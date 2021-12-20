Best online master's in network security 2021: Top picks

Computer networks allow organizations to connect with employees, clients, customers, and suppliers. The more organizations rely on these advancing and expanding technologies, the more problematic network threats and challenges become. A network security master's degree positions graduates to provide valuable support to organizations in this ongoing battle.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 33% growth for information security analysts between 2020 and 2030, making it one of the fastest-growing occupations in the country. Master's graduates in this field qualify for these in-demand positions, along with many other computer occupations. Here, we explore the online network security master's and rank the best programs in the field.
The best online network security master's degrees
To create the list below, we rely on carefully curated information and expert insight from industry and educational professionals. ZDNet's ranking methodology involves weighing information from publicly available national datasets and from the specific schools and programs.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. University of Arizona
Tucson, Arizona
About the program: UofA's 33-credit online cybersecurity master's program provides training in cyberthreat intelligence, information security risk management, and cyberwarfare. UofA is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.
- Acceptance rate: 85%
- Graduation rate: 63%
- Avg. annual net price: $15,016
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: The University of Arizona is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. University of San Diego
San Diego, California
About the program: A Catholic institution, USD runs a 31-credit online cybersecurity operations and leadership master's program. Students complete courses in applied cryptography, secure systems architecture, and network vulnerability detection.
- Acceptance rate: 49%
- Graduation rate: 80%
- Avg. annual net price: $32,460
- Time to completion: 20+ months
- GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 2.75
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: The University of San Diego is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior Colleges and University Commission (WSCUC).
3. Eastern Illinois University
Charleston, Illinois
About the program: EIU's 32-semester hour online cybersecurity master's program includes training in database security and reliability, facility security, and biometric security.
- Acceptance rate: 53%
- Graduation rate: 62%
- Avg. annual net price: $14,607
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GMAT/GRE: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: Eastern Illinois University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Robert Morris University
Moon, Pennsylvania
About the program: RMU's online cybersecurity master's program combines information security and management training. Students complete courses in enterprise operating systems, computer network security, and secure programming. RMU is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.
- Acceptance rate: 84%
- Graduation rate: 59%
- Avg. annual net price: $26,839
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 2.75
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Robert Morris University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
5. University of Charleston
Charleston, West Virginia
About the program: UC's 30-credit online cybersecurity master's program features courses in cyberoperations management, cyberpsychology, and legal issues in cybersecurity. Students can concentrate in cybersecurity strategy, information assurance, and cyberintelligence.
- Acceptance rate: 50%
- Graduation rate: 43%
- Avg. annual net price: $22,284
- Time to completion: One to three years
- GMAT/GRE: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 2.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: The University of Charleston is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. Mississippi College
Clinton, Mississippi
About the program: A baptist college, MC offers an online cybersecurity and information assurance master's program with training in cryptography and network security, computer and network forensics, and ethics and law in information security.
- Acceptance rate: 42%
- Graduation rate: 55%
- Avg. annual net price: $17,186
- Time to completion: One to three years
- GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 2.5
- Enrollment periods per year: Two
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Mississippi College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
7. DeSales University
Center Valley, Pennsylvania
About the program: DeSales' faith-based 36-credit online cybersecurity master's program includes core training in IT security, wireless technology management, and vulnerability assessment. DeSales is home to the Center for Homeland Security.
- Acceptance rate: 79%
- Graduation rate: 61%
- Avg. annual net price: $28,309
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: DeSales University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
8. Saint Leo University
Saint Leo, Florida
About the program: A Catholic institution, Saint Leo offers a 30-credit online cybersecurity master's program with courses in cybersecurity compliance, secure software design, and cybersecurity risk management.
- Acceptance rate: 72%
- Graduation rate: 43%
- Avg. annual net price: $18,869
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GMAT/GRE: 1000 GRE
- Minimum GPA: 3.0 for test waiver
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: Saint Leo University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. Champlain College
Burlington, Vermont
About the program: Champlain's online digital forensic science master's program features between 30-36 credits in courses like the practice of digital investigations, mobile device analysis, and digital investigations for civil litigation. Champlain is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.
- Acceptance rate: 85%
- Graduation rate: 61%
- Avg. annual net price: $33,561
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GMAT/GRE: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 2.5
- Enrollment periods per year: Two
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Champlain College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
10. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Daytona Beach, Florida
About the program: Embry-Riddle's 33-credit online information security and assurance master's program features core training in risk management and business continuity, quality management for information assurance, and incident management and information forensics. The program also offers concentrations, such as information systems security and protecting business intelligence.
- Acceptance rate: 62%
- Graduation rate: 35%
- Avg. annual net price: $20,333
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
11. Maryville University of Saint Louis
St. Louis, Missouri
About the program: Maryville's online cybersecurity master's program provides training in ethical hacking, cybersecurity incident response, and legal aspects of privacy and compliance. Students can choose from leadership, technical, and general focuses.
- Acceptance rate: 83%
- Graduation rate: 59%
- Avg. annual net price: $29,064
- Time to completion: 12+ months
- GMAT/GRE: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Over three
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: Maryville University of Saint Louis is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
12. Webster University
Webster Groves, Missouri
About the program: Webster's 36-credit online cybersecurity master's program provides core training in cybersecurity communications, infrastructures, and strategic operations.
