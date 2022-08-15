10 tech jobs for introverts

Getty Images/JLco - Julia Amaral

Introverts tend to be more reserved, deliberate, and retiring than their extroverted friends and may prefer to work independently.

The American Psychological Association defines an introvert as someone oriented toward their internal world rather than the outer world of people and things.

Introverts' strengths include:

Good listening

Thoughtfulness

Attention to detail

Compassionate leaders

Team players

Empathy

Emotional intelligence

These strengths benefit introverts in technology jobs, which require the abilities to focus, collaborate, communicate, think creatively, and self-motivate.

If you have introverted tendencies, explore these suggestions of tech jobs for introverts–and know that introverts not only belong in tech, they are highly valued team members and leaders.

Best tech jobs for introverts

While introverts can succeed in most tech jobs, the 10 listed below are especially well-suited for introverts.

They feature independent work environments, creative opportunities, and limited interaction with team members.

1. App developer

Average salary: $76,514 (see our salary guide)

Also known as: Application software developer; mobile application engineer

What they do: Mobile app developers create and implement applications for mobile devices, using coding languages. Other duties include troubleshooting and fixing bugs.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, this role has a projected job growth rate of 22% for 2020-30, which is much faster than average. App developers need a bachelor's degree or bootcamp diploma and skills in C++, Java, and Flash.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Mobile app developers collaborate with programmers, designers, and engineers but work much of the time on their own. They generally do not have management responsibilities. Many companies allow app developers to work remotely or hybrid-remotely.

2. Cloud engineer

Average salary: $91,409

Also known as: Cloud architect; cloud developer; cloud administrator

What they do: Cloud engineers' employment prospects benefit from the increased use of cloud computing in business and industry. Cloud engineers design, implement, and manage cloud-based infrastructures, such as Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

The process of becoming a cloud engineer includes earning a bachelor's degree in computer science or a similar field. Then, candidates gain experience in software engineering or IT management.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Cloud engineers focus on technical applications for extended periods. They typically work in office environments, but remote and hybrid positions have become increasingly common. The job requires collaboration with technical teams, but workdays are spent working solo.

3. Computer and information research scientist

Average salary: $131,490

Also known as: Computer systems researcher

What they do: Computer and information research scientists investigate computing problems and develop solutions to improve software and hardware. They design and conduct experiments to develop models and theories and analyze the results. These professionals usually need a master's degree to enter the field, which has a projected job growth rate of 22%, 2020-30.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: While computer and information research scientists collaborate with scientists and engineers, working with others is typically done online. Information sharing often takes place with colleagues from around the world. Even in an office environment, much of their work is done independently.

4. Computer network architect

Average salary: $120,520

Also known as: Computer systems architect; network architect; network engineer

What they do: Computer network architects design, build, and troubleshoot data communication networks, including local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), and intranets. They need a bachelor's degree and about five years of entry-level information technology experience.

This career's 5% job growth projection is slower than average for 2020-2030, but some 11,000 positions should open up each year.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Computer network architects work in offices and server rooms, but opportunities exist for remote and consulting positions.

These professionals work independently but also participate in meetings with team members and clients, which may occur online. They need strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

5. Content marketing manager

Average salary: $70,409

Also known as: Content marketing director; content manager

What they do: Content marketing managers oversee strategies and delivery plans for companies' content. Their duties include writing and directing content for websites and social media and tracking data-driven decision-making metrics. The 10% projected job growth in this field for 2020-2030 is about as fast as average.

These managers need a bachelor's degree in marketing or communications and software and applications skills.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: This position involves research, writing, and analysis but also interaction with internal and external clients and company management. Content marketing managers may also manage and lead teams. Remote or hybrid work is available at some companies, along with opportunities for online meetings.

6. Graphic designer

Average salary: $50,710

Also known as: Graphic artists; communication designers

What they do: Graphic designers are visual communicators who create logos, images, and illustrations with computer software. Graphic designers typically earn bachelor's degrees in graphic design or fine arts and complete internships. The projected job growth for this occupation is 3% for 2020-2030, which is slower than average.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Nearly 20% of graphic designers are self-employed. Others work for firms and companies as members of design teams. Some positions offer remote work. Designers may collaborate with clients or employers, as well as with writers and other colleagues, but also work independently.

7. Hardware engineer

Average salary: $128,170

Also known as: Computer hardware engineer; computer installation engineer; electrical engineer

What they do: Hardware engineers design and test new computer hardware and update existing equipment. They need a bachelor's degree in engineering or IT and computer programming training.

This occupation's 2020-2030 projected employment increase of 2% is lower than average, but demand is expected to grow with a rise in hardware startup firms and the manufacture of devices with embedded computer chips.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Hardware engineers often work independently in labs. They may travel to sites, collaborate online with global teams, or work with on-site software developers. Hardware engineers must have skills in analysis, problem-solving, and attention to detail, which introverts usually possess.

8. Information security analyst

Average salary: $102,600

Also known as: Network security engineer; security analyst

What they do: Information security analysts monitor networks for security breaches, investigate and respond to attacks, and implement security prevention measures. They typically hold IT bachelor's degrees and often have experience as network administrators and computer systems analysts. IT security and cybersecurity professionals share common duties.

A 33% projected job growth rate for 2020-2030 indicates high demand.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Information security analysis requires focus and attention to detail to detect security breaches–skills in which introverts tend to excel. They work with IT colleagues but also work alone or even remotely. They may be on call in case of emergencies.

9. Software engineer

Average salary: $110,140

Also known as: Software developers

What they do: Software engineers are in demand, with a 22% projected job growth rate during 2020-2030. They plan and implement projects designing, developing, maintaining, and testing software. They may direct the work of software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers.

Becoming a software engineer takes an IT or software engineering degree, at minimum, and a programming background.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Software engineering jobs may require working in an office or remotely. Regardless of the work setting, software engineers largely work independently but also in collaboration with, or as leaders of, teams of developers and testers.

10. Web developer

Average salary: $77,200

Also known as: Back-end developer; front-end developer; full-stack developer

What they do: Web developers work for technology companies and startups building and maintaining websites. Becoming a web developer requires strong programming skills acquired through coding bootcamps or undergraduate degree programs in computer science or graphic design. A 13% projected job growth rate for 2020-2030 points to continued demand for web developers.

Why it's a good fit for introverts: Web developers are often self-employed. Many work remotely. The job requires collaboration with teams of digital designers, copywriters, and database administrators. In contrast to software engineers, web developers rarely have team supervisory responsibilities.

Unless otherwise noted, job growth and salary data are drawn from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as of Aug. 10, 2022.