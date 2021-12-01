2021's best online logistics degrees: Supplying expertise

A logistics degree trains students to solve distribution puzzles by identifying and optimizing transportation opportunities and challenges.

Logistics involves the transportation of goods and services from manufacture to consumption. Professionals plan, implement, and manage processes for distributing goods while considering cost, quality control, and potential challenges.

This degree prepares students to work at every stage of the supply chain. Roles for logistics degree-holders include freight agents, purchasing managers, transportation planners, and logisticians. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, logistician positions are projected to see 30% growth to 2030, adding more than 56,000 positions to the employment landscape.

Ready to learn more? Scroll down to see our top picks for logistics degrees in 2021, plus what you can expect from this degree.

The best online bachelor's in logistics degrees

By weighing affordability, curricula, and professional outcomes for each logistics degree, ZDNet provides essential information about the top programs. ZDNet's ranking methodology uses a proprietary formula to assess logistics degrees based on independent data, expert insights, and a rigorous review process.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Northern Arizona University Flagstaff, Arizona About the program: NAU's online bachelor of applied science in logistics and supply chain management integrates classes in communication, public administration, ethics and policy, and research with comprehensive logistics and supply chain management coursework. Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $12,915

$12,915 Time to completion: Four years

Four years SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous Accreditation: Northern Arizona University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Murray State University Murray, Kentucky About the program: Offered in conjunction with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Murray State's online business bachelor's degree with an emphasis in logistics and supply chain management includes 120 credits of coursework. Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Avg. annual net price: $11,390

$11,390 Time to completion: Four years

Four years SAT range: 1035-1250

1035-1250 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous Accreditation: Murray State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Temple University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania About the program: Temple's 124-credit online bachelor of business administration with a major in supply chain management focuses on sustainability. Acceptance rate: 60%

60% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Avg. annual net price: $23,521

$23,521 Time to completion: Four years

Four years SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous Accreditation: Temple University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

4. Western Illinois University Macomb, Illinois About the program: WIU's 120-credit online bachelor of business in supply chain management emphasizes best practices and incorporates hands-on experience. Acceptance rate: 57%

57% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $16,210

$16,210 Time to completion: Four years

Four years SAT range: 950-1150

950-1150 Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous Accreditation: Western Illinois University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Georgia Military College Milledgeville, Georgia About the program: GMC's online bachelor of applied science in supply chain management and logistics allows learners to choose electives such as organizational behavior, team management, and marketing for managers. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 27%

27% Avg. annual net price: $9,792

$9,792 Time to completion: Four years

Four years SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Five

Five Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous Accreditation: Georgia Military College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Dayton, Florida About the program: Embry-Riddle's 120-credit online bachelor's degree in logistics and supply chain management is designed to meet the needs of top industries employing logisticians worldwide. Acceptance rate: 62%

62% Graduation rate: 35%

35% Avg. annual net price: $20,333

$20,333 Time to completion: Four years

Four years SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Five

Five Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous Accreditation: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Athens State University Athens, Alabama About the program: Athens State's online logistics and supply chain management degree-completion bachelor's degree provides a holistic look at sourcing, production, distribution, and reverse logistics with an emphasis on their function in government settings. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 60%

60% Avg. annual net price: $27,000

$27,000 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Five

Five Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous Accreditation: Athens State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. Bellevue University Bellevue, Nebraska About the program: BU's accelerated online bachelor's degree in supply chain, transportation, and logistics management trains learners with organizational experience to navigate the complex, changing business economy. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $15,616

$15,616 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery methods: Online, cohort-based Accreditation: Bellevue University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Saint Leo University St. Leo, Florida About the program: Saint Leo's online logistics bachelor's degree integrates core business classes with intensive logistics coursework, including a logistics specialization portfolio requirement. Acceptance rate: 72%

72% Graduation rate: 43%

43% Avg. annual net price: $18,869

$18,869 Time to completion: Four years

Four years SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous Accreditation: Saint Leo University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission of Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Baker College Owosso, Michigan About the program: Students in Baker's online bachelor of business administration in logistics degree complete two 120-hour work experience requirements to develop skills and gain valuable training. Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 23%

23% Avg. annual net price: $15,049

$15,049 Time to completion: Four years

Four years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous Accreditation: Baker College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online bachelor's in logistics degree program

A bachelor's degree in logistics typically includes four years of coursework. Students study theories, principles, and concepts of logistics, business, and transportation while applying degree content to independent and group projects. Hands-on learning exercises prepare learners for an internship and comprehensive capstone at the end of the degree.