- Acceptance rate: 57%
- Graduation rate: 64%
- Avg. annual net price: $22,768
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 2.5
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Webster University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
13. University of Maryland Global Campus
Largo, Maryland
About the program: UMGC's 36-credit online cybersecurity technology master's program includes courses in prevention of cyberattack methodologies and digital forensics technology. UMGC is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.
- Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
- Graduation rate: 28%
- Avg. annual net price: $14,288
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GMAT/GRE: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: The University of Maryland Global Campus is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
14. Excelsior College
Albany, New York
About the program: Excelsior's 30-credit online cybersecurity master's program offers courses in ethical leadership, network and communication security, and strategic talent management. Excelsior is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.
- Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
- Graduation rate: 41%
- Avg. annual net price: Not publicly available
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GMAT/GRE: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Six
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: Excelsior College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
15. Stevenson University
Owings Mills, Maryland
About the program: Stevenson's online cybersecurity and digital forensics master's program covers topics in network penetration testing, mock intrusion and response, and file systems forensic analysis.
- Acceptance rate: 81%
- Graduation rate: 59%
- Avg. annual net price: $27,142
- Time to completion: One to two years
- GMAT/GRE: Not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous
Accreditation: Stevenson University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
What to expect in an online network security master's degree program
Network security master's programs can take various approaches in their curriculums. Typically, they focus on preventative security strategies for networks, software, and information systems. Students learn to monitor and identify threats before they take place.
Some programs may emphasize the legal side of cybersecurity, including ethics, privacy laws, and digital forensics. In general, master's students build on undergraduate information technology foundations. They learn to solve more advanced and complex technological problems through theoretical explorations, research, and extensive practical exercises.
While online and on-campus programs feature similar material, online learners usually have more schedule flexibility. Therefore, they may need to demonstrate more independence and ambition to complete their studies. Some cybersecurity programs receive designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education from the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
Network security master's courses
The type of courses in a network security master's differ by program. Students may encounter courses focusing on network, database, software, and general systems security. In most cases, cybersecurity-related programs aim to equip learners with a diverse skill set to thwart equally diverse cyberattacks.
Students may also study more broad information technology concepts, such as design, architecture, and management. The following list of courses examines some of the most popular core topics studied at this level.
Secure systems architecture
This course teaches students how to design and build secure computer systems. Learners gain a familiarity of the security needs of various systems, along with the proper frameworks and processes.
Vulnerability assessment
In this course, students learn to conduct system and network vulnerability assessments. Learners examine effective checklists and penetration testing methods, along with the methods for addressing exposed threats.
Applied cryptography
Students in this course learn the most practical applications and aspects of cryptography. They explore various authentication protocols, random number generation, and public key encryptions. They also look at the issues with these applications.
Cybersecurity incident response
This course examines the protocols and strategies for cybersecurity professionals in the event of an attack. They learn how to identify and respond to attacks, investigate and report them, collect evidence, and recover from the damage.
Network security degree levels
At all levels, cybersecurity programs provide students with applicable and practical training. With each subsequent degree, the complexities of the training and the professional opportunities available after graduation grow. Here, we look at the different levels and what they can provide learners.
Associate in network security
- Length: One to two years
- Cost: $11,389/year in 2018-19
- Post-grad careers: Computer support specialists, customer service representative, and web developer
Network security programs at the associate level usually emphasize the basic principles of cybersecurity. Students learn the primary methods for protecting systems and networks, along with the main types of attacks and their motivations.
These programs also provide degree-seekers with foundational information technology training. Graduates can pursue entry-level positions in the field or continue their training with a bachelor's degree.
Bachelor's in network security
- Length: Three to four years
- Cost: $28,123/year in 2018-19
- Post-grad careers: Network administrator, network architect, and information systems analyst
Network security bachelor's programs provide students with information technology fundamentals, along with specialized cybersecurity training. Students learn to identify threats and protect against them using various methods and technologies. Degree-seekers can often specialize in the field of their choice, exploring network, database, or systems security.
Bachelor's training blends theoretical and practical training, and many programs feature internships in the later years. A cybersecurity degree at this level qualifies graduates for many computer occupations, including entry-level cybersecurity positions.
Master's in network security
- Length: One to two years
- Cost: $19,792/year in 2019-20
- Post-grad careers: Network architect, information systems analyst, and computer and research information scientist
A network security master's program delves into more specialized cybersecurity practices and technologies. Students learn to protect a large number of systems in very effective ways. They also acquire more advanced risk prevention, testing, and response strategies, while gaining a solid understanding of cybersecurity laws.
Master's students perform extensive research and engage in many practical experiences throughout their studies. After graduation, they can pursue most computer occupations, often in managerial or analyst roles.
Doctorate in network security
- Length: Three to six years
- Cost: $19,792/year in 2019-20
- Post-grad careers: Postsecondary teacher, computer and information research scientist, and information systems manager
Doctoral programs in network security are the most advanced available. Students at this level conduct very specialized research in an area of their choice. In addition to mastering existing cybersecurity practices and technologies, they seek out new and improved methods and innovations.
These programs usually involve incredibly in-depth research and practical experiments. Graduates typically pursue positions in academia and research and development, but management and consulting roles are also available.
In conclusion
Network security master's graduates have access to many computer occupations, particularly those dealing with network administration, architecture, and security. The top-ranked programs listed above represent some of the best training available in this field. Prospective students looking for more information should contact the schools and program departments directly.
