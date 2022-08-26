/>
X
Education
Home Education

Best online colleges in New Mexico 2022

Online colleges in New Mexico offer an affordable, flexible pathway to your professional goals. They can even help you get a job in top industries such as energy and logistics.
matthew-sweeney.jpg
Written by Matthew Sweeney, Contributing Writer on
Woman working with laptop computer.
Nomad Outing/Moment/Getty Images

Thinking about pursuing an online degree? Online colleges in New Mexico deserve your consideration. 

Online degrees offer flexibility and affordability to learners. An online degree earned in the Land of Enchantment can help you get a job in one of the state's top industries. New Mexico is not only a hub for the energy, cybersecurity, and aerospace industries, but has in recent years seen a boom in food, the arts, and tourism.

Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in New Mexico and see how they can serve you.

Top 5 online schools in New Mexico: Quick facts

College

School stats

University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM

  • Acceptance rate: 96%
  • Graduation rate: 52%
  • Several online programs follow an accelerated format, including master's in project management
  • Master's degree in Chicana/Chicano studies

New Mexico State University
Las Cruces, NM

  • Acceptance rate: 63%
  • Graduation rate: 52%
  • Online master's in hotel, restaurant, and tourism management
  • Online certificates, microcredentials, and workforce development programs for nontraditional learners

Eastern New Mexico University
Portales, NM

  • Acceptance rate: 51%
  • Graduation rate: 44%
  • Online BBA features a concentration in hospitality management
  • Online master's in communicative disorders

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
Socorro, NM

  • Acceptance rate: 97%
  • Graduation rate: 54%
  • Online master's in computer science offers a concentration in information technology
  • Online master's in materials engineering is preparation for Ph.D. programs and work in research

University of the Southwest
Hobbs, NM

  • Acceptance rate: 100%
  • Graduation rate: 30%
  • Non-denominational Christian university featuring master's degrees in Christian studies, sport management and recreation, and strategic management
  • Online classes use Blackboard learning management system

The best online colleges in New Mexico

Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in New Mexico, please take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNET's ranking methodology. Our ranking criteria include the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs at each school.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard

1. University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, New Mexico

About the school: University of New Mexico was established in 1899. This leading public research university offers a variety of online bachelor's and master's programs, including accelerated-format master's degrees in project management, construction management, and civil engineering.

Accreditation: University of New Mexico is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. New Mexico State University
Las Cruces, New Mexico

About the school: One of the oldest institutions of higher education in New Mexico, New Mexico State University offers a variety of online degrees, including an online master's in hotel, restaurant, and tourism management. NMSU also offers online certificate, microcredential, and workforce development courses to nontraditional learners.

  • Acceptance rate: 63%
  • Graduation rate: 52%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $250-$395 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $250-$444 per credit
  • Student body population: 13,904
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 14
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 24
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 950-1150
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.75; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: New Mexico State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Eastern New Mexico University
Portales, New Mexico

About the school: The largest regional comprehensive university in New Mexico, Eastern New Mexico University offers online degrees and certificates. The school's bachelor's of business administration online degree offers an emphasis in hospitality management. ENMU also offers a unique, hybrid master's in communicative disorders with a light residency requirement.

  • Acceptance rate: 51%
  • Graduation rate: 44%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $187-$2712 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $314 per credit
  • Student body population: 4,991
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 32
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 20
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 950-1160
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Eastern New Mexico University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
Socorro, New Mexico

About the school: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, commonly known as New Mexico Tech, is one of the best schools for STEM programs in the state. NMT's online catalog includes an master's in materials engineering, which offers preparation for online Ph.D. programs and careers in research.

  • Acceptance rate: 97%
  • Graduation rate: 54%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: N/A
  • Price for graduate degree: $396 per credit
  • Student body population: 1,734
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Zero
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Eight
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1150-1370
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. University of the Southwest
Hobbs, New Mexico

About the school: University of the Southwest is a nondenominational Christian university that features affordable online degrees catering to nontraditional learners. The school's online catalog includes master's degrees in Christian studies, sports psychology, and strategic management.

Accreditation: University of the Southwest is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

If you're still interested in pursuing online colleges in New Mexico, don't hesitate to reach out to a recruiter for more information. 

Online college has become easier than ever to access thanks to increased resources for nontraditional learners. With rolling admissions, you can even start online college today. Best of luck on your path forward.

ZDNET recommends

Editorial standards