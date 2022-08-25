Best online colleges in Utah 2022

Utah strives to build and support a diverse economy focusing on industries like advanced manufacturing, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, and software and IT. Online colleges in Utah can prepare you for careers in these fields or continued study.
Bachelor's and master's students can select among online programs at large public research universities like the University of Utah, fully online Western Governors University, or small, private Westminster College.
Read on for the details.
College
School stats
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Logan, UT
Ogden, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
If you're looking for distance learning options, you can count on ZDNET's ranking methodology to provide well-researched, rigorously edited information. Our metrics include academic quality, affordability, institutional reputation, and the number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. University of Utah
Salt Lake City, Utah
About the school: The U's online programs include majors in economics and environmental sustainability studies and graduate degrees in biomedical informatics and electrical and computer engineering.
Accreditation: University of Utah is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
2. Western Governors University
Salt Lake City, Utah
About the school: WGU offers only distance learning and an open admissions policy. Competency-based education allows students to progress through courses as soon as they master the material.
Accreditation: Western Governors University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
3. Utah State University
Logan, Utah
About the school: USU Online offers undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in agriculture and technology, business, education and healthcare, humanities and social sciences, and natural resources.
Accreditation: Utah State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
4. Weber State University
Ogden, Utah
About the school: WSU's online programs can be completed on a semester schedule or at students' own pace with a six-month time cap. Degree options include healthcare fields, integrated studies, and writing and communications.
Accreditation: Weber State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
5. Westminster College
Salt Lake City, Utah
About the school: Westminster's Professional and Continuing Education department offers low-residency project-based programs in business administration or strategic communications and a bachelor's in nursing for RNs.
Accreditation: Westminster College is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
Utah offers distance learning opportunities in the state's in-demand industries. Continue your research into online colleges in Utah by following the program links within the rankings.
For general information on distance learning options, visit our best online colleges guide and review our content on online business and computer science degrees.