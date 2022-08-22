Best online colleges in Nevada 2022

If you want to earn a degree while working or are considering relocating to Nevada, online colleges in Nevada deserve your consideration. Online degrees are often flexible and affordable and can offer a pathway to exciting careers.
Nevada isn't just desert and casinos. An online degree earned at a Nevada college can help you get a job in major state industries involving renewable energy, public health, and urban planning.
Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in Nevada and learn how they can serve you.
College
School stats
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
University of Nevada, Reno
Touro University Nevada
Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in Nevada, take a moment to learn about ZDNet's ranking methodology. Keep in mind that the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs is one of our criteria.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
About the school: Founded in 1957, University of Nevada, Las Vegas is not only the largest school in the Las Vegas metro area but a proud Asian-American, Pacific Islander, and Hispanic-serving institution. The school now offers online degrees catering to working learners.
Accreditation: University of Nevada, Las Vegas is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
2. University of Nevada, Reno
Reno, Nevada
About the school: The flagship public university of Nevada, University of Nevada, Reno offers an online RN to BSN program and several master's degrees. Innovative online programs at the school include its online graduate certificate in renewable energy and online master's in public health.
Accreditation: University of Nevada, Reno is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
3. Touro University Nevada
Henderson, Nevada
About the school: Touro University is a medical school that offers several online degrees, including an online RN to BSN program and an online master of education. The latter offers certificates in blended learning, teacher leadership, and differentiated classroom.
Accreditation: Touro University Nevada is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior Colleges and Universities Commission (WSCUC).
If you're still curious about pursuing online colleges in Nevada, don't hesitate to reach out to recruiters or career counselors at your college of interest for more information.
Better support for nontraditional learners and rolling admissions has made it easier than ever for working learners to start online college. Good luck on your journey.