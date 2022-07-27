/>
Part of a ZDNet Special Feature: Building the digital workforce: Tech skills trends and strategies for success
Home Education Bootcamps

The best coding bootcamps: Reputable coding camps compared

Are you considering a coding bootcamp? Explore our picks of the best coding bootcamps and find out how to apply, what you'll learn, and how to land a job.
chris-preimesberger-author.jpg
Written by Chris Preimesberger and  Maura Deering on
Overhead view of 8 people working at a wooden table

Coding camps are especially valuable for picking up highly specialized skills.

iStockphoto/Rawpixel

Coding bootcamps have increasingly become viable options for training software engineers and web developers. A computer science degree was once the only entree into the technology sector, but today's employers recognize the value of bootcamps. 

Our list of best coding bootcamps includes options for various experience levels, from first-time coders to seasoned professionals interested in expanding their skills.

Bootcamps offer a faster path into the job market, but they're not easy. Be prepared to immerse yourself in coding for 11-48 weeks. This guide can help you find the right option, whether online, in-person, self-paced, or more structured.

10 best coding bootcamps of 2022

The below coding bootcamps are presented alphabetically.

App Academy

Best for beginning coders
sql-best-programming-languages-shutterstock-1897996366.jpg
Shutterstock
  • Cost: $17,000-$31,000; pay upfront, deferred, and installment payment plans available
  • Location: Online or in New York City or San Francisco
  • Enrollment: Full-time, part-time, or self-paced  
  • Time to Completion: 16 or 24 weeks
  • Curriculum: JavaScript, Python, SQL, HTML, CSS, ReactJS, Express, Flask, and SQL Alchemy 

App Academy focuses on training brand new coders to become high-earning software engineers. Cohort-based instruction combines with student support teams that include teaching assistants who recently graduated from App Academy and career coaches. 

Courses cover topics including algorithms, object-oriented programs, full-stack apps, and front-end applications. Enrollees build portfolios with individual, group, and partner projects. The admission process may include a 25-minute technical assessment, a 60-minute coding challenge, a technical interview, and a non-technical interview. 

App Academy also offers bootcamp prep courses with a money-back guarantee designed to increase the chances of acceptance into a program. Refunds apply to admission denials from App Academy and other bootcamps.  

Pros

  • Free tuition until making $50,000
  • Potential bootcamp prep course refunds

Cons

  • Rigorous admission process
  • Challenging pace with high expectations
Bloom Institute of Technology

Best for student support
  • Cost: $5,500-$21,950 ($23,000+ if deferred); pay upfront or deferred
  • Location: Online
  • Enrollment: Self-paced
  • Time to Completion: Variable
  • Curriculum: JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Node, React, Python, Redux, SQL

Bloom (formerly Lambda School) offers a 110% tuition refund guarantee for graduates that receive no job offers, along with one-to-one career advising and a three-week, risk-free course trial. Students learn online at their own pace and most complete the program in 4-18 months. 

The curriculum emphasizes job skills with full-stack or back-end development tracks. Courses may cover Java designing, web foundations, and working with databases. Labs allow students to work in teams building real-world projects. 

Applicants complete a 50-question assessment with a 15-minute time limit. Bloom reports that most candidates don't complete all of the questions. Find a study guide on their website. 

Pros

  • Flexible learning options
  • Can repeat units for greater understanding
  • Career advising

Cons

  • No in-person course options
  • Rigorous admission test
Codesmith

Best for career support
programming-code.jpg
Shutterstock
  • Cost: $19,950; scholarships and payment plans available
  • Location: Online or in Los Angeles or New York City
  • Enrollment: Full-time orpart-time 
  • Time to Completion: 12 or 38 weeks
  • Curriculum: JavaScript, React, and Node.js

Codesmith's curriculum focuses on collaboration and a strong foundation in JavaScript programming. Students learn to build and implement callbacks and higher order functions and understand JavaScript closure.

