Best online master's in information technology 2021: Top picks

Businesses, organizations, and government agencies rely on information technology professionals to keep their computer networks and systems functioning and protected. An information technology master's degree can help IT leaders advance their careers in a booming industry.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 13% job growth for 2020-30 and average salaries of $91,250 for computer and information technology occupations. That category includes database administrators and architecture, information security analysis, and network and computer systems administration.
Explore our school rankings to learn more about online information technology master's programs and opportunities in this dynamic sector.
The best online master's in information technology degrees
ZDNet's ranking methodology employs expert curation and rigorous editorial review to ensure accuracy and timeliness. Schools and programs can't pay for inclusion on our lists, which safeguards the integrity and impartiality of our data.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each program's website.
1. Florida State University
Tallahassee, Florida
About the program: FSU's master of science in information technology online program requires 32 credits, including core courses in information behavior, information systems management, management of information organizations, and usability analysis.
- Acceptance rate: 36%
- Graduation rate: 80%
- Annual net price: $9,789
- Years to degree: Two to three; part-time study available
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer terms
- Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: Florida State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
2. University of South Florida
Tampa, Florida
About the program: The 30-hour, non-thesis master of science in information technology curriculum at USF integrates technology with operational and strategic organizational applications.
- Acceptance rate: 48%
- Graduation rate: 72%
- Annual net price: $8,355
- Years to degree: Two to three; accelerated study available
- GRE/GMAT: GRE quantitative 161; verbal 150
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Fall and spring semesters
- Course delivery methods: Hybrid online and in-person learning
Accreditation: University of South Florida is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. Purdue University
West Lafayette, Indiana
About the program: Students can select among six concentration areas and gain experience through learning labs while pursuing an online master of science in information technology degree at Purdue.
- Acceptance rate: 60%
- Graduation rate: 73%
- Annual net price: $13,986
- Years to degree: Two to three; accelerated study available
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Purdue University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, Oklahoma
About the program: OSU online offers a 33-credit, STEM-designated master of science in management information systems that trains graduates to provide solutions for business data, information systems, and security.
- Acceptance rate: 70%
- Graduation rate: 62%
- Annual net price: $14,648
- Years to degree: One to two
- GRE/GMAT: GMAT 550 or GRE 305
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Fall semester
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Oklahoma State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. Carnegie Mellon University
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
About the program: CMU students with three years of professional experience can earn a master of science in information technology while continuing to work. The interdisciplinary curriculum focuses on skills needed to lead organizations' digital transformations.
- Acceptance rate: 15%
- Graduation rate: 90%
- Annual net price: $34,508
- Years to degree: Three to five; program is part-time
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer semesters
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Carnegie Mellon University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
6. University of Arizona
Tucson, Arizona
About the program: The 30-credit online master of science in management information systems at UArizona admits qualified applicants with two years of work experience and focuses on the advancement of management and complex technology skills.
- Acceptance rate: 85%
- Graduation rate: 63%
- Annual net price: $15,016
- Years to degree: One to two: accelerated study available
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling with six start dates
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: University of Arizona is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. Towson University
Towson, Maryland
About the program: Working professionals can complete TU's master of science in applied information technology online. Students earn 33 credits through graduate certificates and six elective courses.
- Acceptance rate: 76%
- Graduation rate: 73%
- Annual net price: $18,233
- Years to degree: One to two years
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer semesters
- Course delivery methods: Online
Accreditation: Towson University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
8. Murray State University
Murray, Kentucky
About the program: Murray State's online master of science in information systems with a concentration in business analytics requires 30 credits and emphasizes data-driven decision-making and statistical modeling.
- Acceptance rate: 82%
- Graduation rate: 54%
- Annual net price: $11,390
- Years to degree: 1-1.5; program is accelerated
- GRE/GMAT: GMAT 490 or GRE 288
- Minimum GPA: 2.75
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Murray State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. Western Governors University
Salt Lake City, Utah
About the program: Distance learners at WGU can pursue a master's in information technology in cybersecurity, IT management, or data analytics. The curriculum targets IT professionals ready for the next level.
- Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
- Graduation rate: 49%
- Annual net price: $9,805
- Years to degree: Two; accelerated study available
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Western Governors University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
10. New Jersey Institute of Technology
Newark, New Jersey
About the program: The 30-credit online master of science in information technology administration and security program at NJIT prepares leaders in IT, database, network, security, and web services administration.
