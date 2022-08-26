Best online colleges in New Mexico 2022

Thinking about pursuing an online degree? Online colleges in New Mexico deserve your consideration.
Online degrees offer flexibility and affordability to learners. An online degree earned in the Land of Enchantment can help you get a job in one of the state's top industries. New Mexico is not only a hub for the energy, cybersecurity, and aerospace industries, but has in recent years seen a boom in food, the arts, and tourism.
Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in New Mexico and see how they can serve you.
Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in New Mexico, please take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNET's ranking methodology. Our ranking criteria include the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs at each school.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, New Mexico
About the school: University of New Mexico was established in 1899. This leading public research university offers a variety of online bachelor's and master's programs, including accelerated-format master's degrees in project management, construction management, and civil engineering.
Accreditation: University of New Mexico is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. New Mexico State University
Las Cruces, New Mexico
About the school: One of the oldest institutions of higher education in New Mexico, New Mexico State University offers a variety of online degrees, including an online master's in hotel, restaurant, and tourism management. NMSU also offers online certificate, microcredential, and workforce development courses to nontraditional learners.
Accreditation: New Mexico State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. Eastern New Mexico University
Portales, New Mexico
About the school: The largest regional comprehensive university in New Mexico, Eastern New Mexico University offers online degrees and certificates. The school's bachelor's of business administration online degree offers an emphasis in hospitality management. ENMU also offers a unique, hybrid master's in communicative disorders with a light residency requirement.
Accreditation: Eastern New Mexico University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
Socorro, New Mexico
About the school: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, commonly known as New Mexico Tech, is one of the best schools for STEM programs in the state. NMT's online catalog includes an master's in materials engineering, which offers preparation for online Ph.D. programs and careers in research.
Accreditation: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. University of the Southwest
Hobbs, New Mexico
About the school: University of the Southwest is a nondenominational Christian university that features affordable online degrees catering to nontraditional learners. The school's online catalog includes master's degrees in Christian studies, sports psychology, and strategic management.
Accreditation: University of the Southwest is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
If you're still interested in pursuing online colleges in New Mexico, don't hesitate to reach out to a recruiter for more information.
Online college has become easier than ever to access thanks to increased resources for nontraditional learners. With rolling admissions, you can even start online college today. Best of luck on your path forward.