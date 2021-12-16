Best online master's in information technology 2021: Top picks

Businesses, organizations, and government agencies rely on information technology professionals to keep their computer networks and systems functioning and protected. An information technology master's degree can help IT leaders advance their careers in a booming industry.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 13% job growth for 2020-30 and average salaries of $91,250 for computer and information technology occupations. That category includes database administrators and architecture, information security analysis, and network and computer systems administration.

Explore our school rankings to learn more about online information technology master's programs and opportunities in this dynamic sector.

The best online master's in information technology degrees

ZDNet's ranking methodology employs expert curation and rigorous editorial review to ensure accuracy and timeliness. Schools and programs can't pay for inclusion on our lists, which safeguards the integrity and impartiality of our data.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each program's website.

1. Florida State University Tallahassee, Florida About the program: FSU's master of science in information technology online program requires 32 credits, including core courses in information behavior, information systems management, management of information organizations, and usability analysis. Acceptance rate: 36%

36% Graduation rate: 80%

80% Annual net price: $9,789

$9,789 Years to degree: Two to three; part-time study available

Two to three; part-time study available GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer terms

Fall, spring, and summer terms Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Florida State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. University of South Florida Tampa, Florida About the program: The 30-hour, non-thesis master of science in information technology curriculum at USF integrates technology with operational and strategic organizational applications. Acceptance rate: 48%

48% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Annual net price: $8,355

$8,355 Years to degree: Two to three; accelerated study available

Two to three; accelerated study available GRE/GMAT: GRE quantitative 161; verbal 150

GRE quantitative 161; verbal 150 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Fall and spring semesters

Fall and spring semesters Course delivery methods: Hybrid online and in-person learning Accreditation: University of South Florida is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana About the program: Students can select among six concentration areas and gain experience through learning labs while pursuing an online master of science in information technology degree at Purdue. Acceptance rate: 60%

60% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Annual net price: $13,986

$13,986 Years to degree: Two to three; accelerated study available

Two to three; accelerated study available GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Purdue University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Oklahoma State University Stillwater, Oklahoma About the program: OSU online offers a 33-credit, STEM-designated master of science in management information systems that trains graduates to provide solutions for business data, information systems, and security. Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Annual net price: $14,648

$14,648 Years to degree: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: GMAT 550 or GRE 305

GMAT 550 or GRE 305 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Fall semester

Fall semester Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Oklahoma State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Carnegie Mellon University Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania About the program: CMU students with three years of professional experience can earn a master of science in information technology while continuing to work. The interdisciplinary curriculum focuses on skills needed to lead organizations' digital transformations. Acceptance rate: 15%

15% Graduation rate: 90%

90% Annual net price: $34,508

$34,508 Years to degree: Three to five; program is part-time

Three to five; program is part-time GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer semesters

Fall, spring, and summer semesters Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Carnegie Mellon University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. University of Arizona Tucson, Arizona About the program: The 30-credit online master of science in management information systems at UArizona admits qualified applicants with two years of work experience and focuses on the advancement of management and complex technology skills. Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Annual net price: $15,016

$15,016 Years to degree: One to two: accelerated study available

One to two: accelerated study available GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling with six start dates

Rolling with six start dates Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: University of Arizona is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Towson University Towson, Maryland About the program: Working professionals can complete TU's master of science in applied information technology online. Students earn 33 credits through graduate certificates and six elective courses. Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Annual net price: $18,233

$18,233 Years to degree: One to two years

One to two years GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer semesters

Fall, spring, and summer semesters Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Towson University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

8. Murray State University Murray, Kentucky About the program: Murray State's online master of science in information systems with a concentration in business analytics requires 30 credits and emphasizes data-driven decision-making and statistical modeling. Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Annual net price: $11,390

$11,390 Years to degree: 1-1.5; program is accelerated

1-1.5; program is accelerated GRE/GMAT: GMAT 490 or GRE 288

GMAT 490 or GRE 288 Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Murray State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Western Governors University Salt Lake City, Utah About the program: Distance learners at WGU can pursue a master's in information technology in cybersecurity, IT management, or data analytics. The curriculum targets IT professionals ready for the next level. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 49%

49% Annual net price: $9,805

$9,805 Years to degree: Two; accelerated study available

Two; accelerated study available GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Western Governors University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

10. New Jersey Institute of Technology Newark, New Jersey About the program: The 30-credit online master of science in information technology administration and security program at NJIT prepares leaders in IT, database, network, security, and web services administration. Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 77%