Codesmith boasts employment rates within 180 days of graduation above 85% and a median salary of $120,000. Comprehensive career services include interview practice sessions, salary negotiation advice, and post-graduation check-ins.  

Admission requires a high school diploma or GED certificate, a nontechnical interview that includes a personalized plan to pass the technical interview, and a technical interview working on a JavaScript coding challenge with a software engineer. Applicants who don't pass receive feedback and can re-interview.

Pros

  • Effective and supportive instructors
  • Community focus
  • Robust job-hunting support

Cons

  • Challenging advanced curriculum
  • High admission standards
Coding Dojo

Best for comprehensive full-stack curriculum
A word cloud with the names of various programming languages.
  • Cost: $14,995-$16,495 (full-time), $7,495-$8,995 (part-time); pay upfront, installment payment plans, income share agreements, loans, and scholarships available
  • Location: Online or in Bellevue, Los Angeles, or Silicon Valley
  • Enrollment: Full-time, part-time, or self-paced
  • Time to Completion: 14-32 weeks
  • Curriculum: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Jquery, Flask, and React 

Tailoring each in-person program to the job market in the campus' city, Coding Dojo covers programming basics, web fundamentals, and Python, JavaScript, and C# full stacks. Distance learners follow the same curriculum but can choose between C# and Java as their third stack. 

Part-time, accelerated tracks allow students to design their own program to fit their goals, and flex tracks offer structured self-paced study.

Coding Dojo offers lifelong career services for its alumni. The bootcamp reports that nearly 84% of graduates found a relevant job within 180 days.

Admission requires an application and an interview with an admission advisor. Applicants receive notification of their acceptance in two to three days. Explore our Coding Dojo review for more details.

Pros

  • Teaches three stacks
  • Long-term career support 

Cons

  • Fast pace and challenging curriculum
  • Beginners may fall behind
SEE: Front-end vs. back-end development: What's the difference?

Flatiron School

Best for reputation in the tech industry
flatiron-3.jpg
Flatiron School
  • Cost: $16,900; pay upfront or installment payment plans available
  • Location: Online or in Denver or New York City
  • Enrollment: Full-time or part-time
  • Time to Completion: 15 or 40 weeks

Curriculum: Front-end development, JavaScript, ReactJS, front-end web applications, back-end development, SQL, and back-end web APIs

Flatiron focuses on career-ready, software engineering skill-building. The curriculum includes programming fundamentals, front-end development, front-end web application, back-end development, and back-end web API. Enrollees work on group projects that simulate a software engineering team environment.

Each student builds a "Get Hired Game Plan." Career coaches continue one-to-one advising 180 days after graduation. Flatiron partners with the city of New York to increase access to technology among underserved communities. 

The admission process consists of a non-technical interview and a 15-minute critical thinking and problem-solving assessment. Admitted students complete 40 hours of preparatory lessons and labs prior to the first day of class.

For more info, see our Flatiron School review.

Pros

  • Beginner friendly
  • Industry and university partnerships

Cons

  • Highly selective admissions
  • Rigorous curriculum 
Fullstack Academy

Best for women and non-binary coders
image.jpg
  • Cost: $18,910 (full-time), $17,480 (part-time); pay upfront, employer assistance, government assistance, scholarships, and loans available
  • Location: Online or in New York City
  • Enrollment: Full-time or part-time
  • Time to Completion: 17-28 weeks
  • Curriculum: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Git, Github, Bash, Sublime, and Chrome development tools 

Fullstack's programs include a Women+ Coding bootcamp, a live online option for female and non-binary software developers. Named for Grace Hopper, a programming trailblazer, the program follows the same three-phase format as Fullstack's other coding bootcamps. 

Phase one covers the basics of CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. Phase two emphasizes programming and web development concepts. Phase three involves working with a career coach. Students develop apps for their portfolios and complete pair programming projects.   

The admission process includes a 30-minute coding assessment and a 60-minute behavioral and technical interview. Applicants can only make two attempts at acceptance.

