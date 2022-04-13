Best online marketing degrees 2022: Top picks

A marketing degree trains students to effectively and efficiently use advertisements, promotions, and media platforms to reach the public.

With more platforms than ever on which to market and advertise products, marketing pros are in demand. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 150,000 new media and communications positions by 2030 — a 14% growth rate.

Marketing involves appealing to people to sell products, services, and ideas. As a marketer, you'll use research and data methods and strategies to communicate and engage with target audiences. With a degree in marketing, you'll master skills for the expanding and exciting marketing field.

Here are our top picks for online marketing degrees in 2022.

Top 5 online schools for marketing degrees

College Program stats How much? Florida International University Miami, FL BBA with a concentration in marketing

Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 64%

Students can join the American Marketing Association Avg. annual net price: $7,296 Application fee: $30 Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, FL BBA in Marketing

Acceptance rate: 63%

Graduation rate: 61%

Focused on developing technical skills Avg. annual net price: $10,186 Application fee: $30 Oklahoma State University Stillwater, OK BS in Business Administration, major in marketing

Acceptance rate: 70%

Graduation rate: 62%

Optional concentration in marketing communication Avg. annual net price: $14,648 Application fee: $40 University of Louisiana Monroe, LA BBA in Marketing

Acceptance rate: 80%

Graduation rate: 45%

Focused on teaching key job skills Avg. annual net price: $10,453 Application fee: $25 New Mexico State University Las Cruces, NM BBA in Marketing

Acceptance rate: 55%

Graduation rate: 52%

Courses in marketing plus other business disciplines Avg. annual net price: $8,659 Application fee: $25





What to expect in an online bachelor's in marketing degree program



During a bachelor's degree in marketing, students learn communication skills and how to effectively plan, manage, and implement marketing and media campaigns. Research coursework trains learners to obtain and assess data.

Classes in media technologies teach successful marketing in an increasingly technology-focused world. Elective courses give students the opportunity to explore subsets of marketing such as search engine optimization, global marketing, and new product design.

Coursework blends classroom learning with collaborative projects, presentations, and practical learning experiences. By working with instructors and classmates alike, marketing students also practice teamwork.

What courses will I take during a marketing degree?

The core curriculum of a marketing bachelor's degree emphasizes communication, research methods, business fundamentals, and marketing management. Marketing students can also expect to explore consumer behavior, finance and economics, and marketing and society.

Marketing research

By introducing students to qualitative and quantitative research methods and tools, marketing research coursework prepares students to conduct, analyze, and act upon market data. Topics covered include branding, pricing, and consumer decision-making.

Public relations

A course in public relations introduces learners to the principles and practices of the field. Students explore theories and trends in public relations, using and presenting information to specific groups, and appropriate forms in public relations.

Marketing strategies

Marketing strategies courses introduce students to the functions, purposes, and goals of strategies in marketing. By looking at topics like cause, relationship, scarcity, and undercover marketing, learners gain insight into when and how to use different techniques to engage consumers.

Marketing project management

A course in marketing project management teaches learners to carry out the whole of a marketing project lifecycle. Students participate in the planning, development, and implementation of a marketing project with attention paid to budgets, schedules, teamwork, and time management.

What marketing degrees can I earn?

Marketing degree levels accommodate students with different personal and professional goals. Undergraduate marketing degrees lead to entry-level positions in marketing, while graduate programs facilitate advancement to managerial and leadership roles.

You could also pursue a non-degree certificate, such as a marketing graduate certificate. These credentials involve taking 15-20 credits centered around a specific topic and take less than a year to complete. Established professionals might take them to learn a new skill or supplement their degree.

Degree Average length Cost Select post-grad careers Marketing associate degree Two years $2,000-$10,000 Data entry specialist

Marketing assistant

Consumer support specialist Bachelor's in marketing degree Four years $8,000-$10,000 Marketing researcher

Market data analyst

Public relations specialist Marketing master's degree Two years $20,000-$120,000 Marketing manager

Senior market researcher

Marketing project manager Doctorate in marketing Three to seven years $30,000-$150,000 Chief marketing officer

University professor

Marketing consultant

Campaign manager

Insights from a marketing graduate

With a background in integrated marketing, Kent Lewis left a public relations agency in 1996 to start his internet marketing career at a Portland, Oregon web development firm.

