The best UX bootcamps: Start your career in UX/UI design

UX bootcamps prepare students for in-demand roles in web and software development.
UX bootcamps offer condensed, practical training in website and application user experience design and development. They explore designing and planning strategies, prototyping, and methods for testing and improving designs. Graduates have the skills to work in back-end and front-end development, interface design, and webmaster positions.
This page explores what UX bootcamps offer and highlights some of the best programs available.
The following list details some of the United States' most popular UX bootcamps accepting registrations in 2022. These bootcamps aim to prepare aspiring professionals to immediately enter the field.
This list is presented in alphabetical order.
This program covers the foundations, end-to-end design, testing, and user information to prepare students for UX designer careers.
CareerFoundry offers specializations in UI, voice user interface design, and front-end development. Learners can work at their own pace and build a portfolio as they go, accessing advisors, mentors, and tutors.
Founded in 2013, CareerFoundry employs more than 600 mentors. The organization develops its own curriculums and runs programs through its online platform.
CareerFoundry's job placement assistance
CareerFoundry employs more than 80 career specialists to help students find employment after their program. While 96% find employment within 180 days, graduates can receive a refund if they are not employed within six months.
Pros
Cons
This bootcamp provides students with more than 480 hours of design training and 100 hours of practical work. The program features one-on-one mentor calls, group discussions, and at least four capstone projects for a portfolio.
For admission, applicants need to complete a four- to eight-week foundations course.
DesignLab was founded in 2012. The organization employs more than 400 industry professionals as mentors.
DesignLab's job placement assistance
DesignLab offers 26 weeks of career services assistance. Students receive up to 26 career coaching sessions, and the average graduate takes 116 days to find employment.
Pros
Cons
DevMountain's UX design bootcamp trains students to design websites and applications through instruction and practical assignments.
In this program, students learn visual design and information architecture, along with Agile management methodologies. For admission, prospective students need to complete a consultation and skills review.
Founded in 2013, DevMountain specializes in teaching professional tech skills. Partnered with Strayer University, DevMountain has campuses in Utah and Texas.
DevMountain's job placement assistance
DevMountain provides career advice and interview preparation lessons. They also encourage and accommodate networking with partner organizations.
Pros
Cons
This product design bootcamp features multiple start dates and delivery methods. It teaches students user experience design methods and practices. Learners also study market research strategies, interaction patterns, and implementing feedback.
Prospective students need to complete a critical thinking assessment before admission.
Since 2012, Flatiron has been teaching tech skills to aspiring designers and engineers. In 2015, the organization introduced online learning and expanded its offerings to campuses in Austin, Chicago, New York, and more.
Flatiron's job placement assistance
Flatiron offers one-on-one career coaching for students and job search support. Learners also have access to an employer network made up of professional industry partners.
Pros
Cons
The UX Design Immersive and Flex bootcamps teach students UX and UI foundations, prototyping methods, and usability testing practices. Learners master design and development stages and work on portfolio projects. The studies include end-to-end UX processes, design critique implementations, and presentations.
General Assembly has graduated more than 70,000 alumni from over world 30 campuses since 2011.
General Assembly's job placement assistance
General Assembly offers its students career coaching and interview tactics. The organization also allows learners to use its industry connections to improve their employment chances.
Pros
Cons
Connecting students with designers in live, practical sessions, this bootcamp covers research, ideation, prototyping and testing, and mapping.
The program familiarizes learners with new and useful tools and technologies in the field, along with best practices. Classes include group discussions, assignments, and weekly events and tasks.
Starting in 2019, Memorisely has grown quickly, graduating more than 2,200 students and uniting a community of over 95,000 designers. The organization and its students work remotely from more than 100 countries.
Memorisely's job placement assistance
Memorisely helps students identify and apply for their dream jobs while in the bootcamp. Learners can also access the Memorisely job board for more career ideas.
Pros
Cons
This bootcamp uses one-on-one mentoring, hands-on projects, and more than 350 hours of training to prepare students for design careers.
The training explores design thinking, synthesis and presentation, and ideating. Learners explore methods for solving customer problems, meeting tight deadlines, researching, and testing for improvements.
