Best online marketing associate degrees 2021: Top picks

If you are searching for a degree that can quickly kickstart your marketing career, consider pursuing an associate degree in marketing. In 2020, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reported that, on average, associate degree holders make over $6,000 more annually than high school graduates. Earning your marketing associate degree online can boost your credentials or help you gain entry-level employment.

Marketing is the study of how businesses create, sell, and distribute value, making it a dynamic and creative career path. Marketing associate holders can pursue work as marketing associates and fast-growing careers such as social media managers and content creators. As digital marketing expands, more qualified marketing associate holders are in demand.

Read on for our rankings of the best online marketing associate degrees.

The best online marketing associate degrees

Take a moment to check out ZDNet's ranking methodology before looking at our rankings. This page can explain the criteria we draw upon and tools we use to connect readers with the best programs around the country.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Hinds Community College Raymond, Mississippi About the program: Hinds currently offers a 60-credit associate in marketing management completely online. Course options include international marketing, social media management, and Quickbooks. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 23%

23% Avg. annual net price: $3,757

$3,757 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Hinds Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. Coastal Pines Technical College Waycross, Georgia About the program: CPTC's online catalog includes an associate in marketing that tailors to working learners. The program gives a choice between a concentration in marketing management, entrepreneurship, or retail management. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 45%

45% Avg. annual net price: $1,194

$1,194 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Coastal Pines Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Lake Area Technical College Watertown, South Dakota About the program: LATC's online offerings include a 76-credit associate in marketing management. Course offerings include small business development, financial management, and social media marketing. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 70%

70% Avg. annual net price: $12,939

$12,939 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Hybrid Accreditation: Lake Area Technical College is regionally accredited by the HIgher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Southern Regional Technical College Thomasville, Georgia About the program: SRTC currently offers a 65-credit online associate in marketing management completely online. Students can choose between a concentration in marketing management or entrepreneurship. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 40%

40% Avg. annual net price:

Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Southern Regional Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Central Georgia Technical College Warner Robins, Georgia About the program: CGTC currently offers a 62-credit online associate in marketing management. Elective options include leadership, distribution principles, and office management. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 36%

36% Avg. annual net price: $1,954

$1,954 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year:

Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Central Georgia Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Moraine Park Technical College Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin About the program: MPTC's online catalog offers a 63-credit associate in marketing and social media management. Course options include marketing digital design, website management, and email and mobile management. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 33%

33% Avg. annual net price: $9,143

$9,143 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Moraine Park Technical College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Lakeshore Technical College Cleveland, Wisconsin About the program: LTC offers a fully-online, 60-credit associate in digital marketing. The program's course offerings include personal branding, introduction to psychology, and internet marketing foundations. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 54%

54% Avg. annual net price: $10,780

$10,780 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Lakeshore Technical College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. University of Northwestern Ohio Lima, Ohio About the program: UNOH offers a 108-credit, fully-online associate in marketing with a practical, experiential learning approach. The program concludes with a capstone project. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $19,055

$19,055 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: University of Northwestern Ohio is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. West Georgia Technical College Waco, Georgia About the program: WGTC's online offerings include a 65-credit associate in marketing management degree. Courses include integrated marketing communications, market research, and digital technologies in business. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 27%

27% Avg. annual net price: $1,665

$1,665 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: West Georgia Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Fox Valley Technical College Appleton, Wisconsin About the program: FVTC features a 63-credit, online associate in marketing. Course offerings include marketing plan development, sales strategy, and business career planning. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $11,127

$11,127 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Fox Valley Technical College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

11. Northcentral Technical College Wausau, Wisconsin About the program: NTC offers a 61-credit online marketing associate degree. The program's core courses include marketing principles, promotions, and advanced sales. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 56%

56% Avg. annual net price: $10,131

$10,131 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Northcentral Technical College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

12. Chattahoochee Technical College Marietta, Georgia About the program: Chattahoochee Tech currently offers a 64-credit online associate in marketing management. Elective options include drone applications, visual merchandising, and business logistics. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 18%

18% Avg. annual net price: $1,137

$1,137 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Chattahoochee Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

13. Chippewa Valley Technical College Eau Claire, Wisconsin About the program: CVTC's online catalog includes a 60-credit online associate in marketing. The program encompasses topics including advertising and sponsorship, basic promotion design, and customer relationship management. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: $10,773

$10,773 Years to completion: Two

Two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Chippewa Valley Technical College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

14. Kennebec Valley Community College Fairfield, Maine About the program: KVCC offers a 63-credit online associate degree in marketing as a concentration in its business administration associate program. Concentration course topics include quantitative methods, business law, and integrated marketing communications. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 40%

40% Avg. annual net price: $7,693

$7,693 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Kennebec Valley Community College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

15. Seminole State College of Florida Sanford, Florida About the program: Seminole State's online catalog features a 60-credit online associate in marketing. The program's core coursework includes principles of economics, principles of financial accounting, and principles of managerial accounting. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 41%

41% Avg. annual net price: $8,326

$8,326 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Seminole State College of Florida is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

16. Georgia Piedmont Technical College Clarkston, Georgia About the program: Georgia Piedmont Tech offers a 63-credit, online associate in marketing management. The program culminates with a practicum/internship course for 3 credits. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 27%

27% Avg. annual net price: $5,682

$5,682 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Georgia Piedmont Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

17. Miami Dade College Miami, Florida About the program: MDC currently features a 60-credit online associate in marketing management. Course options include managerial accounting, principles of economics, and financial accounting. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 34%

34% Avg. annual net price: $4,842

$4,842 Years to completion: Two

Two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: MIami Dade College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

