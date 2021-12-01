Best online doctorate in business administration 2021: Top picks

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that more than 750,000 new jobs for business and financial occupations will be added to the workforce between 2020 and 2030, along with over 900,000 new positions in the managerial field. The number of chief executive positions is also expected to grow as fast as the average for all occupations.

For students earning a doctorate in business administration, this bodes well. Graduates with a DBA can teach at colleges and universities, thrive as top executives, or start their own businesses.

This page ranks the top doctorate of business administration degrees

The best online doctorate in business administration degrees

1. Baker College Owosso, Michigan About the program: Baker's online business administration doctorate includes six specialization options. They must also complete a professional residency requirement, in which they attend a professional conference and write a paper about what they learned. Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 23%

23% Annual net price: $15,049

$15,049 Years to degree: 3½-5

3½-5 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Baker College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Bellevue University Bellevue, Nebraska About the program: Offered in a cohort format, BU's 55-credit-hour online business administration doctorate accommodates students by building in a two-week break between each course. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46%

46% Annual net price: $15,616

$15,616 Years to degree: Three

Three GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: One

One Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: Bellevue University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. California Baptist University Riverside, California About the program: CBU's online doctorate in business administration prepares students to synthesize theory, carry out and apply research, and foster business excellence according to Christian standards. Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Annual net price: $24,707

$24,707 Years to degree: Three

Three GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: California Baptist University is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

4. City University of Seattle Seattle, Washington About the program: Within CityU's online doctorate in business administration, students complete three residencies and a self-proposed specialized study concentration. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 48%

48% Annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Years to degree: Three to four

Three to four GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: City University of Seattle is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

5. Concordia University Chicago River Forest, Illinois About the program: Affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, CUC offers a 60-credit-hour online business administration doctorate. Students have two specialization options and complete three residencies as part of the program. Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 49%

49% Annual net price: $16,512

$16,512 Years to degree: Three

Three GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: One

One Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Concordia University Chicago is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Felician University Rutherford, New Jersey About the program: As the only Franciscan university in New Jersey, Felician University offers an online doctorate in business administration that includes two brief residency requirements. Acceptance rate: 86%

86% Graduation rate: 49%

49% Annual net price: $16,877

$16,877 Years to degree: Three to seven

Three to seven GRE/GMAT: Optional

Optional Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Felician University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

7. Franklin University Columbus, Ohio About the program: Designed to accommodate working adults, Franklin's online doctorate in business administration includes nine specialization options, such as education, public administration, and marketing. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 34%

34% Annual net price: $12,895

$12,895 Years to degree: Three

Three GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Franklin University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. George Fox University Newberg, Oregon About the program: George Fox's business administration doctorate includes online coursework with two in-person sessions each year. Concentration options include accounting, management, and business analytics. Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Annual net price: $30,378

$30,378 Years to degree: Four

Four GRE/GMAT: Either accepted

Either accepted Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: One

One Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: George Fox University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

9. Johnson & Wales University Providence, Rhode Island About the program: JWU's online doctorate in business administration emphasizes organizational development alongside fundamentals of business theory, applied research, and innovation in contemporary business. Acceptance rate: 93%

93% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Annual net price: $26,775

$26,775 Years to degree: Three

Three GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: Johnson & Wales University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

10. Liberty University Lynchburg, Virginia About the program: Liberty's online doctorate in business administration integrates a Christian perspective into the curriculum. Learners have 17 specialization options available within the program, including accounting, finance, and healthcare management. Acceptance rate: 51%

51% Graduation rate: 36%

36% Annual net price: $26,903

$26,903 Years to degree: Three

Three GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Liberty University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

What's the difference between a doctorate in business administration and a business Ph.D.?

Students can earn either a doctorate in business administration or a doctor of philosophy in business. Both degrees require three to five years of advanced business coursework and original research. However, a DBA trains students to find practical solutions to existing business problems, and prepares students to work in high-level business roles. Students in a Ph.D. program develop business theories at the abstract level, which prepares graduates to work in academia or research.

Insights from a doctor of business administration degree holder

Dr. David L Tuyo II, DBA, MBA serves as the President and CEO of University Credit Union. His career in the financial services industry spans over 20 years, with the majority dedicated to serving credit unions. He has served financial institutions in a multitude of roles, including COO, CFO, and chief investment officer.

ZDNet: Why did you choose to pursue a DBA program, rather than a business Ph.D. program?

David Tuyo: After completing my MBA, I was curious about what the next steps would be, while at the same time assessing the next 25+ years of my career. I have always wanted to pursue an academic interest, but only after retirement from the financial services industry.

With this in mind, I was choosing between a doctor of philosophy in management or a doctor of business administration. I spoke with many who were in the academic community, and then I weighed the consequences on my personal life, as we had young children in elementary school at that time. Since I was not going to pursue a career as an academic in the near term and the DBA offered a more professional/career-friendly option, I decided the DBA was the best path.

ZDNet: What were the biggest takeaway(s) you got from your DBA program that you may not have gotten otherwise?

DT: The entire experience was extraordinary. The research and exploration in fields that I had the pleasure of working within for decades were given new light and possibility. The partnership with faculty to push me to levels I had not previously achieved was beyond gratifying. The application of some of the work immediately in the financial services industry gave credence to the years of work in earning the DBA.

ZDNet: In what cases is a DBA worth it to pursue? In what cases might it not be worthwhile?

DT: For a professional wishing to pursue further academic work and not planning on entering the world of academics, the DBA is a phenomenal choice. For those wishing to enter the world of academia sooner than later, the Ph.D. would most likely be the best option.

What to expect in an online DBA program

An online doctorate in business administration includes three to five years of coursework in topics like organizational theory, business intelligence, and strategic management. Students also take quantitative and qualitative research methods classes.

Learners in DBA programs attend lectures and seminars, where they work with peers and as part of teams. Students also conduct independent research in anticipation of completing a dissertation at the end of the program.

Doctorate in business administration courses

Many of the core courses in doctorate in business administration programs are comparable with each other. Classes in strategic management, organizational behavior, and corporate policy accompany research coursework. Students learn to apply theory to business practices by studying management models, executive decision-making, and business innovation and change.

Organizational strategy and policy

Organizational strategy and policy coursework introduces students to theories, tools, and practices for forming, implementing, and assessing organizational policies. Coursework integrates case studies, and learners research and recommend solutions to specific strategic problems and challenges.

Quantitative research methods for business

By emphasizing data analysis and its applications for business, market research, and consumer behavior, students explore the models, tools, and technologies for conducting quantitative research. Topics include surveys, experiments, structural equation modeling, and action research.

Strategic management

Strategic management classes focus on managerial practices as they relate to economic conditions, corporate policy, and organizational needs. Through case analysis, assessment of industry and market structures, and valuation exercises, learners learn to develop and implement successful strategies in various managerial scenarios.

Change leadership

With an eye toward innovation and overcoming boundaries and obstacles, classes in change leadership train students to look at individual and organization factors alike. Students also make considerations for motivation, influence, and personal characteristics as they relate to change.

In conclusion

Doctoral programs in business administration prepare individuals to take on roles as senior managers and business leaders. If that aligns with your goals, check out the top picks for online doctorates in business administration on this page.