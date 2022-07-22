Best online colleges in Michigan 2022

With a growing number of online colleges in Michigan, resident and non-resident students can attend Michigan schools. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 85 colleges and universities call Michigan home. Many offer online or hybrid options.
Some degrees on offer focus on fueling thriving local industries, such as advanced manufacturing, information technology, engineering, and medical technology. Here, we spotlight and provide details on the best online colleges in Michigan.
College
School stats
Detroit, MI
Troy, MI
Mount Pleasant, MI
Flint, MI
Marquette, MI
To provide readers with the most accurate lists of schools and programs, ZDNet's ranking methodology includes data from publicly available sources and industry expert insight. We reviewed each school's programs at the bachelor's and master's levels to determine the most reputable and valuable options.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Wayne State University
Detroit, Michigan
About the school: Featuring 13 schools and colleges, WSU offers more than 370 programs, including 16 online programs. Online learners can pursue social work and mortuary science degrees at the undergraduate level, and archival administration, community health, and sports administration at the graduate level.
Accreditation: Wayne State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. Walsh College
Troy, Michigan
About the school: One of the largest business schools in the region, Walsh launched its online programs in 1998. Walsh features 14 online degree programs at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels. All bachelor's degrees are degree-completion programs.
Accreditation: Walsh College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. Central Michigan University
Mount Pleasant, Michigan
About the school: CMU offers more than 200 programs, including 24 online undergraduate and graduate programs. Online students take classes in eight-, 12-, and 16-week sessions.
Accreditation: Central Michigan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. University of Michigan-Flint
Flint, Michigan
About the school: UM-Flint offers more than 30 online programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Both in-state and out-of-state online students pay the same tuition rate.
Accreditation: The University of Michigan-Flint is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. Northern Michigan University
Marquette, Michigan
About the school: NMU has more than 170 programs available in total, including more than 20 online degree options. The school features a popular online RN-to-BSN program and an online MPA program.
Accreditation: Northern Michigan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. Andrews University
Berrien Springs, Michigan
About the school: Andrews runs more than 150 programs, including more than 25 online degrees. The Seventh Day Adventist-affiliated school offers popular programs in engineering, computer science, and public health.
Accreditation: Andrews University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. Spring Arbor University
Spring Arbor, Michigan
About the school: A Free Methodist-affiliated school with over 70 majors and minors, SAU also offers 10 online programs. For nursing students, the school runs BSN, MSN, and DNP programs.
Accreditation: Spring Arbor University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
8. Cleary University
Howell, Michigan
About the school: CU has more than 20 degree programs, each with online study options. The business school features BBA, healthcare management, and hospitality management programs.
Accreditation: Cleary University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
9. Madonna University
Livonia, Michigan
About the school: MU offers more than 30 programs, including 17 online programs at the bachelor's and master's level. The Catholic school also provides study options at three other locations in Michigan.
Accreditation: Madonna University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
10. Western Michigan University
Kalamazoo, Michigan
About the school: At WMU, students can choose from more than 300 programs at various levels, including nearly 30 online degree programs.
Accreditation: Western Michigan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Students have no shortage of online college choices in Michigan. The state's school, program, and degree variety ensure that degree-seekers of all kinds have options. Use this guide to get you started on your search.