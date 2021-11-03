Best online business administration degrees 2022

Earning a business administration degree online provides a convenient and cost-effective way to start your career. From administrative assistants to chief executive officers, a business administration degree teaches students the finance, management, and networking skills they need to ensure success.

Undergraduate and graduate degrees in business administration train students in topics such as accounting, marketing, human resources, and information technology. Many programs include specializations that grow business expertise in a particular field. Graduate degrees in business administration also train managers and leaders. This bodes well with the Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting a 9% growth in managerial positions to 2030.

To find out which online business administration degree is right for you, check out our topic picks below.

Top 5 online schools for business administration

The best online bachelor's in business administration degrees

The rankings below are ZDNet's top picks for business administration degrees online. ZDNet's ranking methodology takes numerous factors into consideration to help you get a clear look at how to find the best online business administration degree.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Florida Gainesville, Florida About the program: UF offers both a bachelor of science and a bachelor of arts in business administration online. The former focuses on business foundations, while the latter allows learners to explore an additional specialized area. Acceptance rate: 37%

37% Graduation rate: 87%

87% Annual net price: $6,302

$6,302 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: 1310-1470

1310-1470 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

2. Florida International University Miami, Florida About the program: FIU's online bachelor of business administration degree with a finance track emphasizes banking, corporate finance, investments, and financial institutions and markets. Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $7,296

$7,296 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: 1110-1280

1110-1280 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

3. California State University, Fullerton Fullerton, California About the program: Cal State Fullerton's online business administration degree in professional business serves as a degree-completion program. Students choose from among seven specialization options. Acceptance rate: 53%

53% Graduation rate: 76%

76% Avg. annual net price: $7,991

$7,991 Years to degree: Three SAT range: 1030-1200 Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery methods: Synchronous

4. Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, Florida About the program: Designed for students who have completed two years of coursework, FAU's online bachelor of business administration includes majors in accounting, hospitality and tourism management, management, and marketing. Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $10,186

$10,186 Years to degree: Two

Two SAT range: 1080-1240

1080-1240 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

5. San Diego State University San Diego, California About the program: As a degree-completion program, SDSU's online bachelor's in business administration emphasizes fundamental topics like leadership, international strategies, marketing, and investments. Acceptance rate: 34%

34% Graduation rate: 78%

78% Avg. annual net price: $14,788

$14,788 Years to degree: Two

Two SAT range: 1110-1330

1110-1330 Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

6. The University of Alabama Tuscaloosa, Alabama About the program: UA's online bachelor's in commerce and business administration allows students to specialize in management, marking, or accounting. Acceptance rate: 83%

83% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Avg. annual net price: $22,597

$22,597 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: 1080-1340

1080-1340 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

7. University of Louisiana at Monroe Monroe, Louisiana About the program: ULM's bachelor's of business administration online includes 120 credit hours of coursework. Learners choose two concentration areas as part of the program. Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Avg. annual net price: $10,453

$10,453 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

8. New Mexico State University Las Cruces, New Mexico About the program: NMSU's online bachelor's in business administration allows learners to specialize in information systems or marketing. Students have the option to take part in an internship as part of the program. Acceptance rate: 55%

55% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Avg. annual net price: $8,659

$8,659 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: 950-1150

950-1150 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

9. Central Washington University Ellensburg, Washington About the program: Designed to accommodate students with an associate degree in business, CWU's online business administration bachelor's includes optional specializations in human resource management, marketing management, and supply chain management. Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 60%

60% Avg. annual net price: $15,397

$15,397 Years to degree : 1.5-4

1.5-4 SAT range: 950-1170

950-1170 Minimum GPA: 2.25

2.25 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

10. University of Northwestern Ohio Lima, Ohio About the program: Online business administration degrees at UNOH include optional concentrations in agribusiness management, automotive management and automotive aftermarket, and marketing. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $19,055

$19,055 Years to degree: 1.5-4

1.5-4 SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

11. Lincoln Christian University Lincoln, Illinois About the program: LCU's online business administration bachelor's degree works a biblical worldview into a comprehensive business curriculum. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 55%

