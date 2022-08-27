Best online colleges in West Virginia 2022

If you are looking to return to college and work in West Virginia, consider pursuing online colleges in West Virginia. Online degrees offer an affordable, flexible pathway to realizing your professional goals.
Along with preparing for work in top industries like energy, manufacturing, and information technology, online colleges in West Virginia can train you for in-demand jobs as a social worker, nurse, or counselor.
Read on for our rankings of the best online colleges in West Virginia and to see how they can serve you.
Before browsing our rankings of the best online colleges in West Virginia, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNET's ranking methodology. Our ranking criteria includes the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs at each school.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. West Virginia University
Morgantown, West Virginia
About the school: Established in 1814, West Virginia University hosts the world's first center for the study of memory. The school also provides an impressive variety of online degrees, including a master's degree in engineering management.
Accreditation: West Virginia University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. Marshall University
Huntington, West Virginia
About the school: Huntington's Marshall University features online bachelor's and master's degrees including an online bachelor's in medical laboratory science, online master's in counseling, and online master's in geography. The school offers asynchronous online writing tutoring services to online students.
Accreditation: Marshall University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. University of Charleston
Charleston, West Virginia
About the school: A private university with a second location in Beckley, University of Charleston offers online programs that cater to working learners on a budget. They offer an online bachelor's in psychology, online master's in strategic leadership, and online master's in business and data analytics.
Accreditation: University of Charleston is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Wheeling University
Wheeling, West Virginia
About the school: A private Catholic university since 1954, Wheeling University was Jesuit-affiliated until 2019. The school offers a variety of online degrees, including an accelerated online MBA offering concentrations in management and healthcare management.
Accreditation: Wheeling University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. Concord University
Athens, West Virginia
About the school: Concord University is a public university featuring online graduate degrees and an online bachelor's in education. The online master's in social work can be completed in a generalist or advanced standing track.
Accreditation: Concord University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
If you're considering pursuing online colleges in West Virginia, explore these universities' websites or reach out to a recruiter.
Online college is easier than ever to start today because of increased support for nontraditional learners. Best of luck on your journey.