Best online information technology associate degree 2022: Top picks

Any business that stores information and operates online needs IT specialists to safeguard data troubleshoot tech. An information technology associate degree can prepare you to meet those needs in diverse work environments.
While earning a degree, you can specialize in cybersecurity, software development, database management, and more. Potential career paths include technical support specialist, network specialist, and programmer.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an impressive 13% growth in positions between 2020 and 2030 for computer and information technology occupations.
Launch your information technology career by exploring the information technology associate degree programs listed below.
The best online associate in information technology degrees
1. Volunteer State Community College
Gallatin, Tennessee
About the program: Vol State's computer information technology degree offers three possible concentrations: Cyberdefense, networking, or programming. Each program includes five core computer courses and 11 concentration-specific classes.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 21%
Avg. annual net price: $6,990
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Three
Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous
Accreditation: Volunteer State Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
2. Purdue University Global
West Lafayette, Indiana
About the program: Purdue Global's online associate of applied science degree in information technology provides five potential concentrations: Cybersecurity, data analytics, IT generalist, programming and software development, and networking.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 33%
Avg. annual net price: Not publically available
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous
Accreditation: Purdue University Global is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio
About the program: This associate of applied business in information technology program's curriculum emphasizes hands-on learning. Courses include database management, programming, and system administration.
Acceptance rate: 77%
Graduation rate: 66%
Avg. annual net price: $21,843
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: 1020-1350
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Three
Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous
Accreditation: University of Cincinnati is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. St. Petersburg College
St. Petersburg, Florida
About the program: This computer information technology AS degree prepares students for certifications like CompTIA A+ and Microsoft Office Specialist Access. Enrollees also complete a technology support internship.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 33%
Avg. annual net price: $3,226
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous or asynchronous
Accreditation: St. Petersburg College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
5. Seminole State College of Florida
Seminole, Oklahoma
About the program: SSC's 60-credit information systems technology associate in science prepares students for 11 Cisco, CompTIA, and Microsoft certifications.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 41%
Avg. annual net price: $8,326
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Three
Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous
Accreditation: Seminole State College of Florida is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. Keiser University
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
About the program: Associate of science in information technology degree program enrollees complete 12 credits in one of three concentrations: Networking, programming, or cybersecurity. Core IT courses cover operating systems and information security.
Acceptance rate: 51%
Graduation rate: 57%
Avg. annual net price: $33,428
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: On-campus; hybrid; online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Keiser University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
7. Campbell University
Buies Creek, North Carolina
About the program: Campbell's information technology security program includes two possible concentrations: Information technology management and information security. Topics encompass information technology fundamentals and Windows operating systems.
Acceptance rate: 78%
Graduation rate: 50%
Avg. annual net price: $24,544
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: 1030-1230
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: On-campus; online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Campbell University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
8. Central Piedmont Community College
Matthews, North Carolina
About the program: CPCC offers two online information technology degree programs: networking technologies and cloud and virtualization technologies. Both culminate in a capstone project.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 23%
Avg. annual net price: $6,002
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: On-campus; hybrid; online and asynchronous or synchronous
Accreditation: Central Piedmont Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. Northern Virginia Community College
Springfield, Virginia
About the program: NOVA's information systems technology degree program offers theory and hands-on learning. Courses like the introduction to network concepts prepare students for the CompTIA Network+ certification.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 26%
Avg. annual net price: $10,005
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: On-campus; hybrid; online and asynchronous or synchronous
Accreditation: Northern Virginia Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
10. Lenoir Community College
Kinston, North Carolina
About the program: Lenoir's information technology associate of applied science program offers a comprehensive curriculum. Courses cover network foundations, software support, programming, and required work-based learning.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 24%
Avg. annual net price: $5,212
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Lenoir Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
11. Jamestown Community College
Jamestown, New York
About the program: JCC's information technology associate program covers programming, software, and HTML fundamentals. Enrollees tailor the program to their career goals with electives.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 34%
Avg. annual net price: $8,416
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: On-campus; online and asynchronous or synchronous
Accreditation: Jamestown Community College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
12. College of Southern Maryland
La Plata, Maryland
About the program: CSM's cloud and information technology associate program prepares enrollees for the CompTIA A+, Network+, and Amazon Web Services certifications. Students participate in a capstone project or internship.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 23%
Avg. annual net price: $8,205
Years to completion: Two; accelerated program lasts 15-18 months
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: On-campus; online and asynchronous or synchronous
Accreditation: College of Southern Maryland is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
13. Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, New Hampshire
About the program: SNHU's IT associate degree online covers cybersecurity, project management, scripting, and operating systems. Hands-on learning prepares graduates to become web developers or support specialists.
