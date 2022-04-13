Best online marketing degrees 2022: Top picks

A marketing degree trains students to effectively and efficiently use advertisements, promotions, and media platforms to reach the public.
With more platforms than ever on which to market and advertise products, marketing pros are in demand. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 150,000 new media and communications positions by 2030 — a 14% growth rate.
Marketing involves appealing to people to sell products, services, and ideas. As a marketer, you'll use research and data methods and strategies to communicate and engage with target audiences. With a degree in marketing, you'll master skills for the expanding and exciting marketing field.
Here are our top picks for online marketing degrees in 2022.
Top 5 online schools for marketing degrees
College
Program stats
How much?
Florida International University
Miami, FL
Avg. annual net price: $7,296
Application fee: $30
Boca Raton, FL
Avg. annual net price: $10,186
Application fee: $30
Stillwater, OK
Avg. annual net price: $14,648
Application fee: $40
Monroe, LA
Avg. annual net price: $10,453
Application fee: $25
Las Cruces, NM
Avg. annual net price: $8,659
Application fee: $25
What to expect in an online bachelor's in marketing degree program
During a bachelor's degree in marketing, students learn communication skills and how to effectively plan, manage, and implement marketing and media campaigns. Research coursework trains learners to obtain and assess data.
Classes in media technologies teach successful marketing in an increasingly technology-focused world. Elective courses give students the opportunity to explore subsets of marketing such as search engine optimization, global marketing, and new product design.
Coursework blends classroom learning with collaborative projects, presentations, and practical learning experiences. By working with instructors and classmates alike, marketing students also practice teamwork.
What courses will I take during a marketing degree?
The core curriculum of a marketing bachelor's degree emphasizes communication, research methods, business fundamentals, and marketing management. Marketing students can also expect to explore consumer behavior, finance and economics, and marketing and society.
Marketing research
By introducing students to qualitative and quantitative research methods and tools, marketing research coursework prepares students to conduct, analyze, and act upon market data. Topics covered include branding, pricing, and consumer decision-making.
Public relations
A course in public relations introduces learners to the principles and practices of the field. Students explore theories and trends in public relations, using and presenting information to specific groups, and appropriate forms in public relations.
Marketing strategies
Marketing strategies courses introduce students to the functions, purposes, and goals of strategies in marketing. By looking at topics like cause, relationship, scarcity, and undercover marketing, learners gain insight into when and how to use different techniques to engage consumers.
Marketing project management
A course in marketing project management teaches learners to carry out the whole of a marketing project lifecycle. Students participate in the planning, development, and implementation of a marketing project with attention paid to budgets, schedules, teamwork, and time management.
What marketing degrees can I earn?
Marketing degree levels accommodate students with different personal and professional goals. Undergraduate marketing degrees lead to entry-level positions in marketing, while graduate programs facilitate advancement to managerial and leadership roles.
You could also pursue a non-degree certificate, such as a marketing graduate certificate. These credentials involve taking 15-20 credits centered around a specific topic and take less than a year to complete. Established professionals might take them to learn a new skill or supplement their degree.
Degree
Average length
Cost
Select post-grad careers
Two years
$2,000-$10,000
Bachelor's in marketing degree
Four years
$8,000-$10,000
Two years
$20,000-$120,000
Doctorate in marketing
Three to seven years
$30,000-$150,000
Insights from a marketing graduate
With a background in integrated marketing, Kent Lewis left a public relations agency in 1996 to start his internet marketing career at a Portland, Oregon web development firm.
As president and founder of Anvil Media, Inc., Lewis is responsible for managing operations, marketing, and business development. The company's purpose: Creating meaningful impact for Anvil's clients, community, and employees through creative problem-solving, educating, and making and leveraging connections.
ZDNet: What are the most rewarding aspects of your career? What are the most challenging aspects of your career?
Kent Lewis: Rewarding aspects of my career include control of my schedule and destiny (as an agency owner), educating the public as well as helping grow businesses via digital marketing. The most challenging aspects include recruiting and retaining employees and keeping clients happy.
ZDNet: What were the greatest takeaways from your marketing degree that helped you to be successful in your career?
KL: The most valuable insights I received from my marketing degree revolved around sales strategies (which were essential in helping me build my career) as well as the painful, but important, financial and accounting classes. I dislike math, but the foundational learning has been invaluable as a business owner.
