Best online colleges in New Mexico 2022

Thinking about pursuing an online degree? Online colleges in New Mexico deserve your consideration.

Online degrees offer flexibility and affordability to learners. An online degree earned in the Land of Enchantment can help you get a job in one of the state's top industries. New Mexico is not only a hub for the energy, cybersecurity, and aerospace industries, but has in recent years seen a boom in food, the arts, and tourism.

Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in New Mexico and see how they can serve you.

Top 5 online schools in New Mexico: Quick facts

College School stats University of New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM Acceptance rate: 96%

Graduation rate: 52%

Several online programs follow an accelerated format, including master's in project management

Master's degree in Chicana/Chicano studies New Mexico State University

Las Cruces, NM Acceptance rate: 63%

Graduation rate: 52%

Online master's in hotel, restaurant, and tourism management

Online certificates, microcredentials, and workforce development programs for nontraditional learners Eastern New Mexico University

Portales, NM Acceptance rate: 51%

Graduation rate: 44%

Online BBA features a concentration in hospitality management

Online master's in communicative disorders New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

Socorro, NM Acceptance rate: 97%

Graduation rate: 54%

Online master's in computer science offers a concentration in information technology

Online master's in materials engineering is preparation for Ph.D. programs and work in research University of the Southwest

Hobbs, NM Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 30%

Non-denominational Christian university featuring master's degrees in Christian studies, sport management and recreation, and strategic management

Online classes use Blackboard learning management system

The best online colleges in New Mexico

Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in New Mexico, please take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNET's ranking methodology. Our ranking criteria include the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs at each school.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico



About the school: University of New Mexico was established in 1899. This leading public research university offers a variety of online bachelor's and master's programs, including accelerated-format master's degrees in project management, construction management, and civil engineering.

96% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Price for undergraduate degree: $383-$395 per credit

$383-$395 per credit Price for graduate degree: $416-$428 per credit

$416-$428 per credit Student body population: 22,139

22,139 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 14

14 Number of online master's degree programs: 16

16 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1030-1250

1030-1250 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: University of New Mexico is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. New Mexico State University

Las Cruces, New Mexico



About the school: One of the oldest institutions of higher education in New Mexico, New Mexico State University offers a variety of online degrees, including an online master's in hotel, restaurant, and tourism management. NMSU also offers online certificate, microcredential, and workforce development courses to nontraditional learners.

Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Price for undergraduate degree: $250-$395 per credit

$250-$395 per credit Price for graduate degree: $250-$444 per credit

$250-$444 per credit Student body population: 13,904

13,904 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 14

14 Number of online master's degree programs: 24

24 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 950-1150

950-1150 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.75; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.75; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: New Mexico State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Eastern New Mexico University

Portales, New Mexico



About the school: The largest regional comprehensive university in New Mexico, Eastern New Mexico University offers online degrees and certificates. The school's bachelor's of business administration online degree offers an emphasis in hospitality management. ENMU also offers a unique, hybrid master's in communicative disorders with a light residency requirement.

Acceptance rate: 51%

51% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Price for undergraduate degree: $187-$2712 per credit

$187-$2712 per credit Price for graduate degree: $314 per credit

$314 per credit Student body population: 4,991

4,991 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 32

32 Number of online master's degree programs: 20

20 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 950-1160

950-1160 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Eastern New Mexico University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

Socorro, New Mexico



About the school: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, commonly known as New Mexico Tech, is one of the best schools for STEM programs in the state. NMT's online catalog includes an master's in materials engineering, which offers preparation for online Ph.D. programs and careers in research.

Acceptance rate: 97%

97% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Price for undergraduate degree: N/A

N/A Price for graduate degree: $396 per credit

$396 per credit Student body population: 1,734

1,734 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Zero

Zero Number of online master's degree programs: Eight

Eight Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1150-1370

1150-1370 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. University of the Southwest

Hobbs, New Mexico



About the school: University of the Southwest is a nondenominational Christian university that features affordable online degrees catering to nontraditional learners. The school's online catalog includes master's degrees in Christian studies, sports psychology, and strategic management.

100% Graduation rate: 30%

30% Price for undergraduate degree: $499 per credit

$499 per credit Price for graduate degree: $625 per credit

$625 per credit Student body population: 1,064

1,064 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 11

11 Number of online master's degree programs: 27

27 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: University of the Southwest is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

If you're still interested in pursuing online colleges in New Mexico, don't hesitate to reach out to a recruiter for more information.

Online college has become easier than ever to access thanks to increased resources for nontraditional learners. With rolling admissions, you can even start online college today. Best of luck on your path forward.