18. Fayetteville Technical Community College Fayetteville, North Carolina About the program: FTCC offers a 63-credit online associate in marketing as a track in its business administration program. The program allows students to take up to three credit hours of work-based learning with department approval. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 24%

24% Avg. annual net price: $5,366

$5,366 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Fayetteville Technical Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

19. Southern New Hampshire University Manchester, New Hampshire About the program: SNHU offers a 60-credit, online associate in marketing that emphasizes practical learning. Major topics include critical business skills for success, managing and leading in business, and applied marketing strategies. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: $41,095

$41,095 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

20. Florida Institute of Technology Melbourne, Florida About the program: Florida Tech's online offerings include an online associate of arts in management. Course topics include entrepreneurial marketing, business computer skills, and introduction to microeconomics. Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $31,097

$31,097 Years to completion: One to two

One to two SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Florida Institute of Technology is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

What to expect in an online marketing associate degree program

An online marketing associate degree generally takes 60 credits, or two years to complete. The degree may culminate with a portfolio presentation. The program prepares students with foundational knowledge for promoting goods and services.

Marketing associate degree students study topics such as business, professional sales, and marketing. They can generally choose from limited electives on topics such as organizational behavior and small business development. Classes tend to focus on practical knowledge and emphasize experiential learning.

To be successful in these programs, you need strong communication skills and self-discipline, which will help you learn marketing skills such as marketing research and business communication.

Associate in marketing courses

While marketing associate programs can vary in course offerings, most cover the same core topics, including:

Marketing principles

Advertising



Sales



Digital marketing



The following course list represents some typical curriculum offerings of accredited marketing associate programs.

Introduction to marketing

This course primes students on marketing principles such as product selection, marketing research, and promotion. Learners finish the class better informed on how marketers create, communicate, and deliver value to consumers.

Business law

In this course, learners get an overview of how the background, foundation, and ethics of the U.S. legal system impact an organization's functioning. Topics include criminal law, product liability, and sales.

Social media strategy

This course explores social media's role in digital marketing. Students will learn how organization's marketing departments leverage social media campaigns and online branding through platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Principles of sales

This course covers the strategies and techniques used in professional sales. Learners leave the course knowing a professional salesperson's roles and function as they relate to an organization and its consumer base.

Marketing degree levels

The different levels of marketing degrees serve different learning needs and career goals. For instance, if you wish to become a marketing assistant, pursuing an associate in marketing might be a good choice, while a master's would be more appropriate if you want to become an analyst.

Read on to find out which degree level best aligns with your goals.

Certificate in marketing

Length: One year

One year Cost: $1,000-$5,000

$1,000-$5,000 Post-grad careers: Customer service representative, sales representative, marketing assistant

A certificate program in marketing is a good option for learners hoping to quickly boost their credentials in a marketing or sales-related work environment. This credential, offered sometimes as a marketing graduate certificate for established professionals, usually consists of 15-20 credits and takes several months to a year to earn. The cost of a certificate is far lower than an associate degree, also.

Students study introductory coursework in marketing, sales, and business. Some schools allow students to transfer credit from their credit towards an associate program.

Associate in marketing

Length: Two years

Two years Cost: $8,000-$20,000

$8,000-$20,000 Post-grad careers: Marketing assistant, content creator, social media campaign manager

An associate in marketing degree can significantly boost a young marketing professional's earning ability to become a digital marketing or marketing associate or assistant. This degree takes two years — or 60 credits — to earn.

Learners not only explore business, marketing, and professional sales, but study personal branding, digital marketing, and small business development. The program can help develop business communication, market research, and campaign planning skills and sometimes ends with a portfolio presentation.

Bachelor's in marketing

Length: Four to five years

Four to five years Cost: $60,000-$200,000

$60,000-$200,000 Post-grad careers: Advertising manager, account executive, marketing manager

A bachelor's in marketing is looked upon positively in marketing and sales-related positions. Pursuing a four-year marketing degree online can help you get a job as a mid-to-high-level manager or account executive in sales or marketing.

In this degree, students delve deeper into marketing, psychology, and organizational behavior, along with business, accounting, and finance. Learners are often encouraged to pursue an internship alongside their studies, though it is not usually required. Some programs conclude with a final project or portfolio presentation.

Master's in marketing

Length: One to two years

One to two years Cost: $40,000-$200,000

$40,000-$200,000 Post-grad careers: Market research analyst, production manager, top executive

For many, a master's in marketing is a terminal degree. Earning your marketing master's can help you become a market research analyst, high-level manager, or even business or nonprofit top executive! This degree generally takes one to two years, or 30-35 credits, to earn.

A marketing master's degree delves deeper into concepts such as financial analysis, consumer psychology, and long-term marketing strategy. Most programs blend experiential and theoretical learning and conclude with a capstone project. This degree oftentimes requires students to complete an internship, also.

Doctorate in marketing

Length: Four to six years

Four to six years Cost: $80,000-$300,000

$80,000-$300,000 Post-grad careers: Top executive, data scientist, university professor

A doctoral degree in marketing might prove a good choice if you wish to move into pure research or education. This degree takes four to six years or 60 credits to earn and is the most rigorous of all marketing credentials.

Students in a doctoral marketing program study qualitative and quantitative research to prepare for their thesis presentation and defense. This degree emphasizes theoretical knowledge and research methods and generally appeals to people who wish to expand existing knowledge on consumer behavior, market trends, and marketing psychology.

In conclusion

Marketing is an eclectic field offering a variety of career paths, encompassing marketing research, digital marketing, and sales. An associate in marketing offers the advantage of not only being helpful for finding entry-level work but also providing transferable credit towards a marketing bachelor's.

Whichever degree you choose, pick a degree level that will guide you towards your career goals.