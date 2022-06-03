Best online associate degrees: Our top picks for 2022

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Online associate degrees provide learners with a strong academic foundation on which to build. These typically two-year degrees include general education and your chosen major's fundamentals.

Associate programs can also be more affordable and easier to access than bachelor's programs. Many schools offer open admission policies.

Opting for an online associate degree adds another layer of convenience. You'll enjoy more flexibility than on-campus programs offer. Online learning features fewer travel requirements and more scheduling options.

With an associate degree, graduates can access entry-level positions and transfer paths to bachelor's programs.

Here, we explore the best online associate degrees.

Top 5 online associate degrees: Quick facts

College Program stats How much? Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, IN Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 18%

Transfer paths available

Free required textbooks Per credit hour: $149.55 in-state $292.57 out-of-state Application fee: Free Houston Community College Houston, TX Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 17%

Hybrid programs with 15%-50% online study

Online workforce certificate programs available Per credit hour: $33 in-district $121 out-of-district $151 out-of-state Application fee: $75 El Paso Community College El Paso, TX Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 22%

Hybrid programs include in-person classes and online work

All students complete an online orientation at the start of each program Per credit hour: $116 in-state $201 out-of-state Application fee: Not publicly available Cuyahoga Community College District Cleveland, OH Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 28%

Blended degrees available with up to 15% in-person learning required

Internship opportunities are available in some programs Per credit hour: $119.54 in-county $149.08 out-of-county $286.19 out-of-state Application fee: Not publicly available Northern Virginia Community College Annandale, VA Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 25%

Reciprocal agreements in place for out-of-state students

Hybrid programs available with up to 50% on-campus Per credit hour: $180.40 in-state $359.65 out-of-state Application fee: Free

The best online associate programs

To determine the best online associate programs, we apply ZDNet's ranking methodology to our carefully curated school and program lists. We use federally reported and publicly available data from reputable sources.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Ivy Tech Community College

Indianapolis, IN

About the school: The online associate degrees at Ivy Tech Community College start every eight weeks. Some programs feature transfer paths to bachelor's programs at in-state institutions.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 19%

19% Avg. annual net price: $7,669

$7,669 Time to completion: Two to three years

Two to three years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.6

2.6 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

2. Houston Community College

Houston, TX

About the school: The third-largest online community college in the country, Houston Community College features online associate degrees with 4-, 8-, 12-, and 16-week online courses.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 17%

17% Avg. annual net price: $4,813

$4,813 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

3. El Paso Community College

El Paso, TX

About the school: El Paso Community College offers online course options for students pursuing associate degrees. The number of courses available online depends on the program.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 21%

21% Avg. annual net price: $3,848

$3,848 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: No publicly available

No publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

4. Cuyahoga Community College District

Cleveland, OH

About the school: The Cuyahoga Community College District offers 100% online and blended online associate degrees featuring proctored exams and internship opportunities.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 28%

28% Avg. annual net price: $4,909

$4,909 Time to completion: Two to three years

Two to three years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

5. Northern Virginia Community College

Annandale, VA

About the school: Northern Virginia Community College enrolls more than 20,000 students annually in its online associate degrees. Online courses vary in length from 4-15 weeks.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 25%

25% Avg. annual net price: $9,452

$9,452 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

6. Central New Mexico Community College

Albuquerque, NM

About the school: Central New Mexico Community College offers online associate degrees in business, liberal arts, communication, cybersecurity, and criminology.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 26%

26% Avg. annual net price: $3,322

$3,322 Time to completion: One to three years

One to three years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

7. Palo Alto College

San Antonio, TX

About the school: At Palo Alto College, learners have access to online associate degrees in applied science, the arts, and teaching.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 16%

16% Avg. annual net price: $5,601

$5,601 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

8. Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Wesson, MS

About the school: Online associate degrees at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are available in the humanities, business, social and health sciences, education, and career-technical disciplines.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 34%

34% Avg. annual net price: $3,833

$3,833 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

9. Lake Area Technical College

Watertown, SD

About the school: The online associate degrees at Lake Area Technical College feature a hybrid delivery format, which requires students to attend campus for certain courses and practical experiences.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 71%

71% Avg. annual net price: $13,301

$13,301 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous

10. Eastern Gateway Community College

Steubenville, OH

About the school: Eastern Gateway Community College provides online associate degrees in health, public service, engineering, business, and education departments. Classes typically run throughout eight-week sessions within 8- to 16-week semesters.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 20%

20% Avg. annual net price: $2,543

$2,543 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

In conclusion



The best online associate degrees position graduates to enter many professional fields and academic disciplines. Associate programs offer many of the same disciplines as bachelor's programs, though the training is more generalized and centered on fundamentals.

Because of their cost, accessibility, and structure, associate programs are excellent paths to entry-level careers and continuing education.