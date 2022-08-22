Best online colleges in Nevada 2022

Giselleflissak/E+/getty Images

If you want to earn a degree while working or are considering relocating to Nevada, online colleges in Nevada deserve your consideration. Online degrees are often flexible and affordable and can offer a pathway to exciting careers.

Nevada isn't just desert and casinos. An online degree earned at a Nevada college can help you get a job in major state industries involving renewable energy, public health, and urban planning.

Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in Nevada and learn how they can serve you.

Top 3 online schools in Nevada: Quick facts

College School stats University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV Acceptance rate: 81%

Graduation rate: 52%

Asian-American, Pacific Islander, and Hispanic-serving institution

Currently offers an online master's in urban leadership that prepares for urban planning careers University of Nevada, Reno

Reno, NV Acceptance rate: 87%

Graduation rate: 58%

Online classes use the Canvas learning management system

Online offerings include online master's in public health and online graduate certificate in renewable energy Touro University Nevada

Henderson, NV Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Graduation rate: 88%

Online classes use the Canvas learning management system

Online master of education specializations include blended learning, differentiated classroom, and teacher leadership

The best online colleges in Nevada

Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in Nevada, take a moment to learn about ZDNet's ranking methodology. Keep in mind that the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs is one of our criteria.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada



About the school: Founded in 1957, University of Nevada, Las Vegas is not only the largest school in the Las Vegas metro area but a proud Asian-American, Pacific Islander, and Hispanic-serving institution. The school now offers online degrees catering to working learners.

Accreditation: University of Nevada, Las Vegas is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

2. University of Nevada, Reno

Reno, Nevada



About the school: The flagship public university of Nevada, University of Nevada, Reno offers an online RN to BSN program and several master's degrees. Innovative online programs at the school include its online graduate certificate in renewable energy and online master's in public health.

Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Price for undergraduate degree: $256-$666 per credit

$256-$666 per credit Price for graduate degree: $348-$934 per credit

$348-$934 per credit Student body population: 21,034

21,034 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1060-1260

1060-1260 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 2.75

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 2.75 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: University of Nevada, Reno is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

3. Touro University Nevada

Henderson, Nevada



About the school: Touro University is a medical school that offers several online degrees, including an online RN to BSN program and an online master of education. The latter offers certificates in blended learning, teacher leadership, and differentiated classroom.

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 88%

88% Price for undergraduate degree: $280 per credit

$280 per credit Price for graduate degree: $415-$800 per credit

$415-$800 per credit Student body population: 1,696

1,696 Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1

8:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: Three

Three Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, varies

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, varies Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and accelerated programs available

Accreditation: Touro University Nevada is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior Colleges and Universities Commission (WSCUC).

In conclusion

If you're still curious about pursuing online colleges in Nevada, don't hesitate to reach out to recruiters or career counselors at your college of interest for more information.

Better support for nontraditional learners and rolling admissions has made it easier than ever for working learners to start online college. Good luck on your journey.