Best online colleges in Virginia 2022

Considering attending an online college based in Virginia? The state is home to a variety of online schools known for academic rigor, quality, and unique programs.

Online colleges in Virginia prepare learners for a thriving economy whose key industries include health sciences, finance, and information technology.

Read on for our ranking of the top online colleges in Virginia.

Top 5 online schools in Virginia: Quick facts

College School stats University of Virginia Charlottesville, VA Acceptance rate: 23%

Graduation rate: 94%

Flexible bachelor of interdisciplinary studies program

15 online master's degrees, including an online master's in mechanical and space engineering Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Blacksburg, VA Acceptance rate: 66%

Graduation rate: 85%

Top-ranked online engineering master's programs include majors in ocean engineering and systems engineering

Online courses use the Canvas learning platform George Mason University Fairfax, VA Acceptance rate: 89%

Graduation rate: 74%

80% of Mason students are employed within six months of graduation

Online courses use the Blackboard Learn learning platform Eastern Virginia Medical School Norfolk, VA Acceptance rate: 6%

Graduation rate: 90%

One of the nation's most competitive online medical schools

Offers online master's degrees in public health, reproductive clinical science, and laboratory animal science Radford University Radford, VA Acceptance rate: 79%

Graduation rate: 63%

Allows online students to pay tuition by-the-course

Most online master's programs can be completed in under a year

The best online colleges in Virginia

Before reading our ranking of the top online colleges in Virginia, take a moment to look over ZDnet's ranking methodology.

We chose schools that offer a good value and reputation, plus a variety of online bachelor's and master's programs. Many of these schools also offer online graduate certificates and postgraduate degrees.

1. University of Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia



About the school: Founded in 1819 by Thomas Jefferson, University of Virginia is one of the oldest and most prestigious research universities in the nation. The school's online catalog includes well-regarded master's programs in education, engineering, and business.

Acceptance rate: 23%

23% Graduation rate: 94%

94% Avg. annual net price: $22,006

$22,006 Student body population: 25,628

25,628 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of online master's degree programs: 15

15 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1320-1510

1320-1510 Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of Virginia is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Blacksburg, Virginia



About the school: A land-grant research institute with an experiential, hands-on approach to learning, Virginia Tech's motto is Ut Prosim ("That I may serve"). The school's twelve online master's programs include majors in ocean engineering and natural resources.

Acceptance rate: 66%

66% Graduation rate: 85%

85% Avg. annual net price: $21,301

$21,301 Student body population: 37,024

37,024 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: None

None Number of online master's degree programs: 12

12 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1170-1370

1170-1370 Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. George Mason University

Fairfax, Virginia



About the school: George Mason University is the largest public university in Virginia, serving a student body of over 38,000. The school's online nursing programs are among the nation's highest-ranked for RNs already holding associate degrees.

Acceptance rate: 89%

89% Graduation rate: 74%

74% Avg. annual net price: $19,551

$19,551 Student body population: 38,541

38,541 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degree programs: 30

30 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1100-1300

1100-1300 Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: George Mason University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. Eastern Virginia Medical School

Norfolk, Virginia



About the school: Eastern Virginia Medical School was founded in 1973 as part of a grassroots effort to create a school for medical training in the Hampton Roads area. It remains one of the nation's most selective medical schools, with only 80 matriculants on average from 2018-2020.

Acceptance rate: 6%

6% Graduation rate: 90%

90% Avg. annual net price: In-state $21,661; Out-of-state $25,211

In-state $21,661; Out-of-state $25,211 Student body population: 1,289

1,289 Student-to-teacher ratio: 4:1

4:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: None

None Number of online master's degree programs: Four

Four Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.5

3.5 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Eastern Virginia Medical School is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Radford University

Radford, Virginia



About the school: Radford University began as a teacher's college for women in 1910. The school's catalog of online degrees and certificates includes a master of science in health science that can lead to a career in health leadership, public health, or epidemiology.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Avg. annual net price: $16,505

$16,505 Student body population: 10,695

10,695 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of online master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Radford University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Virginia Commonwealth University

Richmond, Virginia



About the school: Virginia Commonwealth University holds the distinction of having Virginia's highest-ranked hospital. VCU's online degrees include majors in nurse anesthesia, gerontology, and biostatistics.

Acceptance rate: 91%

91% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Avg. annual net price: $20,490

$20,490 Student body population: 29,070

29,070 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Four

Four Number of online master's degree programs: 16

16 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1060-1250

1060-1250 Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Virginia Commonwealth University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Regent University

Virginia Beach, Virginia



About the school: A private university since 1977, Regent University instructs students from an interdenominational Evangelical perspective. Students can pursue unique online master's degrees in apologetics plus cosmogony and campaigns plus political leadership.

Acceptance rate: 50%

50% Graduation rate: 30%

30% Avg. annual net price: $24,888

$24,888 Student body population: 10,483

10,483 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 33

33 Number of online master's degree programs: 28

28 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 940-1220

940-1220 Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Regent University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. Averett University

Danville, Virginia



About the school: A Baptist-affiliated school, Averett University serves Southern Virginia and beyond with smaller class sizes and largely self-paced online courses. Online courses use the Canvas learning platform.

Acceptance rate: 69%

69% Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $28,218

$28,218 Student body population: 887

887 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Five

Five Number of online master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 840-1090

840-1090 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Averett University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Old Dominion University

Norfolk, Virginia



About the school: One of Virginia's largest universities, Old Dominion University was established in 1930. ODU offers reduced tuition for undergraduate military students.

Acceptance rate: 95%

95% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $17,204

$17,204 Student body population: 24,286

24,286 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Five

Five Number of online master's degree programs: 30

30 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 960-1170

960-1170 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Old Dominion University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Hollins University

Roanoke, Virginia



About the school: One of the oldest institutions of higher education for women in the U.S., Hollins University was established in 1842 by philanthropist Charles Lewis Cocke. The student body at Hollins is 32% students of color.

Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $20,127

$20,127 Student body population: 795

795 Student-to-teacher ratio: 9:1

9:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: None

None Number of online master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1050-1260

1050-1260 Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Hollins University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

If you hope to earn a degree from an online college in a state known for competitive, high-quality programs, consider pursuing your online degree in Virginia. Online colleges in Virginia can prepare you for a career in tech, healthcare, or finance at an affordable price.

For more information on Virginia's online schools, consult the state's Department of Education or reach out to a recruiter.