Acceptance rate: 88%
Graduation rate: 47%
Avg. annual net price: $41,095
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
14. Western Piedmont Community College
Morgantown, North Carolina
About the program: The information technology associate of applied science degree at WPCC covers secure network management, database concepts, and software installation. Enrollees can gain experience through work-based learning courses.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 18%
Avg. annual net price: $3,663
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Two
Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous
Accreditation: Western Piedmont Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
15. Randolph Community College
Asheboro, North Carolina
About the program: RCC offers three information technology associate programs: IT support specialist, network and cybersecurity specialist, and IT support specialist apprenticeship. Each covers IT fundamentals like security, software support, and networks.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 28%
Avg. annual net price: $6,124
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: On-campus; hybrid; online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Randolph Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
16. Saint Leo University
St. Leo, Florida
About the program: Saint Leo's online information technology associate degree covers programming, business, and mathematics. A Catholic institution, Saint Leo includes religious courses in each degree plan.
Acceptance rate: 72%
Graduation rate: 43%
Avg. annual net price: $18,869
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: On-campus; online and synchronous or asynchronous
Accreditation: Saint Leo University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
17. Cerro Coso Community College
Ridgecrest, California
About the program: Cerro Coso's information technology A.S. degree prepares students for CompTIA's A+ and Network+ certifications. Enrollees explore application development, network design, and software installation.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 14%
Avg. annual net price: $7,684
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Cerro Coso Community College is regionally accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC).
18. Peirce College
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
About the program: Peirce's A.S. in information technology curriculum prepares graduates for A+, Network+, and Security+ certifications. Courses include database management, server administration, and ethics.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 30%
Avg. annual net price: $10,128
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous/synchronous options
Accreditation: Peirce College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
19. Bladen Community College
Dublin, North Carolina
About the program: BCC offers four information technology associate degree programs: Information systems, systems security/cybersecurity, web administration and design, and computer programming and development. Each includes project or work-based courses.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 18%
Avg. annual net price: $7,551
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: Online and synchronous or asynchronous
Accreditation: Bladen Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
20. Franklin University
Columbus, Ohio
About the program: Franklin's A.S. information technology program teaches students to design query databases, manage networks, and create websites. The networking course prepares graduates for the Cisco Certified Design Associate certification.
Acceptance rate: 100%
Graduation rate: 34%
Avg. annual net price: $12,895
Years to completion: Two
SAT range: Not required
Minimum GPA: Not required
Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
Course delivery methods: On-campus; online and synchronous or asynchronous
Accreditation: Franklin University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
What to expect in an online associate in information technology degree program
An associate in information technology program combines theoretical and hands-on courses.
Early courses prioritize problem-solving and critical thinking. You learn the theory behind algorithms, variables, and systems structures. You then apply these concepts to homework assignments and projects.
Some programs include math or business classes. By learning about discrete mathematics, statistics, and calculus, you can understand algorithms and database systems. Business courses prepare you to handle sensitive data and build effective systems for companies.
Most programs include a capstone project or a work-based learning opportunity to develop an entire computer system or work for a local tech employer.
