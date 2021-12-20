Best online master's in network security 2021: Top picks

Computer networks allow organizations to connect with employees, clients, customers, and suppliers. The more organizations rely on these advancing and expanding technologies, the more problematic network threats and challenges become. A network security master's degree positions graduates to provide valuable support to organizations in this ongoing battle.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 33% growth for information security analysts between 2020 and 2030, making it one of the fastest-growing occupations in the country. Master's graduates in this field qualify for these in-demand positions, along with many other computer occupations. Here, we explore the online network security master's and rank the best programs in the field.

The best online network security master's degrees

To create the list below, we rely on carefully curated information and expert insight from industry and educational professionals. ZDNet's ranking methodology involves weighing information from publicly available national datasets and from the specific schools and programs.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Arizona Tucson, Arizona About the program: UofA's 33-credit online cybersecurity master's program provides training in cyberthreat intelligence, information security risk management, and cyberwarfare. UofA is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Avg. annual net price: $15,016

$15,016 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: The University of Arizona is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. University of San Diego San Diego, California About the program: A Catholic institution, USD runs a 31-credit online cybersecurity operations and leadership master's program. Students complete courses in applied cryptography, secure systems architecture, and network vulnerability detection. Acceptance rate: 49%

49% Graduation rate: 80%

80% Avg. annual net price: $32,460

$32,460 Time to completion: 20+ months

20+ months GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of San Diego is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior Colleges and University Commission (WSCUC).

3. Eastern Illinois University Charleston, Illinois About the program: EIU's 32-semester hour online cybersecurity master's program includes training in database security and reliability, facility security, and biometric security. Acceptance rate: 53%

53% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Avg. annual net price: $14,607

$14,607 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GMAT/GRE: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Eastern Illinois University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Robert Morris University Moon, Pennsylvania About the program: RMU's online cybersecurity master's program combines information security and management training. Students complete courses in enterprise operating systems, computer network security, and secure programming. RMU is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. Acceptance rate: 84%

84% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $26,839

$26,839 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Robert Morris University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

5. University of Charleston Charleston, West Virginia About the program: UC's 30-credit online cybersecurity master's program features courses in cyberoperations management, cyberpsychology, and legal issues in cybersecurity. Students can concentrate in cybersecurity strategy, information assurance, and cyberintelligence. Acceptance rate: 50%

50% Graduation rate: 43%

43% Avg. annual net price: $22,284

$22,284 Time to completion: One to three years

One to three years GMAT/GRE: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: The University of Charleston is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Mississippi College Clinton, Mississippi About the program: A baptist college, MC offers an online cybersecurity and information assurance master's program with training in cryptography and network security, computer and network forensics, and ethics and law in information security. Acceptance rate: 42%

42% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Avg. annual net price: $17,186

$17,186 Time to completion: One to three years

One to three years GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Mississippi College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. DeSales University Center Valley, Pennsylvania About the program: DeSales' faith-based 36-credit online cybersecurity master's program includes core training in IT security, wireless technology management, and vulnerability assessment. DeSales is home to the Center for Homeland Security. Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $28,309

$28,309 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: DeSales University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

8. Saint Leo University Saint Leo, Florida About the program: A Catholic institution, Saint Leo offers a 30-credit online cybersecurity master's program with courses in cybersecurity compliance, secure software design, and cybersecurity risk management. Acceptance rate: 72%

72% Graduation rate: 43%

43% Avg. annual net price: $18,869

$18,869 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GMAT/GRE: 1000 GRE

1000 GRE Minimum GPA: 3.0 for test waiver

3.0 for test waiver Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Saint Leo University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Champlain College Burlington, Vermont About the program: Champlain's online digital forensic science master's program features between 30-36 credits in courses like the practice of digital investigations, mobile device analysis, and digital investigations for civil litigation. Champlain is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $33,561

$33,561 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GMAT/GRE: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Champlain College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

10. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona Beach, Florida About the program: Embry-Riddle's 33-credit online information security and assurance master's program features core training in risk management and business continuity, quality management for information assurance, and incident management and information forensics. The program also offers concentrations, such as information systems security and protecting business intelligence. Acceptance rate: 62%

62% Graduation rate: 35%

35% Avg. annual net price: $20,333

$20,333 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

11. Maryville University of Saint Louis St. Louis, Missouri About the program: Maryville's online cybersecurity master's program provides training in ethical hacking, cybersecurity incident response, and legal aspects of privacy and compliance. Students can choose from leadership, technical, and general focuses. Acceptance rate: 83%

83% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $29,064

$29,064 Time to completion: 12+ months

12+ months GMAT/GRE: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Over three

Over three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Maryville University of Saint Louis is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

12. Webster University Webster Groves, Missouri About the program: Webster's 36-credit online cybersecurity master's program provides core training in cybersecurity communications, infrastructures, and strategic operations. Acceptance rate: 57%

57% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $22,768

$22,768 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Webster University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

13. University of Maryland Global Campus Largo, Maryland About the program: UMGC's 36-credit online cybersecurity technology master's program includes courses in prevention of cyberattack methodologies and digital forensics technology. UMGC is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 28%