- Acceptance rate: 73%
- Graduation rate: 77%
- Annual net price: $19,706
- Years to degree: One to two
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Fall and spring terms
- Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: New Jersey Institute of Technology is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
11. George Mason University
Fairfax Virginia
About the program: Mason online offers a 30-credit master of science in applied information technology with concentrations in cyber security or data analytics and intelligence methods.
- Acceptance rate: 87%
- Graduation rate: 74%
- Annual net price: $21,048
- Years to degree: One to two; accelerated option available for qualified Mason engineering alumni
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: George Mason University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
12. Thomas Edison State University
Trenton, New Jersey
About the program: TESU's online master of science in information technology requires 36-39 credits. It prepares IT professionals for leadership roles in cyber security, data management and analytics, health information, information assurance, network management, and software engineering.
- Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
- Graduation rate: 46%
- Annual net price: $24,396-$26,400
- Years to degree: Two; program is part-time
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: January, April, July, and October terms
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Thomas Edison State University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
13. Middle Georgia State University
Macon, Georgia
About the program: Graduate students enrolled in MGA's master of science in information technology program online can concentrate on cyber security and forensics, data analytics, health informatics, homeland security, social media, or software development.
- Acceptance rate: 94%
- Graduation rate: 24%
- Annual net price: $10,116
- Years to degree: 1; program is accelerated
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 2.5-2.75
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Middle Georgia State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
14. Montclair State University
Montclair, New Jersey
About the program: The 33-credit master of science in information technology, applied IT at Montclair emphasizes communication, IT project management, and business.
- Acceptance rate: 76%
- Graduation rate: 69%
- Annual net price: $18,034
- Years to degree: Two; accelerated study available
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Fall, winter, spring, and summer sessions
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Montclair State University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
15. University of Massachusetts Lowell
Lowell, Massachusetts
About the program: Remote learners enrolled in UMass Lowell's master of science in information technology complete 10 courses focused on computer networks and learn practical skills in Apple, UNIX/Linux, and Windows platforms.
- Acceptance rate: 73%
- Graduation rate: 57%
- Annual net price: $19,119
- Years to degree: One to two
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: University of Massachusetts Lowell is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
16. Kennesaw State University
Kennesaw, Georgia
About the program: The 30-credit master of science in information technology program at KSU provides job placement services for graduates and features 100% online internship and capstone projects.
- Acceptance rate: 75%
- Graduation rate: 48%
- Annual net price: $17,221
- Years to degree: One to two
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 2.75
- Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer terms
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Kennesaw State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
17. University of Maine
Orono, Maine
About the program: UMaine online's 30-credit master of science in information systems program emphasizes the managerial, policy, and technical aspects of building and maintaining computer-based information systems.
- Acceptance rate: 90%
- Graduation rate: 59%
- Annual net price: $17,558
- Years to degree: One to two
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: University of Maine is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
18. Endicott College
Beverly, Massachusetts
About the program: Designed for working professionals, Endicott's master of science in information technology offers concentrations in software engineering and programming or health and medical informatics.
- Acceptance rate: 69%
- Graduation rate: 76%
- Annual net price: $35,642
- Years to degree: Two
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling with eight start dates
- Course delivery methods: Hybrid and online
Accreditation: Endicott College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
19. Concordia University Wisconsin
Mequon, Wisconsin
About the program: At Lutheran-affiliated CUW, distance learners can earn an MBA in management information systems that prepares professionals to manage complex database management and earn Oracle Database SQL Expert certification.
- Acceptance rate: 64%
- Graduation rate: 54%
- Annual net price: $23,855
- Years to degree: Two; program is accelerated
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Concordia University Wisconsin is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
20. Walsh College
Troy, Michigan
About the program: Walsh's 33-45 credit master of science in information technology degree welcomes students with at least two years of professional experience. This STEM-designated program offers concentrations in cybersecurity or data science.
- Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
- Graduation rate: 67%
- Annual net price: Not publicly available
- Years to degree: One to five
- GRE/GMAT: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 2.0-2.749 (provisional admittance) or 2.75
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online or hybrid
Accreditation: Walsh College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
What to expect in an online information technology master's degree program
Information technology master's programs' online curriculums target IT professionals with several years of experience who plan to work full-time while studying. Coursework delivery tends to be asynchronous and focused on practical skills, IT certification, and business aspects of IT.
