Best online executive MBA programs 2022

An executive MBA offers mid-career managers the opportunity to study advanced leadership topics and move to the next level in their careers.
Online executive MBA programs, increasingly common across the country, allow students to earn their degrees without leaving their jobs.
Executive MBA graduates hold positions that include chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, directors of operations, and executive directors. Salaries for these positions average $121,000 per year, according to July 2022 Payscale data. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 8% job growth rate for top executives during 2020-2030.
Continue reading to learn how you can earn your online executive MBA.
College
Program stats
How much?
California State University, San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA
Per course: $3,600
Application fee: $70
Pullman, WA
Per credit hour: $1,328
Application fee: $75
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Wilmington, NC
Per credit hour:
Application fee: $75
Reno, NV
Per semester: $5,000 per semester
Application fee: $60
Athens, OH
Per credit hour:
Application fee: $50
ZDNet's ranking methodology relies on federally reported datasets, expert curation, and rigorous editing and fact-checking. Metrics include school reputation, academic quality, and affordability.
Readers can trust that our ranking lists contain up-to-date and objective information. Schools cannot pay for inclusion.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. California State University, San Bernardino
San Bernardino, California
About the program: CSUSB's master of business administration online for executives emphasizes conceptual knowledge and practical skills. The program culminates with a portfolio course and comprehensive exam.
Accreditation: California State University, San Bernardino is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and College Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).
2. Washington State University
Pullman, Washington
About the program: The executive MBA online at WSU emphasizes big-picture decision-making with opportunities to bring workplace projects into the classroom. The final course consists of a capstone project and presentation.
Accreditation: Washington State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).
3. University of North Carolina Wilmington
Wilmington, North Carolina
About the program: Students enrolled in UNCW's executive MBA online combine distance learning with residencies that take place on campus and internationally in Europe or Asia. The program focuses on analytical and quantitative skills.
Accreditation: University of North Carolina Wilmington is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).
4. University of Nevada Reno
Reno, Nevada
About the program: UNR's cohort-based online executive MBA offers 12-week courses that develop skills in complex problem-solving, evidence-based reasoning, and qualitative and quantitative decision-making.
Accreditation: University of Nevada Reno is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).
5. Ohio University
Athens, Ohio
About the program: The master of business administration online at OU offers an executive management concentration that focuses on analytics, ethics, and leadership and change management. The program requires one weekend on campus for a professional development workshop.
Accreditation: Ohio University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).
6. Queens University of Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina
About the program: Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church, Queens University includes a flexible master of business administration among its online options. Enrollees can customize their degrees with specializations that include executive coaching and leadership and change.
Accreditation: Queens University of Charlotte is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).
7. Bethel University
Mishawaka, Indiana
About the program: Missionary Church-affiliated Bethel offers an online executive MBA for students with management experience. Courses include organizational behavior, statistical analysis, managerial economics, and an organizational development project.
Accreditation: Bethel University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
SEE: How to spot an unaccredited MBA program
8. Bellevue University
Bellevue, Nebraska
About the program: At BU, distance learners can earn their master of business administration and concentrate on executive coaching. The curriculum includes skill-, competency-, and performance-based internship courses.
Accreditation: Bellevue University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). Program accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE).
9. Southeastern University
Lakeland, Florida
About the program: SEU, an Assemblies of God school, lists an MBA in executive leadership among its online programs. The curriculum includes executive leadership core courses, such as leadership philosophy, current issues in business, and global social entrepreneurship, and culminates with a capstone.
Accreditation: Southeastern University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).
10. Jacksonville University
Jacksonville, Florida
About the program: At JU, distance learners in the executive master of business administration program focus on executive leadership style and communication. Students choose one of two tracks: executive accounting/finance or management development.
Accreditation: Jacksonville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).
Executive MBA programs are designed for experienced managers and focus on high-level decision-making. Students typically have nine years of leadership experience.
Online executive MBAs offer flexible learning, such as asynchronous, part-time, or self-paced options, to allow enrollees to continue working. Accelerated tracks may also be available at some schools.
Online executive MBA programs include core MBA courses, along with executive MBA core courses and electives. While content varies depending on program emphases, executive MBA students can expect some version of the following courses.
Business analytics
This class introduces data-driven decision-making, including descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive approaches. The course covers topics in data mining, data visualization, decision analysis, optimization models, and simulation.
Corporate strategy in a global environment
Students examine long-term business strategies from a global economic perspective through such topics as diversification and strategic alliances, industry competitive analysis, and strategy formulation and implementation.
Information and communications technology in organizations
In this course, learners explore topics in end-user involvement management, including change management, process reengineering, and requirements specification; strategic values creation; and systems development outsourcing and process.
Managerial leadership and productivity
This course focuses on organizational behavior and human motivation in work settings and includes leadership models and theories that improve productivity, such as East Asian, European, and modern philosophies.
An online executive MBA can provide a flexible path to career advancement and higher-level leadership roles.
You can continue your research and explore your options by following the links on this page and accessing our other resources to learn whether an MBA is worth it, which MBA to get, and how to get into a top MBA program.