77% Annual net price: $19,706

$19,706 Years to degree: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Fall and spring terms

Fall and spring terms Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: New Jersey Institute of Technology is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

11. George Mason University Fairfax Virginia About the program: Mason online offers a 30-credit master of science in applied information technology with concentrations in cyber security or data analytics and intelligence methods. Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Graduation rate: 74%

74% Annual net price: $21,048

$21,048 Years to degree: One to two; accelerated option available for qualified Mason engineering alumni

One to two; accelerated option available for qualified Mason engineering alumni GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: George Mason University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

12. Thomas Edison State University Trenton, New Jersey About the program: TESU's online master of science in information technology requires 36-39 credits. It prepares IT professionals for leadership roles in cyber security, data management and analytics, health information, information assurance, network management, and software engineering. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46%

46% Annual net price: $24,396-$26,400

$24,396-$26,400 Years to degree: Two; program is part-time

Two; program is part-time GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: January, April, July, and October terms

January, April, July, and October terms Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Thomas Edison State University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

13. Middle Georgia State University Macon, Georgia About the program: Graduate students enrolled in MGA's master of science in information technology program online can concentrate on cyber security and forensics, data analytics, health informatics, homeland security, social media, or software development. Acceptance rate: 94%

94% Graduation rate: 24%

24% Annual net price: $10,116

$10,116 Years to degree: 1; program is accelerated

1; program is accelerated GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.5-2.75

2.5-2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Middle Georgia State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

14. Montclair State University Montclair, New Jersey About the program: The 33-credit master of science in information technology, applied IT at Montclair emphasizes communication, IT project management, and business. Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 69%

69% Annual net price: $18,034

$18,034 Years to degree: Two; accelerated study available

Two; accelerated study available GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Fall, winter, spring, and summer sessions

Fall, winter, spring, and summer sessions Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Montclair State University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

15. University of Massachusetts Lowell Lowell, Massachusetts About the program: Remote learners enrolled in UMass Lowell's master of science in information technology complete 10 courses focused on computer networks and learn practical skills in Apple, UNIX/Linux, and Windows platforms. Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Annual net price: $19,119

$19,119 Years to degree: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: University of Massachusetts Lowell is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

16. Kennesaw State University Kennesaw, Georgia About the program: The 30-credit master of science in information technology program at KSU provides job placement services for graduates and features 100% online internship and capstone projects. Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 48%

48% Annual net price: $17,221

$17,221 Years to degree: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer terms

Fall, spring, and summer terms Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Kennesaw State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

17. University of Maine Orono, Maine About the program: UMaine online's 30-credit master of science in information systems program emphasizes the managerial, policy, and technical aspects of building and maintaining computer-based information systems. Acceptance rate: 90%

90% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Annual net price: $17,558

$17,558 Years to degree: One to two

One to two GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: University of Maine is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

18. Endicott College Beverly, Massachusetts About the program: Designed for working professionals, Endicott's master of science in information technology offers concentrations in software engineering and programming or health and medical informatics. Acceptance rate: 69%

69% Graduation rate: 76%

76% Annual net price: $35,642

$35,642 Years to degree: Two

Two GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling with eight start dates

Rolling with eight start dates Course delivery methods: Hybrid and online Accreditation: Endicott College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

19. Concordia University Wisconsin Mequon, Wisconsin About the program: At Lutheran-affiliated CUW, distance learners can earn an MBA in management information systems that prepares professionals to manage complex database management and earn Oracle Database SQL Expert certification. Acceptance rate: 64%

64% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Annual net price: $23,855

$23,855 Years to degree: Two; program is accelerated

Two; program is accelerated GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Concordia University Wisconsin is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

20. Walsh College Troy, Michigan About the program: Walsh's 33-45 credit master of science in information technology degree welcomes students with at least two years of professional experience. This STEM-designated program offers concentrations in cybersecurity or data science. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 67%

67% Annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Years to degree: One to five

One to five GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.0-2.749 (provisional admittance) or 2.75

2.0-2.749 (provisional admittance) or 2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online or hybrid Accreditation: Walsh College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online information technology master's degree program

Information technology master's programs' online curriculums target IT professionals with several years of experience who plan to work full-time while studying. Coursework delivery tends to be asynchronous and focused on practical skills, IT certification, and business aspects of IT.

