Best online master's in web development 2021: Top picks

Consider your career pathway with a web development master's degree. Web developers apply both technical and analytical skills with design and development. During a typical day, web developers may apply their skills in user interface, writing underlying code, or managing all aspects of a business's website.

Web developers build websites, web applications, and application databases along with interactive web interfaces. Web development is in demand across healthcare, finance, and other top-paying industries. Graduates of the program may seek a variety of roles such as web designer, technology applications engineer, or web architect.

Considering a career in web development? Then explore ZDNet's ranking of the best online web development master's programs to help you get started.

The best online master's in web development degrees

ZDNet's ranking methodology includes data collection from the National Center for Education Statistics and ranking formulas using the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

Our data-driven approach weighs several components such as academics, affordability, and programmatic excellence. ZDNet's experts provide a rigorous data review prior to publication.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

What to expect in an online master's in web development degree program

Prospective students should expect term projects, presentations, and real-world experiences.

As a final step, students typically complete a capstone project. While enrolled, students apply both theory and practical application to web development and design.

There are options for students to enroll in electives. Learners may participate in discussion forums, live lectures, and video conferencing.

A master's web development program can be challenging. Many programs offer flexible scheduling and convenient access to the online learning platform.

With part-time, asynchronous instruction, working professionals can achieve a school-work balance. Learners are encouraged to develop their time management, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills.

Master's in web development courses

Prospective students will learn to develop interactive, web and mobile applications and apply practical experience in UX principles, web design, and information architecture. Learners will enroll in core courses and build knowledge of programming languages.

Business data communication and networks

Students will learn the foundations of data communication and gain knowledge of web design from the bottom-up. Learners will obtain an overview of management concepts and network security.

Database design and implementation for business

Students will acquire the most recent relational and object-relational mapping techniques for continuous data and object modeling and management. Learners will obtain in-depth experience with Microsoft SQL Server or Oracle.

Information systems analysis and design

Students learn object-oriented approaches for information systems analysis and design. Learners develop knowledge of database utilization, software system architecture, and project control along with other methods for a high-quality information system.

Information structures with Java

Students learn key concepts of the object-oriented method for software design and development with the Java programming languages. Learners increase knowledge of fundamental data types and advanced content such as creating user interfaces.

Web development degree levels

Consider which web development certificate program or degree best fits your career goals.

If you are seeking a fast-track program, then enroll in a bootcamp or certificate program.

With a two- or four-year program, you will gain more exposure, in-depth knowledge, and practical application. For a long-term career investment, a web development master's degree may be the best option.

Certificate in web development

Length: Six to 18 months

Six to 18 months Cost: $1,000-$20,000

$1,000-$20,000 Post-grad careers: UX/UI designer, web developer, and web designer

With a web development certificate, you will acquire the technical skills for coding, programming, and building websites. Learners will gain proficiency in HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript.

Explore programs that incorporate building websites for the internet, intranet, and extranet. Enhance your project management and people skills.

Certificate programs offer multiple opportunities for hands-on experience and real-world projects. Graduates may seek roles as UX/UI designers, web developers, or web designers.

Associate in web development

Length: Two years

Two years Cost: $7,000-$20,000

$7,000-$20,000 Post-grad careers: Database programmer, systems Analyst, and IT consultant

With an associate degree in web development, you will learn the foundational skills for developing, testing, and providing secure web applications.

To succeed, practice manipulating data. Incorporate the time and effort for testing and maintaining computer programs. Increase your knowledge of programming languages.

To build efficiency, pay attention to details and communicate effectively. Learners gain real-world experience, participate in labs, and complete hands-on assignments.

Graduates may jumpstart their careers as network engineers, systems developers, and database administrators.

Bachelor's in web development

Length: Four years

Four years Cost: $38,000-$61,000

$38,000-$61,000 Post-grad careers: Computer programmer, graphic web designer, front-end developer

With a four-year web development degree, you will acquire the core skills for design and development. The best programs enhance your core competencies into HTML, Dynamic HTML, and Dynamic CSS.

Learners complete term projects, real-world projects, and labs. Prior to enrolling, discover your career interests in designing and implementing database systems.

For program success, enhance your interpersonal and problem-solving skills. Successful learners exhibit adaptability and accountability. Graduates may seek careers in front-end, back-end, and full-stack development.

Master's in web development

Length: One to two years

One to two years Cost: $10,000-$120,000

$10,000-$120,000 Post-grad careers: Technical architect, web programmer, UI/UX designer

Weigh the advantages of pursuing an online master's web development degree. Consider the long-term career opportunities with advanced competencies in front-end, back-end, or full-stack web development.

Learn to apply both theory and practical application along with your critical thinking skills for website design.

With labs, real-world projects, and internships, you will develop the proficiency needed for a front-end web developer, webmaster, or website UI/UX designer.

In conclusion

Imagine a career where you can apply your web development skills in the public or private sector. Consider the benefits of enrolling in a part-time or full-time, flexible web development master's program while learning about systems development, networking, and web security.