What can you do with a marketing degree?

A marketing degree trains students in consumer behavior, market research, and competitive analysis. Many graduates pursue careers as market research analysts, a highly in-demand career path. But what other marketing degree jobs do new graduates pursue?

The strong analytical and interpersonal skills gained during a marketing degree prepare graduates for roles in public relations, content management, business strategy, and management analysis. These diverse career paths offer many opportunities for career growth.

Top marketing degree jobs

Marketing majors work in many different industries. Whether pursuing a career in business, entrepreneurship, content creation, or management, a marketing degree helps professionals advance. This section introduces the top career paths with a marketing degree, including earning potential, job growth, and key qualities. Marketing majors also pursue careers in other fields.

Consulting

About this career: Consultants advise businesses on their strategy. Marketing consultants analyze an organization's strategies to recommend new approaches. They evaluate target customers, brand identity, and market share to recommend changes. Marketing consultants work with a variety of clients, often on a contract basis.

What makes candidates successful: Consultants need strong analytical and research skills, which a marketing degree builds. The career path also requires interpersonal and communication skills.

Opportunities and salary: Management analysts earn a median annual salary of $87,600, with 14% projected job growth from 2020-2030.

Perks: Consultants benefit from high wages and varied work.

Pitfalls: The project-based format can leave consultants scrambling between jobs.

What to search for:

Marketing consultant

Marketing analyst



Digital marketing consultant



Brand strategy consultant



Entrepreneurship

About this career: Entrepreneurs establish new companies and help small businesses grow. They also recommend innovative approaches in established organizations. The field of entrepreneurial marketing emphasizes unique practices to establish market share.

What makes candidates successful: Strong communication skills, along with the ability to analyze data and research business plans helps entrepreneurs. The field also requires a creative, innovative approach.

Opportunities and salary: Entrepreneurs who work as CEOs and managers earn a median annual salary of $107,680, with 8% projected job growth from 2020-2030.

Perks: In this varied field, entrepreneurs solve diverse problems and innovate.

Pitfalls: Because entrepreneurs often work in startup environments, they can experience instability.

What to search for:

Chief marketing officer

Founder and CEO



Small business marketing manager



Director of startup marketing



Executive leadership

About this career: Executives set the strategies for their department or organization. In marketing, they review proposals, determine marketing strategies, and oversee the implementation of strategies. Careers in executive leadership typically require work experience and a degree.

What makes candidates successful: Organizational leaders draw on their decision-making and problem-solving skills. They also require strong organizational and communication skills.

Opportunities and salary: Top executives earn a median annual salary of $107,680, with an 8% projected job growth from 2020-2030.

Perks: Executive-level roles report high salaries and decision-making control.

Pitfalls: It can take years or decades to reach the executive level.

What to search for:

Chief marketing officer

Marketing director



Public relations director



Brand director



Fundraising and donor relations

About this career: Fundraising and donor relations professionals raise money for organizations. Most work in nonprofit, government, or educational organizations. They identify potential donors, organize fundraising events, and manage grants.

What makes candidates successful: Careers in fundraising require strong interpersonal and communication skills. Candidates also benefit from a detail-oriented outlook.

Opportunities and salary: Fundraisers earn a median annual salary of $59,610, with a 16% projected job growth from 2020-2030.

Perks: Nonprofit fundraising careers offer a sense of purpose and giving back.

Pitfalls: Many fundraising jobs offer low salaries.

What to search for:

Fundraiser

Development coordinator



Grant administrator



Donor relations specialist



International business



About this career: Global corporations increasingly rely on marketing professionals to develop international strategies. Professionals analyze promotional strategies in a global environment, design campaigns to reach diverse customers, and manage international research campaigns.

What makes candidates successful: Careers in international business require strong analytical and problem-solving skills. Candidates also benefit from organizational and interpersonal skills. Knowing a foreign language is also a huge asset.

Opportunities and salary: Business careers report a median annual salary of $72,250, with a 8% projected job growth from 2020-2030

Perks: Careers in international business report salaries above the median with a variety of opportunities.

Pitfalls: Marketing professionals may need additional business coursework to qualify for certain roles.

