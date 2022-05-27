GitHub will host in-person graduation events in June

If you're graduating in 2022 (whether that's from high school, college, a bootcamp, or something else), you can join GitHub's graduation celebration in person or virtually. Drs Producoes/E+/Getty Images

GitHub is bringing back in-person graduation events.

"Yes, GitHub Graduation 2022 will be our first in-person event following the pandemic," Elise Hollowed, senior program manager with GitHub Education, confirmed to ZDNet.

The software development and internet hosting company plans to host in-person events in New Delhi and Sao Paulo. The New Delhi event is set for June 4. Sao Paulo's event is on June 10. And the virtual GitHub graduation event is set for June 11.

"We can confirm we are anticipating 100 countries (participating virtually); we have about 90 right now and growing," Hollowed continued. "While we're eager to hit the 10,000 participants milestone, it seems that 7,500 attendees is seeming more likely, though this is up from last year when we had 6,795 students participate."

GitHub said in a blog post this month that the virtual commencement ceremony will provide a chance for campus experts from around the world to share their favorite projects, moments, and advice.

"This year, thousands of students from around the world came together and redefined the world we live in, how we learn, and how we move forward," GitHub stated. "We are honored to be part of the experience and eager to celebrate this milestone. ... These graduates shined a light on what is possible, no matter the circumstances or challenges they faced in the last year."

The company added that students' projects showcased "not only their skills, but also their passion and perseverance."

To qualify for graduation, you must be verified as a student with the GitHub Student Developer Pack, and you must identify as a graduate in 2022. In addition, you cannot have participated in a previous GitHub graduation event.

Any student who has graduated or plans to graduate in 2022 may apply to the GitHub yearbook. This includes high school graduates, college seniors, postgraduates, and coding bootcamp student graduates. Students may also submit a pull request before May 27 to join the event and walk the virtual stage.

The first 7,500 pull requests merged will receive a custom holographic card with their GitHub stats via mail. GitHub said it also wants to hear stories about student achievements. Video and written submissions will be accepted until May 30.

GitHub expanded teacher access to Codespaces in Global Campus earlier this month. The Microsoft-owned entity also recently announced new rules on two-factor authentication for code developers and contributors.