Founded in 2013, the organization has graduated thousands of learners from its foundational and career training programs for technology-based professions.
Springboard's job placement assistance
Springboard offers individual career coaching for up to six months after completing the bootcamp. The coaching includes practice interviews, job search strategies, and resume and portfolio assistance.
Pros
Cons
Thinkful's bootcamp provides training in fundamentals, visual design, and meeting client design needs.
The courses may include live mentoring sessions, lectures and workshops, or self-paced lessons. Students develop skills in wireframe prototyping, user research, and information architecture.
Founded in 2012 with headquarters in New York, Thinkful employs nearly 300 mentors and more than 600 employees. The organization features several online tech-related programs that prepare students for new careers in a matter of months.
Thinkful's job placement assistance
Thinkful mentors offer students career advice and insight, including resume and LinkedIn profile support, interview practices, and salary tips. Learners can also access Thinkful's job board.
Pros
Cons
Bootcamp
Price
Length
Available formats
CareerFoundry UX Design
$7,505-$7,900
6-10 months
Online, full-time, part-time, or self-paced
DesignLab UX Academy
$7,249-$9,677
15-28 weeks
Online, full-time or part-time
DevMountain UX Design
$4,500-$7,900
16 weeks
Online and on-campus, part-time
Flatiron Product Design (UX/UI)
$16,900
15-60 weeks
Online and on-campus, full-time, part-time, and self-paced
General Assembly UX Design Immersive
$15,950
12-24 weeks
Online and on-campus, full-time and part-time
Memorisely UX/UI Design
$3,450-$3,750
10 weeks
Online, part-time
Springboard UX Bootcamp
7,900-$14,500
Six months
Online, part-time and self-paced
Thinkful UX/UI Bootcamp
$9,500-$19,053
5-6 months
Online, full-time, part-time, and self-paced
Different bootcamps serve different learners' professional needs. Factors that can influence your bootcamp learning experience include:
Choose your UX bootcamp based on your needs as a professional. For instance, if you are starting out as a coder, you might be better suited to take Thinkful's bootcamp, which caters strongly to beginners.
You should also evaluate the bootcamp organization and program. Company reviews and student outcomes provided by the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting (CIRR) can reveal valuable information.
Choose this…
If you want…
CareerFoundry UX Design
A rigorous, in-house developed curriculum
DesignLab UX Design
A firmly structured learning experience
DevMountain UX Design
A learning experience that eases you in with mandatory prep courses
Flatiron Product Design (UX/UI)
An intensive, accelerated learning experience
General Assembly UX Design Immersive
A dedicated alumni community
Interaction Design Foundation UX Fundamentals
An inexpensive bootcamp with customizable courses
Memorisely UX/UI Design
An intuitive, interactive classroom interface
Springboard UX Bootcamp
A learning experience with dedicated instructor support
Thinkful UX/UI Bootcamp
A challenging bootcamp still suitable for beginners
To identify the best UX bootcamps, we assessed schools on the following criteria: Programmatic quality, diverse scheduling options, institutional reputation, and affordability.
UX bootcamps feature different types of training and scopes. They may run in-person or online lectures, live class discussions, one-on-one mentorship sessions, and self-paced study, along with group work, hands-on assignments, and capstone projects.
Programs can take students between 1-12 months to complete and feature full-time or part-time schedules.
Bootcamps usually come from independent industry organizations or through university affiliations. Compared to general coding bootcamps, UX bootcamps focus on web and application design. Many of these programs have both user experience and user interface design components.
Yes. UX bootcamps are often worth it and can lead to some very rewarding and in-demand careers, such as web developer positions. Even the top tech companies hire coding bootcamp graduates.
The cost of a UX bootcamps varies considerably by program, coming in anywhere from $2,000-$20,000. In addition to program costs, prospective students need to be prepared for the cost of application fees, materials, and testing fees.
To accommodate more learners, many bootcamps offer financing options, such as upfront payments, payment plans, loans, deferred tuition, and income-sharing agreements.
Some bootcamps even provide job guarantees, along with no upfront payments or even tuition refunds if students cannot secure employment.
Web developers earned median annual wages of $77,200 in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, UX designer salaries depend on the organization, the professional's experience, and the location.