55% Avg. annual net price: $18,141

$18,141 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

12. University of Illinois at Springfield Springfield, Illinois About the program: UIS offers a comprehensive online bachelor of business administration degree with specialization options in management or human resource management. Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Avg. annual net price: $12,477

$12,477 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: 995-1210

995-1210 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

13. Eastern New Mexico University Portales, New Mexico About the program: ENMU's online business administration bachelor's degree accommodates students who want to specialize in finance, hospitality management, information systems, marketing, and personal financial planning. Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $9,516

$9,516 Years to degree: Two

Two SAT range: 900-1110

900-1110 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

14. University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota About the program: Mary's online business administration bachelor's degree includes 124 credit hours of coursework. The comprehensive curriculum integrates business fundamentals and Benedictine values. Acceptance rate: 74%

74% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Avg. annual net price: $17,410

$17,410 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: 1048-1280

1048-1280 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

15. Central Michigan University Mount Pleasant, Michigan About the program: CMU's online bachelor's degree in business administration includes 120 credit hours of core, major, and elective coursework. Students can specialize in information systems. Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $15,981

$15,981 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: 990-1200

990-1200 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

16. John Brown University Siloam Springs, Arkansas About the program: JBU's online business administration bachelor's degree in management emphasizes functional aspects of business. Learners explore marketing, strategy, and finance from a Christian perspective. Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 70%

70% Avg. annual net price: $21,963

$21,963 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: 1060-1260

1060-1260 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

17. Montana State University Northern Havre, Montana About the program: Within MSUN's comprehensive online bachelor's program in business administration, students have an array of minors to choose from to tailor their degree. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $13,174

$13,174 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

18. Florida State College at Jacksonville Jacksonville, Florida About the program: FSCJ's online bachelor's degree in business administration provides concentration options in human resources, entrepreneurship, and marketing. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 35%

35% Avg. annual net price: $3,916

$3,916 Years to degree: Four, accelerated option available

Four, accelerated option available SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

19. Mayville State University Mayville, North Dakota About the program: As part of the online business administration degree at Maryville, students can double-major or minor in accounting or select specializations in two of the following topics: accounting, marketing, management, banking and finance, and agribusiness. Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 39%

39% Avg. annual net price: $12,378

$12,378 Years to degree: 2-4

2-4 SAT range: 900-1130

900-1130 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

20. Mississippi College Clinton, Mississippi About the program: MC offers an online business administration program that provides a Christian-focused look at business fundamentals, principles, and practices. Acceptance rate: 42%

42% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Avg. annual net price: $17,186

$17,186 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: 1060-1230

1060-1230 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

21. Eastern Florida State College Cocoa, Florida About the program: EFSC's online management degree with a concentration in general business trains students in decision-making, leadership, and organizational management. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 40%

40% Avg. annual net price: $4,955

$4,955 Years to degree: Two

Two SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

22. Peru State University Peru, Nebraska About the program: PSU's online business administration bachelor's degree provides seven specialization options. Notable tracks include management applied science and computer management information systems. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $14,058

$14,058 Years to degree: 2-4

2-4 SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

23. Southeastern University Lakeland, Florida About the program: With concentrations in business leadership and marketing communication, SEU's online business administration bachelor's degree blends business theory and practice through 120 credit hours of coursework. Acceptance rate: 48%

48% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Avg. annual net price: $24.909

$24.909 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: 940-1180

940-1180 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

24. Eastern Oregon University La Grande, Oregon About the program: Students can earn an online bachelor of arts or an online bachelor of science in business administration from EOU. Two degree concentrations are available. Acceptance rate: 98%

98% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $14,300

$14,300 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: 930-1145

930-1145 Minimum GPA: 2.75 (high school transcripts), 2.25 (previous college coursework)

2.75 (high school transcripts), 2.25 (previous college coursework) Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

25. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona Beach, Florida About the program: Embry-Riddle's online bachelor's degree in aviation business administration emphasizes economics, management, and business statistics and marketing as they relate to the airline industry. Acceptance rate: 62%

62% Graduation rate: 35%

35% Avg. annual net price: $20,333

$20,333 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Asynchronous

Insights from a graduate who majored in business administration

Darien Chui obtained his bachelor's degree in business administration from Washington State University - Vancouver. During his undergrad, he served as president of Beta Alpha Psi and the Institute of Managerial Accountants to help fellow students bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace. Darien was also a student ambassador for the Carson College of Business and a student leader in other non-business-related organizations on campus.