Learners hone skills in information technology leadership and management. They may specialize in cyber security, database architecture, network administration, or software development. Some programs culminate in a thesis and others in a capstone project.
Information technology master's programs require online students to be organized and internally motivated. Some schools offer accelerated learning for those who can handle the fast pace or part-time study for those with extensive work or family responsibilities.
Information technology master's courses
The information technology master's curriculum emphasizes advanced level skill development, leadership role preparation, and IT specialization areas like database management, health informatics, and systems administration.
Most programs require 30-36 credits, and online students typically complete coursework on their own schedules. The list below includes courses that IT master's students will likely encounter. Depending on the program, remote learners may develop their own projects or participate in experiential learning like online practicums or internships.
Advanced information technology
In this introductory graduate course, enrollees learn about databases, hardware management, telecommunications, and web software development.
Data analytics
This course covers data identification, data set analysis, and data analysis software. Participants often learn to use programming languages to solve data analytics problems.
Database design
Students preparing for careers in database management or architecture learn about data modeling, diagramming tools, and functional dependencies. This course may also cover database management and leadership roles.
Network security
Graduate students explore cyber security methods, encryption, and file security. They learn to protect networks and computer systems from threats using firewalls and other information assurance tools.
Information technology degree levels
Are you a high school student interested in an entry-level IT position, a seasoned professional looking for a next-level management role, or an industry veteran transitioning to an academic or research career?
Different degrees suit different learners. Choose the IT degree level that best fits your goals, schedule, and budget.
Information technology certificate
Length: 12-18 months
Cost: $160-$648 per credit
Post-grad careers: Computer support specialist; computer systems analyst; network administrator
IT certificates offer targeted opportunities for students at all levels, including those entering the industry, IT professionals expanding their skills, and career or specialization swappers. A certificate can quickly qualify new entrants to the field for entry-level jobs.
Coursework covers topics in computer programming and analysis, cyber security, databases, network support, and business software. Tracks may include hardware and software support, routing and switching, and software development.
Associate in information technology
Length: Two years
Cost: $70-$540 per credit
Post-grad careers: Data center operations support; desktop support technician; web developer
Associate in IT degree programs comprise approximately 60 credits that teach cyber security and defense, internet applications, networking, operating systems, and programming skills. Curriculums also include general education courses that foster critical thinking and problem-solving.
Online class delivery tends to be asynchronous, and graduates emerge prepared for entry-level IT positions or to apply their credits toward IT bachelor's degrees. Many schools offer accelerated or part-time learning options.
Bachelor's in information technology
Length: Four years
Cost: $186-$913 per credit
Post-grad careers: Computer network architect, information systems manager, software developer
Undergraduates interested in an information technology degree often pursue a bachelor of science in information technology. The 120- to 125-credit programs include IT courses and general education classes, capstone projects, and often internships.
Core IT courses cover applied, managerial, and technical aspects, along with fundamentals of cybersecurity, human-computer interaction, programming, and web systems. Students graduate with the computer, math, and business skills required of the IT workforce.
Master's in information technology
Length: One to two years
Cost: $255-$2,196 per credit
Post-grad careers: Database administrator; IT project manager; network security manager
Information technology master's programs emphasize specialization, with an eye toward IT careers in areas like data analytics, digital forensics, and healthcare informatics. Most require 30-36 credits and may culminate in a thesis, exam, or capstone project. Master's students hone decision-making and management skills.
Online programs typically tailor their curriculums for experienced IT professionals interested in career advancement and leadership roles. Course delivery is usually asynchronous, allowing for full-time work, internships, or parenting responsibilities.
Doctorate in information technology
Length: Three to five years
Cost: $500-$1,000 per credit
Post-grad careers: Data scientist; IT researcher; postsecondary professor
Students often pursue a doctorate or Ph.D. to attain academic and research positions. This terminal degree program attracts industry professionals with on-the-ground experience.
The curriculum involves coursework but also focuses on preparing and defending a dissertation, passing comprehensive examinations, and building on experience in a specialization. Graduates find employment at universities, government agencies, business organizations, and government agencies.
In conclusion
If you're ready to research and select an information technology master's program, our rankings list will help find the one that fits your academic and career goals. If one catches your eye, reach out to the school to learn more.
If you're not sure which path to take, the information and links included on this page can inform your decisions about degree options, concentration areas, and information technology scholarships.
