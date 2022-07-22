Best online colleges in Michigan 2022

Getty Images/iStockphoto

With a growing number of online colleges in Michigan, resident and non-resident students can attend Michigan schools. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 85 colleges and universities call Michigan home. Many offer online or hybrid options.

Some degrees on offer focus on fueling thriving local industries, such as advanced manufacturing, information technology, engineering, and medical technology. Here, we spotlight and provide details on the best online colleges in Michigan.

Top 10 online schools in Michigan: Quick facts

The best online colleges in Michigan

To provide readers with the most accurate lists of schools and programs, ZDNet's ranking methodology includes data from publicly available sources and industry expert insight. We reviewed each school's programs at the bachelor's and master's levels to determine the most reputable and valuable options.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Wayne State University

Detroit, Michigan



About the school: Featuring 13 schools and colleges, WSU offers more than 370 programs, including 16 online programs. Online learners can pursue social work and mortuary science degrees at the undergraduate level, and archival administration, community health, and sports administration at the graduate level.

Acceptance rate: 69%

69% Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $13,962

$13,962 Student body population: 26,241

26,241 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of master's degree programs: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 500-600

500-600 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous

Accreditation: Wayne State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Walsh College

Troy, Michigan



About the school: One of the largest business schools in the region, Walsh launched its online programs in 1998. Walsh features 14 online degree programs at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels. All bachelor's degrees are degree-completion programs.

Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 66%

66% Avg. annual net price: $20,310

$20,310 Student body population: 1,744

1,744 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Four

Four Number of master's degree programs: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Walsh College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Central Michigan University

Mount Pleasant, Michigan



About the school: CMU offers more than 200 programs, including 24 online undergraduate and graduate programs. Online students take classes in eight-, 12-, and 16-week sessions.

Acceptance rate: 69%

69% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $16,007

$16,007 Student body population: 17,311

17,311 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 18

18 Number of master's degree programs: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 500-610

500-610 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Central Michigan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. University of Michigan-Flint

Flint, Michigan



About the school: UM-Flint offers more than 30 online programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Both in-state and out-of-state online students pay the same tuition rate.

Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Avg. annual net price: $12,689

$12,689 Student body population: 6,829

6,829 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 20

20 Number of master's degree programs: 10

10 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 480-610

480-610 Minimum GPA: 2.7

2.7 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: The University of Michigan-Flint is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Northern Michigan University

Marquette, Michigan



About the school: NMU has more than 170 programs available in total, including more than 20 online degree options. The school features a popular online RN-to-BSN program and an online MPA program.

Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Graduation rate: 53%

53% Avg. annual net price: $15,214

$15,214 Student body population: 7,368

7,368 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Northern Michigan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Andrews University

Berrien Springs, Michigan



About the school: Andrews runs more than 150 programs, including more than 25 online degrees. The Seventh Day Adventist-affiliated school offers popular programs in engineering, computer science, and public health.

Acceptance rate: 49%

49% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Avg. annual net price: $23,408

$23,408 Student body population: 3,162

3,162 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of master's degree programs: 21

21 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 510-700

510-700 Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Andrews University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Spring Arbor University

Spring Arbor, Michigan



About the school: A Free Methodist-affiliated school with over 70 majors and minors, SAU also offers 10 online programs. For nursing students, the school runs BSN, MSN, and DNP programs.

Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $20,543

$20,543 Student body population: 3,118

3,118 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Three

Three Number of master's degree programs: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 490-600

490-600 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Spring Arbor University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Cleary University

Howell, Michigan



About the school: CU has more than 20 degree programs, each with online study options. The business school features BBA, healthcare management, and hospitality management programs.

Acceptance rate: 65%

65% Graduation rate: 48%

48% Avg. annual net price: $18,457

$18,457 Student body population: 658

658 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of master's degree programs: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Cleary University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Madonna University

Livonia, Michigan



About the school: MU offers more than 30 programs, including 17 online programs at the bachelor's and master's level. The Catholic school also provides study options at three other locations in Michigan.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $18,212

$18,212 Student body population: 2,792

2,792 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Nine

Nine Number of master's degree programs: Eight

Eight Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 460-560

460-560 Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Madonna University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Western Michigan University

Kalamazoo, Michigan



About the school: At WMU, students can choose from more than 300 programs at various levels, including nearly 30 online degree programs.

Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $20,371

$20,371 Student body population: 19,887

19,887 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of master's degree programs: 21

21 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 500-610

500-610 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Western Michigan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

Students have no shortage of online college choices in Michigan. The state's school, program, and degree variety ensure that degree-seekers of all kinds have options. Use this guide to get you started on your search.