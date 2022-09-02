/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Office

Skip the eye strain and get one of these curved monitors for your office

Staring at a screen all day can cause lots of side effects, but a curved monitor helps to reduce eye strain and blurred vision while you're working from home or having a late-night gaming sesh. ZDNET chose Dell Alienware 34 QD-OLED AW3423DW as the best overall, but we found other top picks so you can switch from a flat monitor to a curved one in no time.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

Curved monitors have taken off in popularity as of late, and it is easy to see why. A curved monitor not only provides more viewing area but it also can improve your health, too. In fact, ResearchGate reports that a Harvard Medical School study found curved monitors are better at reducing eyestrain and blurred vision and improving focus compared to regular monitors.

If you spend a lot of time on the computer—whether for work or play—consider switching to one of these top picks for curved monitors. 

Dell Alienware 34 QD-OLED AW3423DW

Best curved monitor overall
The front and the back of a white, curved Dell monitor with a game on its main screen
Image: Dell
View now at DellView now at Amazon

Asus ProArt PA34VC Professional Curved Monitor

Best curved monitor for professionals
A curved monitor sitting on a desk with a paint application open on its screen next to a laptop
Image: ASUS
View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Asus

LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B

Best wide curved monitor
The front and the back of an LG curved monitor with a game on its front screen and an RGB lit circle on its backside
Image: LG
View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Best Buy

MSI Optix MAG342CQRV

Best curved monitor for gaming
A curved monitor with two different landscapes on its large screen against a dark and stormy background
Image: MSI
View now at AmazonView now at B&H PhotoView now at Newegg

Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo

Best splurge-worthy curved monitor
A curved Samsung monitor with the screen display settings open in the middle of the screen
Image: Samsung
View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Samsung

What is the best curved monitor?

The Dell Alienware 34 QD-OLED AW3423DW is the best curved monitor with fantastic colors and outstanding imagery. However, if you are looking for something different, here is an overview of the best curved monitors.

Best Curved Monitor

Cost

Screen Size

Curvature

Dell Alienware 34 QD-OLED AW3423DW

$1,299.99

34.18"

1800R

Asus ProArt PA34VC Professional Curved Monitor

$999.00

34.1"

1900R

LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B

$796.99

34"

1900R

MSI Optix MAG342CQRV

$350.00

34"

1500R

Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo

$1,799.99

49"

1000R

Which is the right curved monitor for you?

To help you find the best curved monitor, we offer our expert suggestions to help ease the decision-making process.

Choose this curved monitor...

If you want...

Dell Alienware 34 QD-OLED (AW3423DW

Reliable performance at a reasonable price

Asus ProArt PA34VC Professional Curved Monitor

A monitor worthy of the pros 

LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B

An extra-wide screen at an extra-low price

MSI Optix MAG342CQRV

A monitor worthy of gamers

Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo G9

A little more to spend

How did we choose these curved monitors?

To find the best curved monitors, we analyzed several factors, including these.

  • Curvature: The amount of curve on a monitor can help determine not only viewing quality but also affect things like eye strain.
  • Specs: Certain specs can differentiate the quality of one monitor to that of another. We looked at the resolution and refresh rate to determine what kind of image quality you will receive from each monitor.
  • Screen size: The screen size is important because it makes the images better suited for your peripheral vision. 
  • Cost: Price is almost always a concern, so we look at curved monitors that suit a variety of different budgets.

Before you commit to a monitor, be sure to review the technical specs to ensure that the product really is the best fit for you.    

Why is a curved monitor better than a regular monitor?

A curved monitor can reduce eye strain and improve visibility when working, browsing, or gaming. It also makes for a more pleasurable experience as the curve of the monitor greatly enhances viewing ability. 

How much does a curved monitor cost?

The price of a curved monitor can vary significantly, depending on the size and features that you choose. For example, the best curved monitors range in price from around $350 to $1,800, offering options for several different budgets. Before you choose the best monitor, be sure to compare your options for the best curved monitor for your needs. 

What is the average curvature of a curved monitor?

Like budget, a curved monitor's curvature can also vary quite a bit. The best curved monitors range from 1000R to 1900R, offering a wide range of angles to better suit your personal needs. The lower the number is, the greater the curve. 

Are there alternative curved monitors worth considering?

In our search for the best alternative curved monitors, we also found these options that may be worthy of a look. 

To round out your office space, check out our expert picks for the best computers, the best desks, and the best all-in-one computers!

ZDNET Recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

These 4K monitors are an easy way to upgrade your PC or Mac setup
benq-ew2780u.jpg

These 4K monitors are an easy way to upgrade your PC or Mac setup

Great gaming monitors that don't cost a fortune
chepa-gaming-monitor-action-shot.jpg

Great gaming monitors that don't cost a fortune

The 5 best electric mowers: Top alternatives to gas-powered
electric-mower-cover-photo-2.jpg

The 5 best electric mowers: Top alternatives to gas-powered