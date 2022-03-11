11 computer science jobs without coding

It may seem like coding is essential to find a job in computer science. In fact, non-coding computer science positions are crucial to the technology industry.

Computer science jobs without coding support their coding-centric counterparts, enriching the field.

If you can't program, don't like it, or are in the process of learning, computer science jobs are still within your reach. We've noted when programming knowledge and skills might prove useful in the positions listed below, but these 11 computer science jobs generally don't require coding knowledge or experience.

1. Computer support specialist

Avg. annual salary: $55,510

Alternate job titles: Technical support specialist, help-desk technician, computer user support specialist

Education required: Some college or undergraduate degree

Experience required: Computer knowledge

Computer support specialists answer questions, troubleshoot problems, and assist computer users and organizations. They may test existing computer networks, perform maintenance, and recover data. They also set up new software and hardware, train users, and suggest updates and upgrades.

Many computer support specialists work with individuals via telephone or email, remotely offering assistance. Computer network support specialists may work on-site at organizations and companies.

2. Market research analyst

Avg. annual salary: $65,810

Alternate job titles: Consumer research analyst, survey researchers, market trend analyst

Education required: Bachelor's degree

Experience required: Varies by position

Market research analysts collect and assess data on supply, demand, and pricing of goods and services. They develop analytical processes, conduct surveys and polls, and monitor the market for trends and changes. Market research analysts use software to analyze and interpret data, transitioning their findings to reports, graphs, and tables for clients.

Market research analysts work independently or as part of a team. They identify and forecast market trends and behaviors to optimize profits.

3. Network support specialist

Avg. annual salary: $55,510

Alternate job titles: Technical support specialist, network help-desk technician, network and computer systems support specialist

Education required: Some college or undergraduate degree

Experience required: Knowledge of computers

Network support specialists perform routine maintenance, monitor networks, troubleshoot problems, and provide aid to network users.

These professionals may specialize in local area networks, wide area networks, internet systems, or all three. They may work onsite or remotely.

4. Project manager

Avg. annual salary: $75,700

Alternate job titles: Project coordinator, team leader, project leader

Education required: Bachelor's degree

Experience required: One to two years

Project managers develop budgets, establish timelines, and supervise team members while overseeing projects from start to finish. They enact strategies based on project goals and direct personnel and resources.

They also address challenges and deliver reports to other managers and supervisors. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 22% of project managers worked in computer systems design and related services in 2020.

5. Quality assurance analyst

Avg. annual salary: $110,140

Alternate job titles: Computer systems quality assurance analyst, manufacturing quality assurance analyst, software quality assurance analyst

Education required: Bachelor's degree

Experience required: One to two years

Quality assurance analysts do not write code, but knowledge of programming languages is an important component of their work.

Depending on their specialties, quality assurance analysts may be familiar with languages such as Java, Python, and Ruby.

Quality assurance analysts make sure software is working properly. They develop and test scenarios for new software, identify and mitigate risks, and document issues. Quality assurance analysts work closely with computer programmers to ensure effective, efficient, and secure coding.

6. Recruitment specialist

Avg. annual salary: $52,530

Alternate job titles: Recruitment consultant, human resources specialist, organizational recruiter

Education required: Undergraduate degree

Experience required: One year or less

Recruitment specialists identify and contact job candidates who fit organizational needs and goals. They answer questions and provide job descriptions, compensation information, and contact details.

Recruitment specialists are the first line of contact between a potential employer and an employee. They need widespread organizational and field-specific knowledge. Some recruitment specialists may conduct initial interviews and screenings in person or on the phone.

7. SEO specialist

Avg. annual salary: $47,950

Alternate job titles: Keyword specialist, search marketing specialist, SEO analyst

Education required: Bachelor's degree

Experience required: One year or less

SEO specialists develop and implement search engine optimization strategies for an organization. They identify and ensure the use of relevant keywords and tags across search platforms. SEO specialists may focus on image, video, or academic searches. They identify ways to improve visibility online and implement changes.

SEO specialists may not code, but they should be familiar with HTML and CSS. Luckily, both are among the easiest programming languages to learn.

8. System administrator

Avg. annual salary: $84,810

Alternate job titles: Network administrator, computer system administrator, computer system support administrator

Education required: Undergraduate degree

Experience required: One year or less

Many companies prefer to hire systems administrators with computer science degrees, but some coursework or a relevant certificate may do. Systems administrators oversee the computer functions and needs of organizations. They install hardware and software, perform updates and upgrades, optimize performance, and mitigate problems.

Systems administrators may work with or carry out some of the duties of computer support specialists. Programming knowledge can be useful to these professionals.

9. Technical writer

Avg. annual salary: $74,650

Alternate job titles: Technical communication specialists, technical communicators, technical document specialist

Education required: Bachelor's degree

Experience required: One year or less

Technical writers transform technical information into instruction manuals, user guides, and other documentation. Some technical writers may write grants and research proposals. They identify essential information, make it accessible to the intended audience, write and revise content, and integrate visuals.

Technical writers develop documents in multiple media formats.

10. Tech journalist

Avg. annual salary: $49,300

Alternate job titles: Digital media tech journalist

Education required: Bachelor's degree

Experience required: One year or less

Tech journalists write about the technology industry for newspapers, magazines, television, and websites. They identify new and exciting trends in technology and write about them for general audiences.

Some tech journalists review products. Technical journalists may also write about the technology industry's economic, political, and social aspects.

11. UX/UI designer

Avg. annual salary: $75,370

Alternate job titles: Interaction designer, product designer, visual designer

Education required: Coursework or undergraduate degree

Experience required: One year or less

User experience (UX) and user interface (UI) designers focus on human-technology interaction.

A UX designer researches customers' needs and preferences, then changes existing products or develops new ones. A UI designer focuses on websites' appearances to ensure efficient, effective communication between user and computer.

Both UX and UI designers may complete UX bootcamps. In either role, you'll benefit from familiarity with programming languages like HTML and CSS.

In conclusion

The best computer science jobs aren't always the ones that require coding. Coding may not be a skill you've learned or something you enjoy, but this need not keep you from pursuing a tech career.

You'll find companies seeking candidates for these roles on popular job search sites, such as Dice and LinkedIn Jobs.

Unless otherwise noted, salary and projected growth data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of March 11, 2022.