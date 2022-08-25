Best online colleges in Utah 2022

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah strives to build and support a diverse economy focusing on industries like advanced manufacturing, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, and software and IT. Online colleges in Utah can prepare you for careers in these fields or continued study.

Bachelor's and master's students can select among online programs at large public research universities like the University of Utah, fully online Western Governors University, or small, private Westminster College.

Read on for the details.

Top 5 online schools in Utah: Quick facts

College School stats University of Utah Salt Lake City, UT Acceptance rate: 79%

Graduation rate: 70%

Same tuition rate for in-state and out-of-state undergraduates

Virtual exam proctoring Western Governors University Salt Lake City, UT Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 54%

ACT/SAT not required

Flat-rate tuition charged per six-month term Utah State University Logan, UT Acceptance rate: 91%

Graduation rate: 54%

Special tuition rates for out-of-state online learners

30+ online bachelor's and master's degrees Weber State University Ogden, UT Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 42%

ACT/SAT not required

Self-paced online learning available Westminster College Salt Lake City, UT Acceptance rate: 87%

Graduation rate: 65%

Project-based business degree programs

Partnership with Salt Lake Community College

The best online colleges in Utah

If you're looking for distance learning options, you can count on ZDNET's ranking methodology to provide well-researched, rigorously edited information. Our metrics include academic quality, affordability, institutional reputation, and the number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah



About the school: The U's online programs include majors in economics and environmental sustainability studies and graduate degrees in biomedical informatics and electrical and computer engineering.

79% Graduation rate: 70%

70% Price for undergraduate degree: $260 per credit

$260 per credit Price for graduate degree: $1,272-$4,517 per credit; some programs may have different tuition rates

$1,272-$4,517 per credit; some programs may have different tuition rates Student body population: 34,464

34,464 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Nine

Nine Number of online master's degree programs: 14

14 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 570-670; math 560-680

Critical reading 570-670; math 560-680 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer, 2.35-2.6; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate transfer, 2.35-2.6; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of Utah is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

2. Western Governors University

Salt Lake City, Utah



About the school: WGU offers only distance learning and an open admissions policy. Competency-based education allows students to progress through courses as soon as they master the material.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Price for undergraduate degree: $3,575-$6,430 per six-month term

$3,575-$6,430 per six-month term Price for graduate degree: $3,590-$6,350 per six-month term

$3,590-$6,350 per six-month term Student body population: 150,116

150,116 Student-to-teacher ratio: 42:1

42:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 33

33 Number of online master's degree programs: 41

41 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Western Governors University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

3. Utah State University

Logan, Utah



About the school: USU Online offers undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in agriculture and technology, business, education and healthcare, humanities and social sciences, and natural resources.

Acceptance rate: 91%

91% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Price for undergraduate degree: $382-$712 per credit

$382-$712 per credit Price for graduate degree: $488-$827 per credit (some programs may have different tuition rates)

$488-$827 per credit (some programs may have different tuition rates) Student body population: 27,426

27,426 Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 16

16 Number of online master's degree programs: 17

17 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 550-660; math 530-660

Critical reading 550-660; math 530-660 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, program-specific; graduate, 3.0 (departments may have different GPA requirements)

Undergraduate, program-specific; graduate, 3.0 (departments may have different GPA requirements) Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Utah State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

4. Weber State University

Ogden, Utah



About the school: WSU's online programs can be completed on a semester schedule or at students' own pace with a six-month time cap. Degree options include healthcare fields, integrated studies, and writing and communications.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Price for undergraduate degree: $291-$493 per credit

$291-$493 per credit Price for graduate degree: $542-$1,601 per credit

$542-$1,601 per credit Student body population: 29,774

29,774 Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of online master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Weber State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

5. Westminster College

Salt Lake City, Utah



About the school: Westminster's Professional and Continuing Education department offers low-residency project-based programs in business administration or strategic communications and a bachelor's in nursing for RNs.

Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Price for undergraduate degree: $500 per credit

$500 per credit Price for graduate degree: $881-1,523 per credit

$881-1,523 per credit Student body population: 1,535

1,535 Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1

8:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of online master's degree programs: Two

Two Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 550-650; math 520-630

Critical reading 550-650; math 520-630 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Westminster College is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

In conclusion

Utah offers distance learning opportunities in the state's in-demand industries. Continue your research into online colleges in Utah by following the program links within the rankings.

For general information on distance learning options, visit our best online colleges guide and review our content on online business and computer science degrees.