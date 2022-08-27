Best online colleges in West Virginia 2022

If you are looking to return to college and work in West Virginia, consider pursuing online colleges in West Virginia. Online degrees offer an affordable, flexible pathway to realizing your professional goals.

Along with preparing for work in top industries like energy, manufacturing, and information technology, online colleges in West Virginia can train you for in-demand jobs as a social worker, nurse, or counselor.

Read on for our rankings of the best online colleges in West Virginia and to see how they can serve you.

Top 5 online schools in West Virginia: Quick facts

College School stats West Virginia University

Morgantown, WV Acceptance rate: 84%

Graduation rate: 60%

Online master's majors include engineering management and resource economics and management

Online classes use Canvas learning management system Marshall University

Huntington, WV Acceptance rate: 89%

Graduation rate: 50%

Online master's in counseling offers concentrations in clinical mental health counseling and school counseling

Online asynchronous writing tutoring available via the writing center University of Charleston

Charleston, WV Acceptance rate: 61%

Graduation rate: 45%

Online majors include psychology, business data and analytics, and strategic leadership

Online classes use the eLearn learning management system Wheeling University

Wheeling, WV Acceptance rate: 77%

Graduation rate: 68%

Private, Catholic-affiliated institution

Accelerated online MBA offers concentrations in management and healthcare management Concord University

Athens, WV Acceptance rate: 91%

Graduation rate: 40%

Online master's in athletic training is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education

Online master's in social work offers generalist and advanced standing tracks

The best online colleges in West Virginia

Before browsing our rankings of the best online colleges in West Virginia, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNET's ranking methodology. Our ranking criteria includes the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs at each school.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. West Virginia University

Morgantown, West Virginia



About the school: Established in 1814, West Virginia University hosts the world's first center for the study of memory. The school also provides an impressive variety of online degrees, including a master's degree in engineering management.

Acceptance rate: 84%

84% Graduation rate: 60%

60% Price for undergraduate degree: $376-$528 per credit

$376-$528 per credit Price for graduate degree: $652-$1,200 per credit

$652-$1,200 per credit Student body population: 25,474

25,474 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Nine

Nine Number of online master's degree programs: 39

39 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1030-1230

1030-1230 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, varies

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, varies Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: West Virginia University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

SEE: Engineering management: Your career guide

2. Marshall University

Huntington, West Virginia



About the school: Huntington's Marshall University features online bachelor's and master's degrees including an online bachelor's in medical laboratory science, online master's in counseling, and online master's in geography. The school offers asynchronous online writing tutoring services to online students.

Acceptance rate: 89%

89% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Price for undergraduate degree: $265 per credit

$265 per credit Price for graduate degree: $386 per credit

$386 per credit Student body population: 11,023

11,023 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degree programs: 17

17 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 940-1145

940-1145 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, varies

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, varies Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Marshall University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. University of Charleston

Charleston, West Virginia



About the school: A private university with a second location in Beckley, University of Charleston offers online programs that cater to working learners on a budget. They offer an online bachelor's in psychology, online master's in strategic leadership, and online master's in business and data analytics.

Acceptance rate: 61%

61% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Price for undergraduate degree: $380 per credit

$380 per credit Price for graduate degree: $425-$895 per credit

$425-$895 per credit Student body population: 2,926

2,926 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of online master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 985-1160

985-1160 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: University of Charleston is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Wheeling University

Wheeling, West Virginia



About the school: A private Catholic university since 1954, Wheeling University was Jesuit-affiliated until 2019. The school offers a variety of online degrees, including an accelerated online MBA offering concentrations in management and healthcare management.

Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Price for undergraduate degree: $400-$850 per credit

$400-$850 per credit Price for graduate degree: $400-$550 per credit

$400-$550 per credit Student body population: 700

700 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three

Three Number of online master's degree programs: Three

Three Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 890-1090

890-1090 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 2.8

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 2.8 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Wheeling University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Concord University

Athens, West Virginia



About the school: Concord University is a public university featuring online graduate degrees and an online bachelor's in education. The online master's in social work can be completed in a generalist or advanced standing track.

Acceptance rate: 91%

91% Graduation rate: 40%

40% Price for undergraduate degree: $356-$783 per credit

$356-$783 per credit Price for graduate degree: $509-$888 per credit

$509-$888 per credit Student body population: 1,749

1,749 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 790-1070

790-1070 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Concord University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

If you're considering pursuing online colleges in West Virginia, explore these universities' websites or reach out to a recruiter.

Online college is easier than ever to start today because of increased support for nontraditional learners. Best of luck on your journey.