Best online international business degrees 2021: Top picks

Earning an international business degree prepares graduates for careers in global corporations and organizations, along with government agencies and international financial institutions.

Potential employers include the U.S. Department of Commerce and State Department, the World Bank, and nongovernmental organizations like Amnesty International.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says globalization and complex regulatory and tax systems contribute to the growth in business and financial occupations. The BLS projects an 8% employment increase for 2020-30 in positions like accountants and auditors, financial analysts, logisticians, and market research analysts.

1. Florida International University Miami, Florida About the program: The 120-credit bachelor of business administration in international business at FIU focuses on international business principles, international trade, and global information technology. Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $7,296

$7,296 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 570-650 critical reading; 540-630 math

570-650 critical reading; 540-630 math Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and synchronous Accreditation: Florida International University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. Lynn University Boca Raton, Florida About the program: Students earning an online bachelor's degree in international business management at Lynn explore topics like business analytics, cross-cultural communication, and global marketing. Acceptance rate: 74%

74% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Avg. annual net price: $36,044

$36,044 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous Accreditation: Lynn University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. University of Minnesota Crookston Crookston, Minnesota About the program: This bachelor of science in international business program holds accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). The 120-credit curriculum provides a foundation in international accounting, communications, finance, management, and marketing, along with culture and etiquette. Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Avg. annual net price: $10,952

$10,952 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Spring, summer, and fall terms

Spring, summer, and fall terms Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: University of Minnesota Crookston is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Northern State University Aberdeen, South Dakota About the program: Northern's bachelor's degree in international business includes an option to earn a dual degree in international business and Spanish in four years. Graduation requires foreign language credits and a School of Business exit exam. Acceptance rate: 84%

84% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Avg. annual net price: $15,851

$15,851 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.6

2.6 Enrollment periods per year: Spring and fall semesters

Spring and fall semesters Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Northern State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Minnesota State University, Mankato Mankato, Minnesota About the program: The online, ACBSP-accredited B.S. in international business program at Minnesota State Mankato requires 120 credits. Core business courses include an international business seminar, international business policy and strategy, and export administration. Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Avg. annual net price: $16,221

$16,221 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Minnesota State University, Mankato is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Minot State University Minot, North Dakota About the program: This 120-credit, International Accreditation Council for Business Education-accredited international business degree welcomes curious and flexible learners. MSU's College of Business offers internship and study-abroad opportunities. Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Avg. annual net price: $11,898

$11,898 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 460-560 critical reading; 450-580 math

460-560 critical reading; 450-580 math Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Minot State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Keiser University Fort Lauderdale, Florida About the program: Keiser's online bachelor of arts in business administration program offers a concentration in international business. The curriculum prepares graduates for careers that include business negotiation, import and export management, and international commerce. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $33,428

$33,428 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 910

910 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Keiser University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. University of Houston-Downtown Houston, Texas About the program: UHD's bachelor of business administration in international business combines business basics with interdisciplinary study of global policies, practices, and theories. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-accredited program requires 120 credits. Acceptance rate: 89%

89% Graduation rate: 43%

43% Avg. annual net price: $6,848

$6,848 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 460-540 critical reading; 460-540 math

460-540 critical reading; 460-540 math Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Spring, summer, and fall terms

Spring, summer, and fall terms Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: University of Houston-Downtown is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Columbia College Columbia, Missouri About the program: CC's bachelor-level international business degree prepares graduates in areas like business analytics, diversity in organizations, global marketing, and international business law and finance. The ACBSP-accredited program requires completing 120 credits. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 32%

32% Avg. annual net price: $26,730

$26,730 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Columbia College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Bellevue University Bellevue, Nebraska About the program: Learners earning their bachelor of science in international business administration can choose among four emphasis areas: Finance, marketing, management, or supply chain logistics. The 127-credit program offers accelerated study for qualified associate degree-holders or those with transfer credits. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $15,616

$15,616 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Bellevue University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online international business bachelor's degree program

International business degree programs attract business students who also want to explore business from a global perspective, learn about different countries' practices, and develop cross-cultural communication skills.

Remote learners often take asynchronous courses on their own schedules, although some programs may schedule synchronous sessions. Group projects, discussions, and presentations generally happen virtually, and many programs culminate with capstones.

