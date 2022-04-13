Best online master's in human resources 2022

Businesses in diverse industries rely on human resources to hire talented employees, administer benefits packages, and resolve employment disputes. A human resources master's degree prepares graduates for management roles in HR.
A master's degree helps professionals specialize their skills, advance their HR careers, or switch to a career in human resources. Specialties within HR include recruitment, compensation management, and talent development.
An online learning format appeals to working professionals and busy adults. Below, we rank the top online master's programs in human resources so you can make an informed choice.
Top 5 online schools for master's in human resources
College
Program stats
How much?
Stony Brook, NY
Per credit
$635.58 in-state
$729.58 out-of-state
Application fee: $100
Florida International University
Miami, FL
Estimated total cost of program: $35,000
Application fee: $30
Clemson, SC
Per credit: $790
Application fee: $80
Ithaca, NY
Estimated total cost of program: $60,286
Application fee: $105
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ
Tuition per semester, full-time
$10,812 in-state
$18,192 out-of-state
Application fee: $70
What to expect in an online human resources master's program
An online master's in human resources prepares graduate students for management responsibilities in HR. Graduate-level courses blend practical and theoretical approaches.
Students learn how to manage an organization's human resources needs, research compensation and benefits packages, and develop training programs. The degree also strengthens problem-solving, leadership, and communication skills.
Many programs let graduate students customize their course of study by choosing electives. Online learners often gain hands-on experience through an internship or real-world projects. Many programs conclude with a capstone project.
What human resources courses will I take during my degree?
Strategic human resource management
Advanced HR courses explore the role of human resources in organizational success. Learners examine employee relations, compensation and benefits administration, training, and dispute resolution. They also learn strategic decision-making in an HR setting.
Talent development
Recruiting and training talent gives businesses a competitive advantage. Talent development courses cover workforce planning strategies, strategic development, and employee retention. Students also learn how to forecast an organization's needs.
Change leadership
Human resources leaders help shepherd organizations through periods of change. The class covers organizational development theories, encouraging productive changes, and transformation strategies. Learners also examine the role of leadership in organizational change.
Workplace negotiation
Human resources professionals lead negotiations with labor organizations and prospective hires. This course covers the best practices for negotiating in workplace settings. Topics include bargaining methods, legal context, and negotiating styles.
What human resources degrees can I earn?
Each human resource degree provides focused coursework leading to different career paths.
For example, a bachelor's in human resources meets the requirements for most human resources jobs. Many employers prefer candidates with a human resources master's degree for supervisory roles.
You may also earn non-degree certificates, which typically take less than one year to complete and cost between $3,000 and $10,000. A human resources certificate offers specialized training for careers in HR. An undergraduate certificate introduces human resources and includes core classes in the field. Students can sometimes transfer credits toward a two-year or four-year degree.
A human resources graduate certificate targets learners with at least a bachelor's degree. Many graduate certificate programs incorporate leadership and management classes. As with an undergraduate certificate, coursework prepares professionals for the workforce or a graduate degree.
Degree
Average length
Cost
Select post-grad careers
Associate in human resources
Two years
$5,000-$25,000
Bachelor's in human resources degree
Four years
$40,000-$65,000
Master's in human resources or MBA in human resources
One to two years
$15,000-$50,000
Three to five years
$25,000-$65,000
The best online human resources master's degrees
Our list ranks the best online master's in human resources programs. ZDNet's ranking methodology draws on reputable data sources to recommend programs. Prospective students can use our rankings to find the right fit for their unique needs and professional goals.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each program's website.
1. Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, New York
About the program: The 30-credit master's in human resources program at Stony Brook incorporates coursework, projects, and an optional internship. Students customize the program by choosing four human resources electives.
- Acceptance rate: 44%
- Graduation rate: 74%
- Annual net price: $15,160
- Years to degree: One year full-time; 20 months part-time
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online
2. Florida International University
Miami, Florida
About the program: The master's in human resources degree at FIU requires 38 credits. Students complete coursework in a cohort format that offers two classes per eight-week block.
- Acceptance rate: 58%
- Graduation rate: 64%
- Annual net price: $7,296
- Years to degree: One
- Minimum GPA: 3.0 preferred
- Enrollment periods per year: Two
- Course delivery methods: Online
3. Clemson University
Clemson, South Carolina
About the program: The master's in human resources program offers concentrations such as athletic leadership and comprehensive human resources development. The 30-credit program takes five semesters.
- Acceptance rate: 51%
- Graduation rate: 81%
- Annual net price: $20,008
- Years to degree: 1.5
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online
4. Cornell University
Ithaca, New York
About the program: Designed for working HR professionals, the online human resources master's degree at Cornell requires at least eight years of HR experience.
- Acceptance rate: 11%
- Graduation rate: 95%
- Annual net price: $40,126
- Years to degree: 15 months
- Minimum GPA: N/A
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online
5. Rutgers University-New Brunswick
New Brunswick, New Jersey
About the program: The online human resources master's program emphasizes global employment strategies, HR decision-making, and strategic HR management. Learners choose four electives to customize the degree.
- Acceptance rate: 61%
- Graduation rate: 82%
- Annual net price: $21,654
- Years to degree: Two
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online
6. University of Southern California
Los Angeles, California
About the program: Graduate students in the human resources master's program choose between a two-year track or an accelerated one-year track. The program emphasizes change management, employee relations, and talent acquisition.
- Acceptance rate: 11%
- Graduation rate: 92%
- Annual net price: $29,528
- Years to degree: One to two
- Minimum GPA: N/A
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online
7. Utah State University
Logan, Utah
About the program: USU's 36-credit master's in human resources degree uses real-world business projects and includes an optional internship and international trip.
- Acceptance rate: 91%
- Graduation rate: 55%
- Annual net price: $13,634
- Years to degree: One to two
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous
8. University of Connecticut
Storrs, Connecticut
About the program: The 33-credit part-time master's in human resources program delivers one course per accelerated seven-week term. Applicants must have two years of professional experience.
- Acceptance rate: 49%
- Graduation rate: 82%
- Annual net price: $22,012
- Years to degree: 20 months
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: One
- Course delivery methods: Online
9. Western Carolina University
Cullowhee, North Carolina
About the program: Graduate students in the human resources master's program complete 21 credits of core courses and choose 15 credits of electives to customize their course of study.
- Acceptance rate: 69%
- Graduation rate: 62%
- Annual net price: $13,722
- Years to degree: Two
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online
10. West Chester University of Pennsylvania
West Chester, Pennsylvania
About the program: Students complete 10 courses in the master's in human resources management program on a seven-week term schedule. The program offers full-time and part-time enrollment options.
- Acceptance rate: 75%
- Graduation rate: 72%
- Annual net price: $22,495
- Years to degree: One to two years
- Minimum GPA: N/A
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous
