Best online master's in human resources 2022

Businesses in diverse industries rely on human resources to hire talented employees, administer benefits packages, and resolve employment disputes. A human resources master's degree prepares graduates for management roles in HR.

A master's degree helps professionals specialize their skills, advance their HR careers, or switch to a career in human resources. Specialties within HR include recruitment, compensation management, and talent development.

An online learning format appeals to working professionals and busy adults. Below, we rank the top online master's programs in human resources so you can make an informed choice.

Top 5 online schools for master's in human resources

College Program stats How much? Stony Brook University Stony Brook, NY MS in Human Resource Management

Acceptance rate: 44%

Graduation rate: 74%

Students pick 4 HR electives Per credit $635.58 in-state $729.58 out-of-state Application fee: $100 Florida International University Miami, FL MS in Human Resource Management

Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 64%

Cohort format: Two classes per eight-week block Estimated total cost of program: $35,000 Application fee: $30 Clemson University Clemson, SC Master of Human Resource Development

Acceptance rate: 51%

Graduation rate: 81%

Five-semester program Per credit: $790 Application fee: $80 Cornell University Ithaca, NY Executive Master of Human Resource Management

Acceptance rate: 11%

Graduation rate: 95%

15-month program Estimated total cost of program: $60,286 Application fee: $105 Rutgers University-New Brunswick New Brunswick, NJ Master in Human Research Management

Acceptance rate: 61%

Graduation rate: 82%

Students pick 4 HR electives Tuition per semester, full-time $10,812 in-state $18,192 out-of-state Application fee: $70

What to expect in an online human resources master's program



An online master's in human resources prepares graduate students for management responsibilities in HR. Graduate-level courses blend practical and theoretical approaches.

Students learn how to manage an organization's human resources needs, research compensation and benefits packages, and develop training programs. The degree also strengthens problem-solving, leadership, and communication skills.

Many programs let graduate students customize their course of study by choosing electives. Online learners often gain hands-on experience through an internship or real-world projects. Many programs conclude with a capstone project.

What human resources courses will I take during my degree?

Strategic human resource management

Advanced HR courses explore the role of human resources in organizational success. Learners examine employee relations, compensation and benefits administration, training, and dispute resolution. They also learn strategic decision-making in an HR setting.

Talent development

Recruiting and training talent gives businesses a competitive advantage. Talent development courses cover workforce planning strategies, strategic development, and employee retention. Students also learn how to forecast an organization's needs.

Change leadership

Human resources leaders help shepherd organizations through periods of change. The class covers organizational development theories, encouraging productive changes, and transformation strategies. Learners also examine the role of leadership in organizational change.

Workplace negotiation

Human resources professionals lead negotiations with labor organizations and prospective hires. This course covers the best practices for negotiating in workplace settings. Topics include bargaining methods, legal context, and negotiating styles.

What human resources degrees can I earn?

Each human resource degree provides focused coursework leading to different career paths.

For example, a bachelor's in human resources meets the requirements for most human resources jobs. Many employers prefer candidates with a human resources master's degree for supervisory roles.

You may also earn non-degree certificates, which typically take less than one year to complete and cost between $3,000 and $10,000. A human resources certificate offers specialized training for careers in HR. An undergraduate certificate introduces human resources and includes core classes in the field. Students can sometimes transfer credits toward a two-year or four-year degree.

A human resources graduate certificate targets learners with at least a bachelor's degree. Many graduate certificate programs incorporate leadership and management classes. As with an undergraduate certificate, coursework prepares professionals for the workforce or a graduate degree.

Degree Average length Cost Select post-grad careers Associate in human resources Two years $5,000-$25,000 Administrative assistant

Payroll coordinator

Customer service representative Bachelor's in human resources degree Four years $40,000-$65,000 Human resources specialist

Compensation and benefits specialist

Talent development specialist Master's in human resources or MBA in human resources One to two years $15,000-$50,000 Human resources manager

Compensation and benefits manager

Talent and development manager Human resources doctorate Three to five years $25,000-$65,000 Director of human resources

Human resources professor

Human resources consultant

The best online human resources master's degrees

Our list ranks the best online master's in human resources programs. ZDNet's ranking methodology draws on reputable data sources to recommend programs. Prospective students can use our rankings to find the right fit for their unique needs and professional goals.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each program's website.

1. Stony Brook University

Stony Brook, New York

About the program: The 30-credit master's in human resources program at Stony Brook incorporates coursework, projects, and an optional internship. Students customize the program by choosing four human resources electives.

Acceptance rate: 44%

44% Graduation rate: 74%

74% Annual net price: $15,160

$15,160 Years to degree : One year full-time; 20 months part-time

: One year full-time; 20 months part-time Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online

2. Florida International University

Miami, Florida

About the program: The master's in human resources degree at FIU requires 38 credits. Students complete coursework in a cohort format that offers two classes per eight-week block.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Annual net price: $7,296

$7,296 Years to degree: One

One Minimum GPA: 3.0 preferred

3.0 preferred Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Online

3. Clemson University

Clemson, South Carolina

About the program: The master's in human resources program offers concentrations such as athletic leadership and comprehensive human resources development. The 30-credit program takes five semesters.

Acceptance rate: 51%

51% Graduation rate: 81%

81% Annual net price: $20,008

$20,008 Years to degree: 1.5

1.5 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online

4. Cornell University

Ithaca, New York

About the program: Designed for working HR professionals, the online human resources master's degree at Cornell requires at least eight years of HR experience.

Acceptance rate: 11%

11% Graduation rate: 95%

95% Annual net price: $40,126

$40,126 Years to degree: 15 months

15 months Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online

5. Rutgers University-New Brunswick

New Brunswick, New Jersey

About the program: The online human resources master's program emphasizes global employment strategies, HR decision-making, and strategic HR management. Learners choose four electives to customize the degree.

Acceptance rate: 61%

61% Graduation rate: 82%

82% Annual net price: $21,654

$21,654 Years to degree: Two

Two Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online

6. University of Southern California

Los Angeles, California

About the program: Graduate students in the human resources master's program choose between a two-year track or an accelerated one-year track. The program emphasizes change management, employee relations, and talent acquisition.

Acceptance rate: 11%

11% Graduation rate: 92%

92% Annual net price: $29,528

$29,528 Years to degree: One to two

One to two Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online

7. Utah State University

Logan, Utah

About the program: USU's 36-credit master's in human resources degree uses real-world business projects and includes an optional internship and international trip.

Acceptance rate: 91%

91% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Annual net price: $13,634

$13,634 Years to degree: One to two

One to two Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous

8. University of Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut

About the program: The 33-credit part-time master's in human resources program delivers one course per accelerated seven-week term. Applicants must have two years of professional experience.

Acceptance rate: 49%

49% Graduation rate: 82%

82% Annual net price: $22,012

$22,012 Years to degree: 20 months

20 months Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: One

One Course delivery methods: Online

9. Western Carolina University

Cullowhee, North Carolina

About the program: Graduate students in the human resources master's program complete 21 credits of core courses and choose 15 credits of electives to customize their course of study.

Acceptance rate: 69%

69% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Annual net price: $13,722

$13,722 Years to degree: Two

Two Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online

10. West Chester University of Pennsylvania

West Chester, Pennsylvania

About the program: Students complete 10 courses in the master's in human resources management program on a seven-week term schedule. The program offers full-time and part-time enrollment options.