Learners hone skills in information technology leadership and management. They may specialize in cyber security, database architecture, network administration, or software development. Some programs culminate in a thesis and others in a capstone project.

Information technology master's programs require online students to be organized and internally motivated. Some schools offer accelerated learning for those who can handle the fast pace or part-time study for those with extensive work or family responsibilities.

Information technology master's courses

The information technology master's curriculum emphasizes advanced level skill development, leadership role preparation, and IT specialization areas like database management, health informatics, and systems administration.

Most programs require 30-36 credits, and online students typically complete coursework on their own schedules. The list below includes courses that IT master's students will likely encounter. Depending on the program, remote learners may develop their own projects or participate in experiential learning like online practicums or internships.

Advanced information technology

In this introductory graduate course, enrollees learn about databases, hardware management, telecommunications, and web software development.

Data analytics

This course covers data identification, data set analysis, and data analysis software. Participants often learn to use programming languages to solve data analytics problems.

Database design

Students preparing for careers in database management or architecture learn about data modeling, diagramming tools, and functional dependencies. This course may also cover database management and leadership roles.

Network security

Graduate students explore cyber security methods, encryption, and file security. They learn to protect networks and computer systems from threats using firewalls and other information assurance tools.

Information technology degree levels

Are you a high school student interested in an entry-level IT position, a seasoned professional looking for a next-level management role, or an industry veteran transitioning to an academic or research career?

Different degrees suit different learners. Choose the IT degree level that best fits your goals, schedule, and budget.

Information technology certificate

Length: 12-18 months

Cost: $160-$648 per credit

Post-grad careers: Computer support specialist; computer systems analyst; network administrator

IT certificates offer targeted opportunities for students at all levels, including those entering the industry, IT professionals expanding their skills, and career or specialization swappers. A certificate can quickly qualify new entrants to the field for entry-level jobs.

Coursework covers topics in computer programming and analysis, cyber security, databases, network support, and business software. Tracks may include hardware and software support, routing and switching, and software development.

Associate in information technology

Length: Two years

Cost: $70-$540 per credit

Post-grad careers: Data center operations support; desktop support technician; web developer

Associate in IT degree programs comprise approximately 60 credits that teach cyber security and defense, internet applications, networking, operating systems, and programming skills. Curriculums also include general education courses that foster critical thinking and problem-solving.

Online class delivery tends to be asynchronous, and graduates emerge prepared for entry-level IT positions or to apply their credits toward IT bachelor's degrees. Many schools offer accelerated or part-time learning options.

Bachelor's in information technology

Length: Four years

Cost: $186-$913 per credit

Post-grad careers: Computer network architect, information systems manager, software developer

Undergraduates interested in an information technology degree often pursue a bachelor of science in information technology. The 120- to 125-credit programs include IT courses and general education classes, capstone projects, and often internships.

Core IT courses cover applied, managerial, and technical aspects, along with fundamentals of cybersecurity, human-computer interaction, programming, and web systems. Students graduate with the computer, math, and business skills required of the IT workforce.

Master's in information technology

Length: One to two years

Cost: $255-$2,196 per credit

Post-grad careers: Database administrator; IT project manager; network security manager

Information technology master's programs emphasize specialization, with an eye toward IT careers in areas like data analytics, digital forensics, and healthcare informatics. Most require 30-36 credits and may culminate in a thesis, exam, or capstone project. Master's students hone decision-making and management skills.

Online programs typically tailor their curriculums for experienced IT professionals interested in career advancement and leadership roles. Course delivery is usually asynchronous, allowing for full-time work, internships, or parenting responsibilities.

Doctorate in information technology

Length: Three to five years

Cost: $500-$1,000 per credit

Post-grad careers: Data scientist; IT researcher; postsecondary professor

Students often pursue a doctorate or Ph.D. to attain academic and research positions. This terminal degree program attracts industry professionals with on-the-ground experience.

The curriculum involves coursework but also focuses on preparing and defending a dissertation, passing comprehensive examinations, and building on experience in a specialization. Graduates find employment at universities, government agencies, business organizations, and government agencies.

In conclusion

If you're ready to research and select an information technology master's program, our rankings list will help find the one that fits your academic and career goals. If one catches your eye, reach out to the school to learn more.

If you're not sure which path to take, the information and links included on this page can inform your decisions about degree options, concentration areas, and information technology scholarships.