Pros

  • Collaborative culture
  • Emphasis on portfolio building

Cons

  • Not beginner friendly
  • Stringent admission procedure
General Assembly

Best for variety of campus locations
javascript-best-programming-languages-shutterstock-1361674454.jpg
(Image: Shutterstock)
  • Cost: $15,950; pay upfront, income share agreements, installment payment plans, loans, and tuition discounts available
  • Location: Online or in-person in Asia, Australia, Europe, or North America
  • Enrollment: Full-time immersive, "flex" immersive, part-time, or self-paced 
  • Time to Completion: 10, 12, or 24 weeks
  • Curriculum: JavaScript, React,Python, Django, Git, and Github

General Assembly offers software engineering programs in cities around the world and online. Enrollees complete pre-work in software engineering fundamentals, then move into the four-unit curriculum. 

Unit one covers front-end development; unit two, full-stack development; unit three, front-end frameworks; and unit four, APIs and full-stack development.

Capstone projects simulate a team-client interaction. The final projects integrate functionality from a third-party API. GA boasts a network of 19,000+ hiring partners.

Applicants work with GA's admission team and complete admissions assessments to determine their qualifications and readiness for the immersive bootcamps. 

Pros

  • Numerous on-site locations
  • Beginner friendly
  • Graduates receive a certificate of completion 

Cons

  • Rigorous, fast-paced curriculum
  • Refund policies vary by location regulations
Hack Reactor

Best for all skill levels
hack-reactor-best-coding-bootcamp.jpg
Hack Reactor
  • Cost: $17,980; pay upfront, income share, split-payments, loans, scholarships, and veterans benefits available
  • Location: Online 
  • Enrollment: Full-time or part-time 
  • Time to Completion: 12-36 weeks
  • Curriculum: React, ES6, and full-stack JavaScript

Hack Reactor focuses on preparing job-ready full-stack software engineers. Its fast-paced 12-week immersive and part-time 36-week immersive are geared for intermediate coders. 

Admission requires a non-technical assessment consisting of a 15-minute Criteria Cognitive Aptitude Test (CCAT) and a typing test. Applicants also complete two technical assessments: A coding challenge and a technical admission assessment. Hack Reactor offers a free study guide online. 

The 19-week coding immersive is designed for applicants with little or no coding experience. It emphasizes JavaScript and Python. Its admissions process requires the CCAT and typing non-technical assessments, attendance at an information session, and an admissions interview. 

Pros

  • Separate program for beginners
  • Telegraph Track supports coding students from underrepresented groups 

Cons

  • Lots of admission tests for intermediate-level bootcamps
  • No in-person learning options
ISDI Coders

Best for Spanish-speakers
A Black person works at a desk with multiple computer monitors.
Shutterstock
  • Cost: $4,300-$6,000; partner payment plans and scholarships available
  • Location: Online or in Barcelona or Madrid, Spain
  • Enrollment: Full-time or part-time 
  • Time to Completion: 11 or 13 weeks
  • Curriculum: JavaScript, HTML, and CSS  

ISDI Coders (formerly Skylab Coder's Academy) offers bootcamps in web development and mobile applications at its campuses in Spain or online. 

ISDI claims that 96% of its students work as developers by the end of the program. Full-time, on-campus programs focus on full-stack development, while front-end development is offered part-time online.

In-person and online classes are taught in Spanish with documentation in English. Students complete preparatory courses that include videos and exercises remotely. The curriculum offers opportunities to complete projects in each instructional phase.

Applicants should contact ISDI Coders for admissions information. The program welcomes candidates with experience and those new to coding. 

Pros

  • Good for motivated beginners
  • Professional mentoring 

Cons

  • Must travel to Spain for in-person instruction
Tech Elevator

Best for novices
  • Cost: $15,950; deferred and monthly payment plans, financing, scholarships, workforce grants, and veteran benefits available
  • Location: Online or in Cincinnati, Cleveland, or Columbus, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; Philadelphia or Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; or Wilmington, Delaware
  • Enrollment: Full-time or part-time 
  • Time to Completion: 14 or 30 weeks
  • Curriculum: JavaScript, C+, SQL, CSS, HTML, and APIs

Tech Elevator teaches Java programming and how to create database-backed web applications. 