28% Avg. annual net price: $14,288

$14,288 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GMAT/GRE: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Maryland Global Campus is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

14. Excelsior College Albany, New York About the program: Excelsior's 30-credit online cybersecurity master's program offers courses in ethical leadership, network and communication security, and strategic talent management. Excelsior is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 41%

41% Avg. annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GMAT/GRE: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Excelsior College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

15. Stevenson University Owings Mills, Maryland About the program: Stevenson's online cybersecurity and digital forensics master's program covers topics in network penetration testing, mock intrusion and response, and file systems forensic analysis. Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $27,142

$27,142 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Stevenson University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

What to expect in an online network security master's degree program

Network security master's programs can take various approaches in their curriculums. Typically, they focus on preventative security strategies for networks, software, and information systems. Students learn to monitor and identify threats before they take place.

Some programs may emphasize the legal side of cybersecurity, including ethics, privacy laws, and digital forensics. In general, master's students build on undergraduate information technology foundations. They learn to solve more advanced and complex technological problems through theoretical explorations, research, and extensive practical exercises.

While online and on-campus programs feature similar material, online learners usually have more schedule flexibility. Therefore, they may need to demonstrate more independence and ambition to complete their studies. Some cybersecurity programs receive designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education from the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

Network security master's courses

The type of courses in a network security master's differ by program. Students may encounter courses focusing on network, database, software, and general systems security. In most cases, cybersecurity-related programs aim to equip learners with a diverse skill set to thwart equally diverse cyberattacks.

Students may also study more broad information technology concepts, such as design, architecture, and management. The following list of courses examines some of the most popular core topics studied at this level.

Secure systems architecture

This course teaches students how to design and build secure computer systems. Learners gain a familiarity of the security needs of various systems, along with the proper frameworks and processes.

Vulnerability assessment

In this course, students learn to conduct system and network vulnerability assessments. Learners examine effective checklists and penetration testing methods, along with the methods for addressing exposed threats.

Applied cryptography

Students in this course learn the most practical applications and aspects of cryptography. They explore various authentication protocols, random number generation, and public key encryptions. They also look at the issues with these applications.

Cybersecurity incident response

This course examines the protocols and strategies for cybersecurity professionals in the event of an attack. They learn how to identify and respond to attacks, investigate and report them, collect evidence, and recover from the damage.

Network security degree levels

At all levels, cybersecurity programs provide students with applicable and practical training. With each subsequent degree, the complexities of the training and the professional opportunities available after graduation grow. Here, we look at the different levels and what they can provide learners.

Associate in network security

Length: One to two years

One to two years Cost: $11,389/year in 2018-19

$11,389/year in 2018-19 Post-grad careers: Computer support specialists, customer service representative, and web developer

Network security programs at the associate level usually emphasize the basic principles of cybersecurity. Students learn the primary methods for protecting systems and networks, along with the main types of attacks and their motivations.

These programs also provide degree-seekers with foundational information technology training. Graduates can pursue entry-level positions in the field or continue their training with a bachelor's degree.

Bachelor's in network security

Length: Three to four years

Three to four years Cost: $28,123/year in 2018-19

$28,123/year in 2018-19 Post-grad careers: Network administrator, network architect, and information systems analyst

Network security bachelor's programs provide students with information technology fundamentals, along with specialized cybersecurity training. Students learn to identify threats and protect against them using various methods and technologies. Degree-seekers can often specialize in the field of their choice, exploring network, database, or systems security.

Bachelor's training blends theoretical and practical training, and many programs feature internships in the later years. A cybersecurity degree at this level qualifies graduates for many computer occupations, including entry-level cybersecurity positions.

Master's in network security

Length: One to two years

One to two years Cost: $19,792/year in 2019-20

$19,792/year in 2019-20 Post-grad careers: Network architect, information systems analyst, and computer and research information scientist

A network security master's program delves into more specialized cybersecurity practices and technologies. Students learn to protect a large number of systems in very effective ways. They also acquire more advanced risk prevention, testing, and response strategies, while gaining a solid understanding of cybersecurity laws.

Master's students perform extensive research and engage in many practical experiences throughout their studies. After graduation, they can pursue most computer occupations, often in managerial or analyst roles.

Doctorate in network security

Length: Three to six years

Three to six years Cost: $19,792/year in 2019-20

$19,792/year in 2019-20 Post-grad careers: Postsecondary teacher, computer and information research scientist, and information systems manager

Doctoral programs in network security are the most advanced available. Students at this level conduct very specialized research in an area of their choice. In addition to mastering existing cybersecurity practices and technologies, they seek out new and improved methods and innovations.

These programs usually involve incredibly in-depth research and practical experiments. Graduates typically pursue positions in academia and research and development, but management and consulting roles are also available.

In conclusion

Network security master's graduates have access to many computer occupations, particularly those dealing with network administration, architecture, and security. The top-ranked programs listed above represent some of the best training available in this field. Prospective students looking for more information should contact the schools and program departments directly.