Tech jobs in Charlotte, the South's growing technology hub

Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the most prominent banking cities in the U.S., hosts NASCAR's home track, and is widely regarded as one of the South's most diverse and vibrant major cities. But did you know that it is also a top tech hub? Tech jobs in Charlotte are easy to come by, well-paid, and span many sectors. What's more, they can help you build an exciting life in a culturally-diverse and affordable major city!

Read on to learn more about tech jobs in Charlotte in terms of top employers, pay, and job opportunities.

Charlotte at a glance

How big is Charlotte? 885,708 people live here. How young is Charlotte? 16.4% of the population is in their 20s, and the median age is 34.2. Is Charlotte a growing community? Signs point to yes: The metropolitan statistical area added 44,159 new residents from July 2019-2020. How much do people earn? The mean annual income was $52,150 in 2019. How does the cost of living (COL) compare to the rest of the United States? The COL is 15.2% lower than the national average.

Tech employment in Charlotte

Charlotte's tech industry is experiencing a major boom. According to an analysis by CompTIA, the city employs 99,705 tech professionals, the majority of whom work in software engineering, web development, and cybersecurity. Among the major players in Charlotte's tech are Red Ventures, LendingTree, Bank of America, and Credit Karma.

Charlotte's diverse startups are tackling issues in healthcare, fintech, and logistics, and many rising startups call Charlotte home, including QuintEvents, Meduit, and Quo Finance. It is easy to see why Charlotte was recently ranked the No. 1 tech town in America by CompTIA.

Various professional and community organizations can offer support to tech workers in Charlotte and the rest of North Carolina, most notably the North Carolina Tech Association (NC Tech). Organizations like NC Tech offer advocacy, networking, and civic engagement support for their communities.

Tech salaries in Charlotte

Tech jobs in Charlotte are salaried competitively for a larger city. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Charlotte's tech jobs pay slightly under the national averages for computer-related occupations. This may be due to Charlotte's slightly lower COL.



Charlotte annual mean wage (May 2019) National annual mean wage (May 2020) Computer systems analysts $98,110 $99,020 Computer network architects $113,800 $119,230 Software developers, QA analysts, and testers $104,040 $114,270 Computer programmers $94,960 $95,640 Web developers $83,480 $85,490 Computer user support specialists $52,050 $57,000

Building a tech career in Charlotte

If you're looking to advance your technology career in Charlotte, there are numerous steps you can take to make it easier. Since Charlotte is a major financial hub, it might help to earn a fintech-related certification or credential. Look for work with the big hitters, but do not close yourself off to the broader community of startups.

One major advantage to Charlotte is its optimistic unemployment rate of 3.3% as of November 2021, which is well under the national average of 4.6%.

Remote work

One advantage offered by tech jobs is that many can be performed remotely. A computer programmer or IT specialist can perform all of their job duties without leaving their home. This offers many financial advantages, including lower commuting and parking expenses. Saving money means that the computer science, software engineering, or information technology bachelor's degree you will need for many programming or IT careers can be paid off more quickly.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made remote work more common and acceptable. For many workers living in middling COL areas such as Charlotte (5% below the national average) or low COL areas such as Cincinnati (8% below the national average), this can make it easier to save money. In a high COL area such as San Francisco (80% above the national average), it can be a lifeline.

Conclusion

Charlotte, North Carolina can be a great place to start a career in STEM thanks to its affordable cost of living, plentiful job opportunities in fintech and digital media, and strong community support system. With a tech output worth billions, Charlotte can help you discover a life-changing job in a community where you will grow personally and professionally.