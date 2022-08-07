Best online colleges in Missouri 2022

Thinking of pursuing an online degree in a new state? Consider online colleges in Missouri. An online degree from a Missouri school could help you save money and break into a great job market for engineering, business, and finance majors.
Missouri Partnership reports that the Show-Me state has become a destination for jobs in engineering, finance, and logistics. Missouri's diverse manufacturing output includes chemicals, electronics, and craft beer. Earning an accredited online degree in Missouri can prepare you for a job in these industries and more.
Read on for our ranking of the top online colleges in Missouri and see how they can help you in your career goals.
Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in Missouri, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology.
Our inclusion and ranking criteria also weigh the number and diversity of available online bachelor's and master's programs.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. University of Missouri
Columbia, Missouri
About the school: University of Missouri's online courses use the Canvas learning management system. The school's diverse online catalog includes an online master's in industrial engineering, online executive MBA, and online master's in personal financial planning.
Accreditation: University of Missouri is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
Kansas City, Missouri
About the school: Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary allows students to take courses in four formats: live video-conferencing, completely online, attending live events, and through a regional Southern Baptist church. Special master of divinity degree majors include women's ministry, Biblical languages, and Biblical counseling.
Accreditation: Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. Saint Louis University
St. Louis, Missouri
About the school: Founded in 1818 by Jesuits, Saint Louis University's prestigious reputation extends to its online degrees. They include online master's degrees in aviation, project management, and strategic intelligence. Veterans and first responders at SLU receive tuition discounts.
Accreditation: Saint Louis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Maryville University of Saint Louis
St. Louis, Missouri
About the school: Maryville University of Saint Louis uses the Canvas learning management system for online courses. The school's online master's degrees include programs in data science, project management and leadership, and artificial intelligence.
Accreditation: Maryville University of Saint Louis is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. William Woods University
Fulton, Missouri
About the school: Established in 1870, William Woods University offers affordable online programs and small class sizes. The school's online catalog includes an online BBA, online BS in American Sign Language interpretation, and online master's in public health.
Accreditation: William Woods University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. Park University
Parkville, Missouri
About the school: Park University uses the Canvas learning management system for its online courses. Online degrees on offer include an online BBA, online master's in teacher leadership, and online master's in industrial and organizational psychology.
Accreditation: Park University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. Webster University
St. Louis, Missouri
About the school: Webster University gives online students access to tutoring, mental health counseling, and life development services. Online degrees offered at the school include an online bachelor's in scriptwriting, online master's in environmental management, and online master's in education and innovation.
Accreditation: Webster University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
8. University of Central Missouri
Warrensburg, Missouri
About the school: University of Central Missouri offers varied online degrees, including an online bachelor's in environmental safety and risk management, online master's in technology, and master's in industrial management. UCM also offers a non-degree option through UCM Open University.
Accreditation: University of Central Missouri is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
9. Missouri State University
Springfield, Missouri
About the school: Missouri State University's resources for online students include virtual research assistance, one-on-one tutoring, and writing assistance. Online degrees offered at MSU include master's programs in project management, technical and professional writing, and information technology.
Accreditation: Missouri State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
10. Southeast Missouri State University
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
About the school: Southeast Missouri State University allows online students to earn prior learning credit through avenues including Microsoft Office Specialist, military experience, and international baccalaureate programs. The school's online programs include an online bachelor's in applied technology, master's in applied behavior analysis, and master's in exceptional child education.
Accreditation: Southeast Missouri State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
If you need more information or guidance on online colleges in Missouri, reach out to a recruiter or explore each college's website. Online college is a journey you should take at your own pace.
Rolling admissions policies have made it easier than ever to start online college today.