What to search for:

Global product marketing specialist

Global promotions marketing specialist



International marketing specialist



Business development analyst



Public relations

About this career: Public relations professionals improve an organization's brand image. They create press releases, interact with the media, and implement PR campaigns to increase brand awareness and strengthen their public image. The field draws on many of the same skills as marketing.

What makes candidates successful: Careers in public relations require strong interpersonal, speaking, and writing skills. Problem-solving and organizational skills also benefit candidates.

Opportunities and salary: Public relations specialists earn a median annual salary of $62,810, with an 11% projected job growth from 2020-2030.

Perks: With many subfields and growth opportunities, public relations helps graduates launch their career.

Pitfalls: Many public relations roles have irregular hours and require around-the-clock availability.

What to search for:

Public relations specialist

Publicist



Social media specialist



Brand strategist



Sales and advertising

About this career: Sales and advertising professionals connect buyers with products and services. They manage client accounts, present opportunities to potential clients, and research customer demand. Sales and advertising professionals specialize in areas like business-to-business sales, ecommerce, financial services, and consultative sales. A marketing degree builds strong customer research and communication skills.

What makes candidates successful: The career path requires exceptional communication and interpersonal skills. Candidates also benefit from confidence and initiative.

Opportunities and salary: Advertising sales agents earn a median annual salary of $54,940, with 3% projected job growth from 2020-2030.

Perks: Professionals work in a creative, fast-paced field.

Pitfalls: While sales managers report high salaries, they also have to meet sales quotas as a condition of employment. Other positions that rely on commission sales have fluctuating salaries.

What to search for:

Sales executive

Account specialist



Advertising sales agent



Advertising specialist



SEO and content marketing

About this career: Search engine optimization (SEO) and content marketing specialists help companies improve their search rankings and reach more potential customers. They use specialized tools to identify target keywords and improve on-site content. SEO and content marketing specialists also improve site traffic.

What makes candidates successful: These roles require strong analytical and communication skills. Professionals rely on SEO tools and metrics to improve rankings.

Opportunities and salary: Marketing specialists earn a median annual salary of $65,810, with a 22% projected job growth from 2020-2030.

Perks: With strong projected job growth, these marketing degree jobs appeal to career seekers.

Pitfalls: The field constantly changes due to new tools and search metrics.

What to search for:

SEO strategist

SEO analyst

Content strategist

Social media marketing

About this career: Social media marketing professionals use social media to promote an organization. They engage with customers, improve brand awareness, and implement marketing strategies. Specialists analyze data to measure their effectiveness.

What makes candidates successful: The career requires strong research and analytical skills in addition to an understanding of social media communication strategy.

Opportunities and salary: Social media marketing specialists earn a median annual salary of $62,810, with 11% projected job growth from 2020-2030.

Perks: The field has shown strong growth over the past decade.

Pitfalls: Social media marketing can be competitive and the field changes constantly.

What to search for:

Digital communications specialist

Social media marketing specialist



Social media planner



Social media analyst



Writing

About this career: Writers create content for advertisements, websites, books, and scripted productions. Marketing degree jobs in writing include content writing and copywriting. In these roles, writers promote their organization, inform readers, and incorporate SEO and marketing principles.

What makes candidates successful: The career requires strong research and communication skills. Copywriters must have strong persuasive writing abilities.

Opportunities and salary: Writers earn a median annual salary of $67,120, with a 9% projected job growth from 2020-2030.

Perks: The field reports strong wages and job growth.

Pitfalls: Most writers are self-employed, which can mean inconsistent work and pay.

What to search for:

Content writer

Content marketing specialist



Copywriter



White paper writer



Technical writer



In conclusion

A marketing degree can lead to careers in advertising, public relations, sales, and business. In each of these fields, marketing majors draw on their training to succeed. Prospective marketing majors can research specific programs to learn more about marketing specialization options and career placements.

This article was reviewed by Krystal Covington, MBA

Krystal Covington, MBA, is a business growth strategist with 15 years of experience in marketing and public relations. Her company, Go Lead Consulting, provides clients foundational tools to build new client and customer relationships.

Covington founded Women of Denver, one of the largest privately held membership organizations in Denver, Colorado. Her program helps women increase their business acumen, sharpen leadership skills and connect with other high-achieving women. Covington received her MBA from Western Governors University in 2012.

Krystal Covington is a paid member of the Red Ventures Education freelance review network.

Page last reviewed January 12, 2022.