Best online network administration degree 2021: Top picks

Organizations increasingly rely on efficient communication networks, information systems, and cybersecurity. With a network administration degree, you'll learn to build and manage networks, along with the foundations of working with various systems and technologies. The training also gives you access to a broad and growing career landscape.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 13% growth in computer and information technology occupations between 2020 and 2030. Your training could lead to a career as a network architect, administrator, or analyst. Here, we offer details on the network administration degree and rank the best programs available to you.

ZDNet's ranking methodology follows a careful process. We collect information from publicly available sources, such as national datasets and individual schools and programs. We also gather insight from industry experts and education specialists.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama About the program: UAB's online bachelor's in information systems includes core courses in business programming, database management, and systems analysis. The program also features a capstone experience requirement. Acceptance rate: 74%

74% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Avg. annual net price: $16,953

$16,953 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 530-685

530-685 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Over three

Over three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: The University of Alabama at Birmingham is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. Dallas Baptist University Dallas, Texas About the program: A Christian university, DBU offers a 120-credit online bachelor's in systems technology and information management. The training includes courses in networks and data communications, database design, and IT security. Acceptance rate: 90%

90% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $26,387

$26,387 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 510-630

510-630 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Dallas Baptist University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Indiana State University Terre Haute, Indiana About the program: ISU's online bachelor's in management information systems includes training in network administration and security, systems analysis and design, and data management. Acceptance rate: 90%

90% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $13,896

$13,896 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Over three

Over three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Indiana State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Old Dominion University Norfolk, Virginia About the program: ODU's online bachelor's in information systems and technology focuses on building system and business analysis skills. The program features courses in database concepts, systems analysis and design, and strategic IT administration. Acceptance rate: 89%

89% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $16,493

$16,493 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 480-600

480-600 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Old Dominion University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Dakota State University Madison, South Dakota About the program: DSU's online bachelor's in network and security administration teaches students about software security, advanced networking, and information security management. Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 39%

39% Avg. annual net price: $17,691

$17,691 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 500-640

500-640 Minimum GPA: 2.6

2.6 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Dakota State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Keiser University Fort Lauderdale, Florida About the program: Keiser's online bachelor's in management information systems features courses in data communication and networking, information systems implementation, and business intelligence. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $33,428

$33,428 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Enrollment periods per year: Over three

Over three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Keiser University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Colorado State University Global Campus Greenwood Village, Colorado About the program: CSU Global's online bachelor's in management information systems offers training in data mining, information systems analysis, and web analytics. The program also features 30 specialization options, including virtualization and cloud computing. Acceptance rate: 99%

99% Graduation rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Avg. annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 460-600

460-600 Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Colorado State University Global Campus is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Maryville University of Saint Louis St. Louis, Missouri About the program: Maryville's 128-credit hour online bachelor's in management information systems features training in information security and application development. Acceptance rate: 83%

83% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $29,064

$29,064 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 510-630

510-630 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Maryville University of Saint Louis is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Champlain College Burlington, Vermont About the program: Champlain's 120-credit online bachelor's in management information systems includes training in networking fundamentals, enterprise database systems, and information systems design. Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $33,561

$33,561 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 540-670

540-670 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Over two

Over two Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Champlain College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

10. Bellevue University Bellevue, Nebraska About the program: BU's 127-credit online bachelor's in management information systems includes courses in information security management, managing innovations, and future trends in management information systems. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $15,616

$15,616 Years to completion: Three to four

Three to four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Bellevue University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online bachelor's in network administration degree program

A network administration degree prepares you to manage an organization's network operations and security. The programs also provide training in various other information technology fields, including data management, data analytics, and systems and application design. You can often direct the focus of your studies by choosing a concentration or strategically picking electives.

Like many information technology programs, network administration programs emphasize practical learning. You should expect to complete various hands-on assignments, lab experiences, and internships. As an online student, you receive similar training as on-campus learners but with more independent study requirements.

Bachelor's in network administration courses

Network administration degree curriculums can include a variety of core courses. Some programs focus primarily on network-related training, whereas others offer broad training touching on many information technology topics.

Network management

In this course, students learn how to build, secure, and troubleshoot networks. They learn to evaluate network performance, identify upgrades, and install hardware and software.

Database systems

Students in this course learn how to design, secure, and manage database systems. They also learn to maintain databases, mine data, and analyze the information for business applications.

Network and information security

This course teaches students how to secure networks and information systems. They look at the leading types of attacks and protection measures. They also learn to identify vulnerabilities and implement solutions.

Management information systems

Students in this course learn to oversee and operate management information systems for organizations. They may also acquire skills in data analytics and business intelligence.

Network administration degree levels

Many schools offer network administration degrees at various levels. Each degree offers you something unique, including entry-level career preparation at the undergraduate level and management preparation at the graduate level. Use the information below to understand what each degree offers, and choose a level based on your personal educational interests and career goals.

Associate in network administration

Length: One to two years

One to two years Cost: $11,389/year in 2018-19

$11,389/year in 2018-19 Post-grad careers: Computer systems administrator, computer support specialist, and customer service representative

In a network administration associate program, students learn the fundamentals of networking and networking technologies. They learn to set up and troubleshoot networks, while also developing a foundation in information technology. This may include understanding the major systems and business information technology applications.

Graduates may qualify for various entry-level positions in the computer and information technology field. They can also build on their training with a bachelor's degree or beyond.

Bachelor's in network administration

Length: Three to four years

Three to four years Cost: $28,123/year in 2018-19

$28,123/year in 2018-19 Post-grad careers: Network administrator, database administrator, and information security analyst

In a network administration degree at the bachelor's level, students develop skills in designing, implementing, and managing networks for organizations. They also learn to secure networks and install the necessary upgrades.

Network administration programs also explore the fundamentals of information technology management, including managing systems and databases. Graduates can pursue many entry-level computer and information technology careers. They can also qualify for a master's degree.

Graduate certificate in network administration

Length: 2-12 months

2-12 months Cost: Varies

Varies Post-grad careers: Computer network architect, computer systems analyst, and information security analyst

A network administration graduate certificate curriculum can vary considerably depending on the school and program. Some programs offer an introduction to network administration for students with no professional or educational background in the discipline. Others feature more specialized and advanced training for professionals looking to advance their information technology careers.

Depending on their previous training and experience, graduates may be able to access computer management and analyst careers.

Master's in network administration

Length: One to three years

One to three years Cost: $19,792/year in 2019-20

$19,792/year in 2019-20 Post-grad careers: Computer and information systems manager, computer and information research scientist, and top executive

A network administration program at the master's level explores more advanced topics in the discipline, including designing, building, securing, and upgrading networks. Students also acquire advanced training in related computer fields, such as data management and systems design and analysis.

Graduates can pursue most computer and information technology careers, including management, analyst, and consultant positions. They can continue their training in a doctoral program as well.

In conclusion

Organizations need their computer networks to be effective and well managed. With a network administration degree, you can acquire the skills to oversee organizational networks and the careers that come with those responsibilities. For more information on the top-ranked programs above, reach out directly to the schools listed above.