ZDNet: What misconceptions do people have about this degree, and what would you tell them?
KL: I believe the greatest misconception around a marketing degree (or any other for that matter) is the fact that it guarantees a successful career and/or hire (in our case). I've hired MBAs, high school graduates (no degree), interns out of college, and 10+-year veterans, and there was no correlation between education/degree and success at Anvil.
The greatest predictor of success is whether or not their talents map to the role and if their values match ours.
The best online bachelor's in marketing degrees
Online bachelor's degrees in marketing vary, and finding the one that meets your needs requires weighing numerous factors. ZDnet's ranking methodology takes into account cost, convenience, and overall quality to help you choose the best online marketing degree.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. Florida International University
Miami, Florida
About the program: FIU's online bachelor of business administration in marketing emphasizes principles, strategies, and personal selling through 120 credit hours of coursework
- Acceptance rate: 58%
- Graduation rate: 64%
- Annual net price: $7,296
- Years to completion: Four
- SAT Range: 1110-1280
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous
2. Florida Atlantic University
Boca Raton, Florida
About the program: FAU's online bachelor of business administration in marketing builds technical skills applicable to advertising, personal selling, promotional management, and business analytics.
- Acceptance rate: 63%
- Graduation rate: 61%
- Annual net price: $10,186
- Years to completion: Four
- SAT Range: 1080-1240
- Minimum GPA: 2.5
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous
3. Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, Oklahoma
About the program: OSU's online bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in marketing includes 120 credit hours of comprehensive coursework. Students can focus their studies on marketing communications.
- Acceptance rate: 70%
- Graduation rate: 62%
- Annual net price: $14,648
- Years to completion: Four
- SAT Range: 1060-1280
- Minimum GPA: 3.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous
4. University of Louisiana Monroe
Monroe, Louisiana
About the program: ULM's online bachelor of business administration in marketing prepares students for careers in advertising, industrial marketing, professional selling, and purchasing.
- Acceptance rate: 80%
- Graduation rate: 45%
- Annual net price: $10,453
- Years to completion: Four
- SAT Range: Not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Six
- Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous
5. New Mexico State University
Las Cruces, New Mexico
About the program: NMSU's online bachelor of business administration in marketing emphasizes principles and practices of marketing applicable to profit and nonprofit settings alike.
- Acceptance rate: 55%
- Graduation rate: 52%
- Annual net price: $8,659
- Years to completion: Four
- SAT Range: 950-1150
- Minimum GPA: 2.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous
6. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Whitewater, Wisconsin
About the program: UW-Whitewater's online bachelor's degree in marketing includes specialization options in digital marketing and professional sales.
- Acceptance rate: 79%
- Graduation rate: 63%
- Annual net price: $15,249
- Years to completion: Four
- SAT Range: Not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: 2.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Two
- Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous
7. Penn State World Campus
University Park, Pennsylvania
About the program: Penn State World Campus's online marketing bachelor's degree emphasizes results-oriented strategic marketing through 120 credit hours of coursework.
- Acceptance rate: 76%
- Graduation rate: 73%
- Annual net price: $27,372
- Years to completion: Four
- SAT Range: 1070-1310
- Minimum GPA: 2.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous
8. East Carolina University
Greenville, North Carolina
About the program: ECU's online bachelor's degree in business administration with a marketing concentration includes advanced coursework in marketing intelligence and persuading decision-makers.
- Acceptance rate: 79%
- Graduation rate: 66%
- Annual net price: $15844
- Years to completion: Four
- SAT Range: 1040-1190
- Minimum GPA: 2.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous
9. University of Minnesota Crookston
Crookston, Minnesota
About the program: UMC's online bachelor's degree in marketing integrates an internship requirement with 120 credit hours of comprehensive coursework.
- Acceptance rate: 68%
- Graduation rate: 56%
- Annual net price: $10,952
- Years to completion: Four
- SAT Range: Not publicly available
- Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
- Enrollment periods per year: Two
- Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous
10. Washington State University
Pullman, Washington
About the program: WSU's online bachelor's degree in business administration with a major in marketing includes elective coursework in advanced professional sales and new product marketing.
- Acceptance rate: 76%
- Graduation rate: 67%
- Annual net price: $16,358
- Years to completion: Four
- SAT Range: 1020-1230
- Minimum GPA: 2.5
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous
Join Discussion for: Best online marketing degrees 2022: Top picks