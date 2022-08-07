Best online colleges in Missouri 2022

Mark Perry/500px Prime/Getty Images

Thinking of pursuing an online degree in a new state? Consider online colleges in Missouri. An online degree from a Missouri school could help you save money and break into a great job market for engineering, business, and finance majors.

Missouri Partnership reports that the Show-Me state has become a destination for jobs in engineering, finance, and logistics. Missouri's diverse manufacturing output includes chemicals, electronics, and craft beer. Earning an accredited online degree in Missouri can prepare you for a job in these industries and more.

Read on for our ranking of the top online colleges in Missouri and see how they can help you in your career goals.

Top 5 online schools in Missouri: Quick facts

College School stats University of Missouri

Columbia, MO Acceptance rate: 82%

Graduation rate: 68%

Online courses use the Canvas learning management system

Online master's in personal financial planning prepares for the Certified Financial Planner exam Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Kansas City, MO Acceptance rate: 97%

Graduation rate: 38%

Students can take courses completely online, video conferencing, at live events, and at regional Baptist churches

Online master of divinity majors include women's ministry, youth ministry, and Biblical languages Saint Louis University

St. Louis, MO Acceptance rate: 56%

Graduation rate: 69%

Veterans and first-responders can access tuition discounts

Online master's in professional studies equips learners with stronger problem-solving skills Maryville University of Saint Louis

St. Louis, MO Acceptance rate: 95%

Graduation rate: 57%

Online master's programs include degrees in data science, artificial intelligence, and management and leadership

98% of online degree graduates report positive career outcomes within six months of graduating William Woods University

Fulton, MO Acceptance rate: 63%

Graduation rate: 59%

Small student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

Online master of education degrees offers unique specializations, including equestrian education and teaching and technology

The 10 best online colleges in Missouri

Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in Missouri, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology.

Our inclusion and ranking criteria also weigh the number and diversity of available online bachelor's and master's programs.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. University of Missouri

Columbia, Missouri



About the school: University of Missouri's online courses use the Canvas learning management system. The school's diverse online catalog includes an online master's in industrial engineering, online executive MBA, and online master's in personal financial planning.

Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Avg. annual net price: $16,559

$16,559 Student body population: 31,401

31,401 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor's degree programs: 47

47 Number of online master's degree programs: 119

119 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1110-1320

1110-1320 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of Missouri is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Kansas City, Missouri



About the school: Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary allows students to take courses in four formats: live video-conferencing, completely online, attending live events, and through a regional Southern Baptist church. Special master of divinity degree majors include women's ministry, Biblical languages, and Biblical counseling.

Acceptance rate: 97%

97% Graduation rate: 38%

38% Avg. annual net price: $19,405

$19,405 Student body population: 3,514

3,514 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor's degree programs: Nine

Nine Number of online master's degree programs: 25

25 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Saint Louis University

St. Louis, Missouri



About the school: Founded in 1818 by Jesuits, Saint Louis University's prestigious reputation extends to its online degrees. They include online master's degrees in aviation, project management, and strategic intelligence. Veterans and first responders at SLU receive tuition discounts.

Acceptance rate: 56%

56% Graduation rate: 69%

69% Avg. annual net price: $25,039

$25,039 Student body population: 13,474

13,474 Student-to-teacher ratio: 9:1

9:1 Number of online bachelor's degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degree programs: 16

16 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1160-1370

1160-1370 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Saint Louis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Maryville University of Saint Louis

St. Louis, Missouri



About the school: Maryville University of Saint Louis uses the Canvas learning management system for online courses. The school's online master's degrees include programs in data science, project management and leadership, and artificial intelligence.

Acceptance rate: 95%

95% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $27,290

$27,290 Student body population: 10,596

10,596 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor's degree programs: 30

30 Number of online master's degree programs: 17

17 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Maryville University of Saint Louis is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. William Woods University

Fulton, Missouri



About the school: Established in 1870, William Woods University offers affordable online programs and small class sizes. The school's online catalog includes an online BBA, online BS in American Sign Language interpretation, and online master's in public health.

Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $24,454

$24,454 Student body population: 1,737

1,737 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of online bachelor's degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of online master's degree programs: 10

10 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: William Woods University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Park University

Parkville, Missouri



About the school: Park University uses the Canvas learning management system for its online courses. Online degrees on offer include an online BBA, online master's in teacher leadership, and online master's in industrial and organizational psychology.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 25%

25% Avg. annual net price: $14,619

$14,619 Student body population: 8,782

8,782 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor's degree programs: 34

34 Number of online master's degree programs: 14

14 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Park University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Webster University

St. Louis, Missouri



About the school: Webster University gives online students access to tutoring, mental health counseling, and life development services. Online degrees offered at the school include an online bachelor's in scriptwriting, online master's in environmental management, and online master's in education and innovation.

Acceptance rate: 53%

53% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $23,248

$23,248 Student body population: 6,779

6,779 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of online bachelor's degree programs: 11

11 Number of online master's degree programs: 11

11 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1078-1260

1078-1260 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous or synchronous

Accreditation: Webster University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. University of Central Missouri

Warrensburg, Missouri



About the school: University of Central Missouri offers varied online degrees, including an online bachelor's in environmental safety and risk management, online master's in technology, and master's in industrial management. UCM also offers a non-degree option through UCM Open University.

Acceptance rate: 64%

64% Graduation rate: 53%

53% Avg. annual net price: $14,058

$14,058 Student body population: 10,530

10,530 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor's degree programs: 32

32 Number of online master's degree programs: 32

32 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of Central Missouri is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Missouri State University

Springfield, Missouri



About the school: Missouri State University's resources for online students include virtual research assistance, one-on-one tutoring, and writing assistance. Online degrees offered at MSU include master's programs in project management, technical and professional writing, and information technology.

Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $16,718

$16,718 Student body population: 22,925

22,925 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor's degree programs: 19

19 Number of online master's degree programs: 23

23 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1020-1220

1020-1220 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Missouri State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Southeast Missouri State University

Cape Girardeau, Missouri



About the school: Southeast Missouri State University allows online students to earn prior learning credit through avenues including Microsoft Office Specialist, military experience, and international baccalaureate programs. The school's online programs include an online bachelor's in applied technology, master's in applied behavior analysis, and master's in exceptional child education.

Acceptance rate: 93%

93% Graduation rate: 49%

49% Avg. annual net price: $13,568

$13,568 Student body population: 9,851

9,851 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of online bachelor's degree programs: 12

12 Number of online master's degree programs: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Southeast Missouri State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

If you need more information or guidance on online colleges in Missouri, reach out to a recruiter or explore each college's website. Online college is a journey you should take at your own pace.

Rolling admissions policies have made it easier than ever to start online college today.