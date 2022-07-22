Best online colleges in Virginia 2022

Considering attending an online college based in Virginia? The state is home to a variety of online schools known for academic rigor, quality, and unique programs.
Online colleges in Virginia prepare learners for a thriving economy whose key industries include health sciences, finance, and information technology.
Read on for our ranking of the top online colleges in Virginia.
Before reading our ranking of the top online colleges in Virginia, take a moment to look over ZDnet's ranking methodology.
We chose schools that offer a good value and reputation, plus a variety of online bachelor's and master's programs. Many of these schools also offer online graduate certificates and postgraduate degrees.
1. University of Virginia
Charlottesville, Virginia
About the school: Founded in 1819 by Thomas Jefferson, University of Virginia is one of the oldest and most prestigious research universities in the nation. The school's online catalog includes well-regarded master's programs in education, engineering, and business.
Accreditation: University of Virginia is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
2. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Blacksburg, Virginia
About the school: A land-grant research institute with an experiential, hands-on approach to learning, Virginia Tech's motto is Ut Prosim ("That I may serve"). The school's twelve online master's programs include majors in ocean engineering and natural resources.
Accreditation: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. George Mason University
Fairfax, Virginia
About the school: George Mason University is the largest public university in Virginia, serving a student body of over 38,000. The school's online nursing programs are among the nation's highest-ranked for RNs already holding associate degrees.
Accreditation: George Mason University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
4. Eastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk, Virginia
About the school: Eastern Virginia Medical School was founded in 1973 as part of a grassroots effort to create a school for medical training in the Hampton Roads area. It remains one of the nation's most selective medical schools, with only 80 matriculants on average from 2018-2020.
Accreditation: Eastern Virginia Medical School is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
5. Radford University
Radford, Virginia
About the school: Radford University began as a teacher's college for women in 1910. The school's catalog of online degrees and certificates includes a master of science in health science that can lead to a career in health leadership, public health, or epidemiology.
Accreditation: Radford University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
6. Virginia Commonwealth University
Richmond, Virginia
About the school: Virginia Commonwealth University holds the distinction of having Virginia's highest-ranked hospital. VCU's online degrees include majors in nurse anesthesia, gerontology, and biostatistics.
Accreditation: Virginia Commonwealth University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
7. Regent University
Virginia Beach, Virginia
About the school: A private university since 1977, Regent University instructs students from an interdenominational Evangelical perspective. Students can pursue unique online master's degrees in apologetics plus cosmogony and campaigns plus political leadership.
Accreditation: Regent University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
8. Averett University
Danville, Virginia
About the school: A Baptist-affiliated school, Averett University serves Southern Virginia and beyond with smaller class sizes and largely self-paced online courses. Online courses use the Canvas learning platform.
Accreditation: Averett University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. Old Dominion University
Norfolk, Virginia
About the school: One of Virginia's largest universities, Old Dominion University was established in 1930. ODU offers reduced tuition for undergraduate military students.
Accreditation: Old Dominion University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
10. Hollins University
Roanoke, Virginia
About the school: One of the oldest institutions of higher education for women in the U.S., Hollins University was established in 1842 by philanthropist Charles Lewis Cocke. The student body at Hollins is 32% students of color.
Accreditation: Hollins University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
If you hope to earn a degree from an online college in a state known for competitive, high-quality programs, consider pursuing your online degree in Virginia. Online colleges in Virginia can prepare you for a career in tech, healthcare, or finance at an affordable price.
For more information on Virginia's online schools, consult the state's Department of Education or reach out to a recruiter.