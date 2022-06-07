Best online Ph.D. programs: Doctoral degrees ranked

An online doctorate program has a lot in common with a traditional, in-person program. By studying online, you'll complete the same courses and classes on a schedule that accommodates yours. An online doctoral program includes research and dissertation requirements, all of which you complete under the guidance of a mentor.
We've ranked the schools offering the best online doctorates below.
An online Ph.D. is comparable to what on-campus learners experience. The program typically begins with coursework designed to build your fundamental understanding of the discipline alongside research essentials.
Once you complete the required classes, you will sit for comprehensive exams and submit a dissertation or project proposal. This is something you develop with a mentor.
As an online student, you'll connect one-on-one with faculty via online office hours, email, and video conferencing. A bad internet connection or technical difficulties can hinder you. You may also need to or want to travel to meet with them personally.
Some online Ph.D. programs may provide you with a computer, while others have research resources to help you.
Much of the research you undertake is done independently and requires self-motivation and dedication. Asking questions, reaching out for help, and remaining in close contact with your mentor is key throughout the process.
We picked the best online Ph.D. programs using ZDNet's ranking methodology. Our proprietary formula for assessing online doctoral degrees uses federally reported data, programmatic and professional outcomes, and industry insights. We consider the whole picture to offer an unbiased look at the top online Ph.D. programs.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each school's website. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. A.T. Still University
Kirsville, Missouri
About the program: ATSU offers online doctoral programs in health professions, health administration, health sciences, medical science, and nursing practice.
Accreditation: A.T. Still University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. Amridge University
Montgomery, Alabama
About the program: Dedicated to academic programs infused with the ideals and heritage of the Churches of Christ, Amridge offers six online Ph.D. programs alongside three doctor of ministry programs and one doctor of education degree.
Accreditation: Amridge University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. Andrews University
Berrien Springs, Michigan
About the program: Steeped in the beliefs and traditions of the Seventh-day Adventist church, Andrews offers online doctoral programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, nursing, and education.
Accreditation: Andrews University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Ball State University
Muncie, Indiana
Accreditation: Ball State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. Barry University
Miami, Florida
About the program: Grounded in the Roman Catholic Dominican tradition, Barry offers online doctoral programs in nursing, occupational therapy, and education.
Accreditation: Barry University is accredited by the Southern Commission of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
6. Baylor University
Waco, Texas
About the program: A Baptist institution, Baylor offers online doctoral programs in occupational therapy, physical therapy, nursing, and education.
Accreditation: Baylor University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
7. Bethel University
Saint Paul, Minnesota
About the program: Bethel, the largest member of a 13-institution Baptist college consortium, offers online doctorates in K-12 education administration and higher education leadership.
Accreditation: Bethel University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
8. Boston University
Boston, Massachusetts
About the program: BU offers online doctoral programs in mechanical engineering and occupational therapy.
Accreditation: Boston University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
9. University of Massachusetts Global
Irvine, California
About the program: Dedicated to serving non-traditional students and adult learners, UMass Global offers two online doctoral degrees: A education doctorate organizational leadership, and a post-masters to doctor of nursing practice program.
Accreditation: The University of Massachusetts Global is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
10. Brenau University
Gainesville, Georgia
About the program: Brenau offers six online doctoral programs in education. Concentration areas include elementary education, higher education leadership, higher education teaching and learning middle grades, and special education. A degree completion program is also available.
Accreditation: Brenau University is accredited by the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).