Since graduating, Darien has been working full time as a data analyst. Outside of the 9-5, Darien also owns his own wedding photography studio, which is ranked top 10 in the United States.

ZDNet: Was there anything about being a business administration major that you didn't expect or anticipate?

Darien Chui: To be honest, I didn't entirely know what to expect because I wasn't 100% sure what my exact career goals were when I first started. However, I didn't expect for there to be so many options for study and career paths within the business admin major. It was nice to be exposed to so much variety.

ZDNet: What misconceptions do people have about majoring in business administration, and what would you tell them?

DC: I think many people think a business administration major will prepare them to run their own business. From my experience, I'd tell them that a business administration major is a good foundation; however, it's not enough to fully guarantee your success in starting a business from scratch.

ZDNet: What was the most challenging course you took as a business administration major? What advice would you give to students who are about to start this course?

DC: My most challenging course was statistics. I struggled with stats because there were a lot of formulas that you had to memorize by rote memory, which wasn't my strong suit. My advice to students taking a stats course is to find real-life scenarios for where each type of formula or concept takes place. Having real-life examples to study, and a story to help you remember, will improve your understanding of statistics.

ZDNet: How did you make the most of your time as a business administration major so that you were competitive in the job market after graduation?

DC: I took advantage of all the extra-curricular opportunities that were available. Good grades aren't enough. When your university offers workshops such as professional resume reviews, interview prep, networking events, etc., be sure to go to as many of them as you can.

Also, get involved with business clubs where available. Being involved in Beta Alpha Psi (an accounting club) helped me better understand the accounting profession and helped me make connections with accounting firms in the area, which led to an internship. Even after I decided to discontinue my path into accounting, the connections with other student leaders and employers eventually helped me land a full-time job in the industry I decided to go into.

When employers see that you're putting in effort outside of the classroom to educate and prepare yourself for the workplace, you'll stand out amongst the competition.

What to expect in an online bachelor's in business administration degree program

An online bachelor's in business administration introduces students to business theories, principles, and practices. What to expect in a business degree program varies, but generally some consistencies exist across the board.

With coursework in accounting, finance, and management, learners build the skills to work in business settings across industries and organizations. Classes in organizational behavior, information technology, statistics, and human resources provide essential insights into optimizing people, technology, and data to achieve business goals.

Online bachelor's in business administration courses

Introductory coursework in economics, finance, and business communication help establish foundational knowledge for program-specific business administration classes. While earning a business administration degree, students learn data analytics, entrepreneurship, marketing, and management while simultaneously applying the principles of each through assignments, group projects, and practical learning exercises.

Business Analytics

A business analytics course introduces students to methods used to assess quantitative and qualitative information. Learners develop skills to interpret and apply information from data to business situations.

Global Business

Global business courses emphasize the business connections between organizations, companies, and individuals around the world. Students explore social, economic, and political influences on business and how to apply that information to making effective, efficient business decisions on the global stage.

Marketing

Marketing classes focus on strategies to promote goods and services. By emphasizing advertising, business communications, and market strategy and research, students develop skills to engage with and influence consumers and the general public.

Project Management

In a project management class, students learn about how to effectively manage all aspects of a project's life cycle. Project management coursework emphasizes time management, budgeting, risk management, and communication skills alongside planning, development, and execution of a specific project.

A business administration degree online paves the way to a fulfilling business career. The wide scope of a business administration degree allows students to apply what they learn across industries and organizations.