The curriculum is divided into four areas: Programming foundations, back-end development, web programming, and full-stack development projects. Students who fall behind can schedule tutoring sessions as often as needed.

Applicants start by taking a 15-minute aptitude test online, receive their scores immediately, and then proceed with the admission process. Candidates do not need experience to test and apply. Career prep and personal branding are included and feature coaching, mock interviews, and networking events. 

Pros

  • Beginner friendly
  • 90% job placement rate

Cons

  • Competitive admissions 
How do these coding bootcamps compare?

Bootcamp

Price

Length

Available formats

App Academy

$17,000-$31,000

16-48 weeks

Online, on-campus

Bloom Institute of Technology 

$5,500-$21,950

Self-paced

Online

Codesmith

$19,950

12-38 weeks

Online, on-campus

Coding Dojo

$7,495-$16,495

14-32 weeks

Online, on-campus

Flatiron School

$16,900

15-40 weeks

Online, on-campus

Fullstack Academy

$17,480-$18,910

17-28 weeks

Online, on-campus

General Assembly

$15,950

10-24 weeks

Online, on-campus

Hack Reactor

$17,980

12-36 weeks

Online

ISDI Coders 

$4,300-$6,000

11-13 weeks

Online, on-campus

Tech Elevator

$15,950

14-30 weeks

Online, on-campus

Which coding bootcamp is right for you?

If you are new to coding, consider Tech Elevator. The admission process involves an aptitude test, behavioral interview, and logic-based assessment, which shows you and the program whether you are likely to succeed in coding. 

Other good choices include App Academy, which emphasizes turning new coders into software engineers, and Hack Reactor, which offers a separate program for beginners.

Students interested in flexibility might look at Bloom Institute of Technology. Bloom offers supportive self-paced learning and opportunities to complete units if needed for greater understanding. Bloom also offers a 110% tuition refund guarantee for graduates who don't receive any job offers. 

Choose this… 

If you want…

App Academy

To go from brand new coder to software engineer

Bloom Institute of Technology 

Flexible, supportive online learning

Codesmith

A lot of support with finding a job

Coding Dojo

To learn three stacks

Flatiron School

A bootcamp with industry connections

Fullstack Academy

A program geared for women+

General Assembly

Worldwide campus options

Hack Reactor

Separate bootcamps for intermediates and beginners

ISDI Coders 

To travel to Spain or learn online in Spanish

Tech Elevator

To go from zero to hired

How did we choose these coding bootcamps?

ZDNet wants to help you find the best bootcamp for you. We weighed the cost, program length, program reputation, and variety of formats offered when selecting these bootcamps. Programs cannot pay for inclusion on our lists.

You can look at the reputation of the school or organization offering the training or check their graduate success rates with the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting.

How expensive are coding bootcamps?

Costs vary, depending on whether you attend in-person or online, whether you pay upfront or opt to defer or finance with a payment plan, and whether you enroll full- or part-time. 

On average, tuition for a full-time coding bootcamp falls into the $15,000-$20,000 range. 

Are coding bootcamps worth it?

According to recent research, coding bootcamps are worth it. Bootcamp graduates may increase their salaries by more than $20,000 and find employment. Even the Big Five companies — Apple, Microsoft, Facebook (Meta), Google (Alphabet), and Amazon — hire a comparable percentage of bootcamp graduates and computer science degree-holders. 

Why attend a coding bootcamp?

The best coding bootcamps provide intensive skill-building sessions and peer reviews in software engineering, cybersecurity, or web design. 

These programs offer an immersive experience over a short time period. Most bootcamps take three to six months to complete and are available in both online and in-person formats. Part-time options are often available.

To learn more about what coding bootcamps are and how they can help your career, check out our guide to coding bootcamps.