Information technology courses
Information technology associate degrees offer a broad introduction to IT. While some programs offer specialization options and business focuses, most include these foundational courses.
Principles of networks
This course introduces network architecture, implementation, and design. You learn to apply protocols and create a computer network. Some institutions design this course as prep for the CompTIA Network+ exam.
Information systems security
Curricula may include this cybersecurity introduction as a core class, elective, or part of a specialization. You explore risk management, data protection, policies, and security planning.
Programming
A foundational computer programming course covers functions, algorithms, and general problem-solving skills. You may also take language-specific classes like Java, C, or C++.
Database management systems
This core course explores information management technologies, data modeling, security, and administration. You learn to identify organizational requirements, design a database system, and build a functioning database structure.
Information technology degree levels
A certificate or associate degree program is ideal if you want to start in an entry-level tech position immediately. A bachelor's degree program lasts longer but covers more topics and IT skills.
Master's and doctorate degrees in information technology build on undergraduate knowledge with research. Graduates qualify for high-paying IT positions.
No matter which degree program you choose, you can apply for IT scholarships to help cover the costs.
Certificate in information technology
Length: 4-12 months
Cost: $3,084-$13,125
Post-grad careers: IT help desk support specialist, computer systems analyst, computer network support specialist
Pursuing an undergraduate IT certificate is the fastest way to land entry-level tech positions like an IT help desk specialist or systems analyst. In these non-degree programs, you may study network fundamentals, server installation, programming, and database management.
Some certificates prepare you for information technology certifications like CompTIA's Linux+, Cloud+, or Network+. Most courses prioritize practice over theory to help you develop in-demand IT skills.
Associate in information technology
Length: Two years
Cost: $2,702-$41,217
Post-grad careers: Technical support specialist, network specialist, IT specialist
An associate degree in information technology is ideal for individuals interested in entering the workforce or transferring to a four-year program. This degree covers theory and practical skills. It often includes a capstone project or work-based course.
Some programs offer specializations. Common options include cybersecurity or network management. Core classes may prepare you for some of the best tech certifications, like CompTIA's Network+ and A+ exams. Graduates generally land technical support or entry-level specialists positions.
Bachelor's in information technology
Length: 4 years
Cost: $2,702-$41,217
Post-grad careers: Business systems analyst, software developer, network administrator
A bachelor's degree in information technology provides a comprehensive education. Many industry roles require at least a bachelor's.
Students take general education courses, foundational computing courses, and advanced IT classes. Core courses may include cloud computing, OS architecture, emerging technologies, and programming.
A bachelor's in information technology degree program often includes internship requirements and senior projects. You may also select a concentration, such as data science, project management, software development, or business management for IT.
Master's in information technology
Length: 15-24 months
Cost: $13,896-$27,162
Post-grad careers: Cloud architect, IT director, chief information officer
If you already hold a bachelor's degree in another field but want to pursue a technology career, an information technology master's program can give you the skills you need. This advanced program also provides specialization opportunities for tech professionals.
You can choose a concentration in cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, healthcare informatics, or enterprise technology management. This degree typically includes a capstone project or field experience.
Doctorate in information technology
Length: Two to five years
Cost: $13,896-$27,162
Post-grad careers: Technology professor, director of data science, research scientist
A doctorate in information technology is the field's terminal degree. It prepares you for high-paying academic, government, or managerial careers. The program generally includes advanced IT courses like cybersecurity principles for managers, IT innovation in global environments, and artificial intelligence for data science.
Additional classes cover research, analysis, and writing strategies to prepare you for the thesis project. You typically spend at least one semester researching a specific thesis topic and composing a dissertation.
In conclusion
Information technology is a rapidly growing field. Whether you want to become a network administrator or a computer systems analyst, your career can begin with an online information technology associate degree.
Continue exploring the programs outlined above and consider which courses and concentrations fit your desired career path before applying.