International business programs offer numerous electives, and some feature concentration or emphasis areas.

International business courses

Most online bachelor's degrees in international business list similar core curricula. Practical training covers leadership, analysis, and adaptable thinking, while theoretical topics provide the foundation for understanding international trade.

This section includes courses students can expect to encounter.

International management

In this foundational course, students learn about the challenges of managing multinational organizations, methods and theories of management, and ways to work with and among diverse cultural frameworks, both domestically and abroad.

International marketing

Students are introduced to marketing concepts and the complex and challenging global issues marketers face. Topics include techniques for entering international markets and knowledge of cultural influences on marketing strategies and management.

International banking and finance

This course reviews financial systems and functions used to fund multinational corporations and facilitate investment. Students also explore the finances of international banks, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations.

International business simulation

Learners apply the principles and theories of international business to workplace scenarios. Students analyze global organizations' financial data, strategies, and operations to decide on entering markets, growing businesses, and dealing with competitive pressure.

International business degree levels

Different degree levels suit students with different goals, budgets, and time constraints.

Prospective students who want to explore the field of international business without a large investment in money and time might look into an associate degree. However, most international business careers require at least a bachelor's degree.

Those who aspire to land executive management roles may be interested in a graduate certificate or master's degree. Academia-oriented business students should explore doctoral study.

Certificate in international business

Length: One to three years

Cost: $500-$1,700 per credit

Post-grad careers: Business development executive; executive business administrator; senior consultant

Mid-career professionals who want to move into executive-level management roles in international business may pursue certificates in international business. Students often hold bachelor's degrees in international business. Adding a certificate serves as a stepping stone to career advancement or an international business master's degree.

Coursework includes topics in economics for managers, managing in a global context, enterprise growth and innovation, and global competition and market dominance. Certificate programs often allow part-time study to accommodate working students.

Associate in international business

Length: Two years

Cost: $90-450 per credit

Post-grad careers: Importing and exporting support; marketing assistant; sales representative

An associate degree in international business offers high school graduates and career changers an introductory view of the profession. Graduates may qualify for entry-level positions at multinational organizations.

The curriculum covers business math and computing, corporate ethics, economics, import/export practices, and international trade regulations. Many programs require study in a second language. Written and spoken communication skills development and cultural studies also play large roles.

Remote learners can find associate degree programs at community colleges, which often offer full- and part-time tracks.

Bachelor's in international business

Length: Four years

Cost: $200-$700 per credit

Post-grad careers: Management analyst; international marketing manager; trade specialist

Bachelor's degrees in international business dive deeper into global business principles and cross-cultural competencies. Curricula also include general education topics in liberal arts. Graduates who focus on analysis, finance, and sales may move into upper-level roles in corporations, government offices, and organizations.

Online students complete solo, group, and capstone projects. Enrollees may choose to study abroad or opt for in-person internship experiences.

Master's in international business

Length: Two to three years

Cost: $18,500-$47,250 per year

Post-grad careers: Global operations manager; market research analyst; top executive

Master's in international business degree-completers graduate with advanced foreign policy, global economics, and international trade law skills. The curriculum also emphasizes foreign language fluency and intercultural understanding. Programs may require travel immersions.

A master's in international business can lead to senior-level executive positions. Graduates often specialize in entrepreneurship, finance, management, marketing and market research, or trade.

Doctorate in international business

Length: Four to five years

Cost: $925-1,250 per credit

Post-grad careers: Postsecondary teacher; global policy analyst; global training and development manager

Students pursuing doctorates in international business often plan to enter academia or research. Some become high-level executives and managers, but earning a doctorate is typically not required for those roles.

Doctoral curricula center research, evolving technologies, and economic theory. Courses focus on analytical methods, strategic planning, organizational behavior, change management, and ethical and solutions-oriented leadership. Specializations include management, marketing, and information systems.

To graduate, students must complete a dissertation and comprehensive exam.

In conclusion

An online degree in international business paves the way to careers blending business skills with knowledge of diverse cultures, global practices, and emerging technologies.

Our program rankings and the information in this guide can help you identify the best educational and career options to suit your goals.