price: $7,089

$7,089 Fastest time to completion: 24 months

24 months Average SAT range for admitted students: 540-630 critical reading; 520-600 math

540-630 critical reading; 520-600 math Minimum GPA: Varies by program

Varies by program Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous; nursing includes in-person clinicals

Accreditation: University of West Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Thomas Jefferson University

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



About the school: Jefferson's accelerated bachelor's degree completion program allows learners with college experience to transfer 30-87 credits at reduced tuition rates and finish their degrees. Majors include business, health, IT, and leadership in emergency services.

Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 75%

75% Avg. annual net price: $26,569

$26,569 Fastest time to completion: 12 months

12 months Average SAT range for admitted students: 550-630 critical reading; 540-640 math

550-630 critical reading; 540-640 math Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Online; hybrid; on-campus

Accreditation: Thomas Jefferson University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. Indiana University

Indianapolis, Indiana



About the school: IU offers online bachelor's degree programs that students can finish in one to two years, depending on the number of credits they transfer. Fields of study include applied science, business, computing and technology, health, and labor studies; some programs require an associate degree or specific number of transferable credits. Students in IU's online degree programs take online classes from a combination of the school system's campuses.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 51%

51% Avg. annual net price: $12,416

$12,416 Fastest time to completion: 12 months

12 months Average SAT range for admitted students: 500-600 critical reading; 500-590 math

500-600 critical reading; 500-590 math Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Indiana University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Saint Louis University

St. Louis, Missouri



About the school: Jesuit-based SLU's flexible 2+SLU program partners with area community colleges to offer two-year bachelor's completion programs. SLU's accelerated online options include computer information systems, emergency management, general studies, project management, and security and strategic intelligence.

Acceptance rate: 56%

56% Graduation rate: 69%

69% Avg. annual net price: $25,039

$25,039 Fastest time to completion: 12 months

12 months Average SAT range for admitted students: 580-680 critical reading; 580-690 math

580-680 critical reading; 580-690 math Minimum GPA: Not specified

Not specified Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Saint Louis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Excelsior College

Albany, New York



About the school: Excelsior offers flexible online learning and maximum credit for prior learning, which add up to shorter times to a degree. Applicable credit includes transfer credit from prior coursework, industry certifications, military training, credit by portfolio, and examination credit.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 35%

35% Avg. annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Fastest time to completion: 12 months

12 months Average SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not required for admission; some programs require C- or higher for transferable course credits

Not required for admission; some programs require C- or higher for transferable course credits Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Excelsior College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

9. East Carolina University

Greenville, North Carolina



About the school: ECU Online's undergraduate degree completion program offers two-year bachelor's degrees for community college graduates and students with transferable credit. Majors include business administration, communication, education, industrial technology, and nursing.

Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Avg. annual net price: $16,550

$16,550 Fastest time to completion: 24 months

24 months Average SAT range for admitted students: 510-590 critical reading; 510-580 math

510-590 critical reading; 510-580 math Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: East Carolina University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. St. Petersburg College

St. Petersburg, Florida



About the school: In addition to academic transfer-credit mechanisms, the Experiential Learning Program at SPC grants up to 45 credits toward a degree for prior learning acquired through life experiences. Applicants submit portfolios for evaluation that describe experiences like jobs, seminars and workshops, courses, trainings, and projects.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 33%

33% Avg. annual net price: $2,668

$2,668 Fastest time to completion: 2.5 years

2.5 years Average SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: On-campus; online (synchronous)

Accreditation: St. Petersburg College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

Accelerated bachelor's degree programs can help you achieve your education goals more quickly but require a focus on powering through.

If you have the motivation, drive, and circumstances to devote two or three years to studies, an accelerated bachelor's degree could be the right choice.