As president and founder of Anvil Media, Inc., Lewis is responsible for managing operations, marketing, and business development. The company's purpose: Creating meaningful impact for Anvil's clients, community, and employees through creative problem-solving, educating, and making and leveraging connections.

ZDNet: What are the most rewarding aspects of your career? What are the most challenging aspects of your career?

Kent Lewis: Rewarding aspects of my career include control of my schedule and destiny (as an agency owner), educating the public as well as helping grow businesses via digital marketing. The most challenging aspects include recruiting and retaining employees and keeping clients happy.

ZDNet: What were the greatest takeaways from your marketing degree that helped you to be successful in your career?

KL: The most valuable insights I received from my marketing degree revolved around sales strategies (which were essential in helping me build my career) as well as the painful, but important, financial and accounting classes. I dislike math, but the foundational learning has been invaluable as a business owner.

ZDNet: What misconceptions do people have about this degree, and what would you tell them?

KL: I believe the greatest misconception around a marketing degree (or any other for that matter) is the fact that it guarantees a successful career and/or hire (in our case). I've hired MBAs, high school graduates (no degree), interns out of college, and 10+-year veterans, and there was no correlation between education/degree and success at Anvil.

The greatest predictor of success is whether or not their talents map to the role and if their values match ours.

The best online bachelor's in marketing degrees

Online bachelor's degrees in marketing vary, and finding the one that meets your needs requires weighing numerous factors. ZDnet's ranking methodology takes into account cost, convenience, and overall quality to help you choose the best online marketing degree.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Florida International University

Miami, Florida

About the program: FIU's online bachelor of business administration in marketing emphasizes principles, strategies, and personal selling through 120 credit hours of coursework

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Annual net price: $7,296

$7,296 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT Range: 1110-1280

1110-1280 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous

2. Florida Atlantic University

Boca Raton, Florida

About the program: FAU's online bachelor of business administration in marketing builds technical skills applicable to advertising, personal selling, promotional management, and business analytics.

Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Annual net price: $10,186

$10,186 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT Range: 1080-1240

1080-1240 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous

3. Oklahoma State University

Stillwater, Oklahoma

About the program: OSU's online bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in marketing includes 120 credit hours of comprehensive coursework. Students can focus their studies on marketing communications.

Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Annual net price: $14,648

$14,648 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT Range: 1060-1280

1060-1280 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous

4. University of Louisiana Monroe

Monroe, Louisiana

About the program: ULM's online bachelor of business administration in marketing prepares students for careers in advertising, industrial marketing, professional selling, and purchasing.

Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Annual net price: $10,453

$10,453 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT Range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous

5. New Mexico State University

Las Cruces, New Mexico

About the program: NMSU's online bachelor of business administration in marketing emphasizes principles and practices of marketing applicable to profit and nonprofit settings alike.

Acceptance rate: 55%

55% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Annual net price: $8,659

$8,659 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT Range: 950-1150

950-1150 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous

6. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Whitewater, Wisconsin

About the program: UW-Whitewater's online bachelor's degree in marketing includes specialization options in digital marketing and professional sales.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Annual net price: $15,249

$15,249 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT Range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous

7. Penn State World Campus

University Park, Pennsylvania

About the program: Penn State World Campus's online marketing bachelor's degree emphasizes results-oriented strategic marketing through 120 credit hours of coursework.

Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Annual net price: $27,372

$27,372 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT Range: 1070-1310

1070-1310 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous

8. East Carolina University

Greenville, North Carolina

About the program: ECU's online bachelor's degree in business administration with a marketing concentration includes advanced coursework in marketing intelligence and persuading decision-makers.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 66%

66% Annual net price: $15844

$15844 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT Range: 1040-1190

1040-1190 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous

9. University of Minnesota Crookston

Crookston, Minnesota

About the program: UMC's online bachelor's degree in marketing integrates an internship requirement with 120 credit hours of comprehensive coursework.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Annual net price: $10,952

$10,952 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT Range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous

10. Washington State University

Pullman, Washington

About the program: WSU's online bachelor's degree in business administration with a major in marketing includes elective coursework in advanced professional sales and new product marketing.