Logistics degrees foster analytical and decision-making skills alongside communication and time management. As students explore planning, procurement, distribution, and transportation, they learn to use state-of-the-art transportation tools and technologies.

A job in logistics necessarily involves working with people and organizations of all kinds. Active engagement in a logistics program sets the foundation for a successful logistics career.

Bachelor's in logistics courses

Core coursework in a logistics bachelor's degree emphasizes economics, policy, and systems associated with transporting goods and services.

Students master strategies for planning and maintaining effective supply chains and learn to use logistics and transport systems. Classes in sustainable operations, trends and innovations in supply chain operations, and reverse logistics lead to a capstone project.

Supply chain fundamentals

Learners gain insight into the functions and operations of the entire supply chain. Topics include forecasting, inventory planning, transportation management, and distribution.

Analytics for logistics

This course trains students to improve and optimize supply chains and logistics processes using data. Learners tackle product placement, pricing, labor optimization, risk assessment, and delivery.

Economics of supply chain management

This class emphasizes the micro- and macro-economic influences on supply and demand. Topics include best practices for inventory control, international and domestic operations, dependency in supply chain operations, and wholesale and retail transportation.

Global logistics and transportation

Coursework builds understanding of technology, transportation systems, communication skills, and customer service worldwide. Students learn about international logistics functions and operations alongside applicable rules, policies, and regulations.

Logistics degree levels

Logistics degrees at different levels accommodate students with different backgrounds, experience levels, and professional goals.

Undergraduate programs introduce learners to the basics of logistics — ideal for individuals who seek entry-level employment. Graduate programs focus theory, research, and leadership in logistics and supply chain management.

Certificate in logistics

Length: One year or less

Cost: $12,000-$3,000

Post-grad careers: Warehouse associate, purchasing assistant, customer service representative

A certificate in logistics introduces students to business essentials and logistics fundamentals. Learners complete classes such as purchasing and storage, productions and operations, and transportation technologies in anticipation of entry-level logistics jobs.

Certificate programs in logistics provide the foundational knowledge and skills needed to pursue an undergraduate degree in logistics or a related field.

Associate in logistics

Length: Two years

Cost: $5,000-$15,000

Post-grad careers: Logistics coordinator, procurement assistant, warehouse supervisor

An associate degree in logistics teaches students to analyze and optimize supply chain challenges. Two years of coursework cover principles of business, management, purchasing, and distribution.

Learners gain insight into global shipping and warehousing, quality management and sourcing, and strategies for supply chains. They develop technical and communication skills to work as entry-level logistics professionals. An associate degree in logistics also prepares students for continued study.

Bachelor's in logistics

Length: Four years

Cost: $12,000-$85,000

Post-grad careers: Supply chain manager, purchasing manager, industrial production supervisor

A bachelor's degree in logistics includes four years of general education and major coursework.

Students complete core classes such as economics for supply chains, logistics analytics, and international transportation. They gain a holistic look at the challenges and opportunities associated with moving goods and services in the modern business environment.

Learners often take part in an internship and work alongside a supply chain professional to gain valuable experience. Capstone requirements allow students to synthesize degree content and demonstrate analytical skills through a culminating project.

Master's in logistics

Length: Two years

Cost: $20,000-$60,000

Post-grad careers: Distribution center supervisor, supply chain manager, logistics analyst

Master's degrees in logistics prepare students to work in administrative and leadership roles.

Alongside core classes in sourcing, procurement, and quality management, learners complete coursework in statistics and data analysis, logistics strategies, and business law and policy.

Students may have opportunities to take part in an internship or practicum. Research coursework in a logistics master's program often precedes a comprehensive thesis or project.

Doctorate in logistics

Length: Three to five years

Cost: $30,000-$100,000

Post-grad careers: Logistics engineer, international logistics manager, logistics professor

A doctor of business administration with a logistics specialization emphasizes the practical applications of logistical strategies and research to business practices.

By comparison, a Ph.D. in logistics focuses on using theories and data to solve problems within supply chain systems, contribute to supply chain policies, and advance the field.

Doctoral programs integrate business, management, and logistics coursework with research methods classes. Students take comprehensive exams and complete a dissertation.

In conclusion

A degree in logistics opens career opportunities at various levels within businesses and organizations around the world. The degree trains you to develop and implement new and improved supply chain operations.

Logistics programs build analytical and critical thinking skills. They're ideal for meeting the challenges of today's complex delivery and manufacturing networks.