This Dell monitor doubles as a swiveling, tablet-like touchscreen
Dell has released a new 23.8-inch monitor that swivels and tilts and features a 10-point multi-touch tablet-like screen.
TheDell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor with touchscreen monitor and swivel stand can pivot toward your desk to be used at a 60-degree angle, not unlike Microsoft's Surface Studio.
However, unlike Microsoft's Surface, Dell's monitor doesn't have computing elements, so it's not a 24-inch tablet or computer on its own. But when connected via the USB-C cable -- which features up to 90W power delivery and Ethernet -- it lets you navigate your computer with touch at a comfortable angle.
With the monitor connected to power supply and Ethernet cable, you only have to connect the USB-C cable to your computer to enjoy high-speed connectivity and bypass your laptop's charger.
The monitor riser also conceals the cables in the articulating stand for improved convenience and a sleek look.
As a result, the Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor can tilt, swivel, slant, and raise or lower without interfering with the cables. Cushioning on the lower edge of the monitor protects it against bumps from repeated movement.
Aside from the Ethernet port, the monitor also has HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2, and USB-A and USB-C downstream ports. The Dell 24 Touch Hub Monitor boasts built-in top-firing speakers, an audio line out, and a joystick-style control on the back to adjust settings. The Power Sync feature from Dell also wakes and launches your Dell PC even if the laptop is closed.
The Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor screen has a 1080p resolution, but while it doesn't reach 4K, it is quite reasonably priced at $520.