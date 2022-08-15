Best online executive MBA programs 2022

Shutterstock / GaudiLab

An executive MBA offers mid-career managers the opportunity to study advanced leadership topics and move to the next level in their careers.

Online executive MBA programs, increasingly common across the country, allow students to earn their degrees without leaving their jobs.

Executive MBA graduates hold positions that include chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, directors of operations, and executive directors. Salaries for these positions average $121,000 per year, according to July 2022 Payscale data. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 8% job growth rate for top executives during 2020-2030.

Continue reading to learn how you can earn your online executive MBA.

Top 5 schools for an online executive MBA: Quick facts

College Program stats How much? California State University, San Bernardino San Bernardino, CA MBA online for executives

Acceptance rate: 78%

Graduation rate: 69%

Flex track for students needing additional time to complete their degrees Per course: $3,600 Application fee: $70 Washington State University Pullman, WA Executive MBA online

Acceptance rate: 80%

Graduation rate: 65%

Cohort-based with professional coaching Per credit hour: $1,328 Application fee: $75 University of North Carolina Wilmington Wilmington, NC Executive MBA online

Acceptance rate: 68%

Graduation rate: 73%

International residencies in Europe or Asia Per credit hour: $503 in-state

$1,271 out-of-state Application fee: $75 University of Nevada Reno Reno, NV Online executive MBA

Acceptance rate: 87%

Graduation rate: 58%

Applicants can pair with a recent EMBA graduate program ambassador Per semester: $5,000 per semester Application fee: $60 Ohio University Athens, OH Online MBA in executive management

Acceptance rate: 87%

Graduation rate: 65%

On-campus leadership development residency weekend Per credit hour: $1,032 in-state

$1,051 out-of-state Application fee: $50

The best online executive MBA degrees

ZDNet's ranking methodology relies on federally reported datasets, expert curation, and rigorous editing and fact-checking. Metrics include school reputation, academic quality, and affordability.

Readers can trust that our ranking lists contain up-to-date and objective information. Schools cannot pay for inclusion.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. California State University, San Bernardino

San Bernardino, California



About the program: CSUSB's master of business administration online for executives emphasizes conceptual knowledge and practical skills. The program culminates with a portfolio course and comprehensive exam.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 69%

69% Program cost: $36,000 plus fees

$36,000 plus fees Time to completion: 21 months or Flex track for additional time

21 months or Flex track for additional time Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three (spring, summer, fall)

Three (spring, summer, fall) Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: California State University, San Bernardino is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and College Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

2. Washington State University

Pullman, Washington



About the program: The executive MBA online at WSU emphasizes big-picture decision-making with opportunities to bring workplace projects into the classroom. The final course consists of a capstone project and presentation.

Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Program cost: $55,776 plus fees

$55,776 plus fees Time to completion: As few as 16 months

As few as 16 months Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three (spring, summer, fall)

Three (spring, summer, fall) Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous

Accreditation: Washington State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).

3. University of North Carolina Wilmington

Wilmington, North Carolina



About the program: Students enrolled in UNCW's executive MBA online combine distance learning with residencies that take place on campus and internationally in Europe or Asia. The program focuses on analytical and quantitative skills.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Program cost: $24,957-$57,255 plus fees

$24,957-$57,255 plus fees Time to completion: As few as 12 months; accelerated seven-week courses

As few as 12 months; accelerated seven-week courses Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 GRE/GMAT: GMAT above 500 (waived for managerial work experience, 3.2 GPA, or graduate degree with quantitative coursework)

GMAT above 500 (waived for managerial work experience, 3.2 GPA, or graduate degree with quantitative coursework) Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Hybrid

Accreditation: University of North Carolina Wilmington is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).

4. University of Nevada Reno

Reno, Nevada



About the program: UNR's cohort-based online executive MBA offers 12-week courses that develop skills in complex problem-solving, evidence-based reasoning, and qualitative and quantitative decision-making.

Explore Where to earn an MBA online without taking the GMAT Some MBA programs don't require students to take the GMAT. Here's a quick look at why this approach might work for you. Read now Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Program cost: $32,500

$32,500 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 GRE/GMAT: 500 or higher unless waived

500 or higher unless waived Enrollment periods per year: One (cohorts start together)

One (cohorts start together) Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of Nevada Reno is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).

5. Ohio University

Athens, Ohio



About the program: The master of business administration online at OU offers an executive management concentration that focuses on analytics, ethics, and leadership and change management. The program requires one weekend on campus for a professional development workshop.

Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Program cost: $36,120-$36,785 plus fees

$36,120-$36,785 plus fees Time to completion: As few as two years

As few as two years Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Ohio University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).

6. Queens University of Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina



About the program: Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church, Queens University includes a flexible master of business administration among its online options. Enrollees can customize their degrees with specializations that include executive coaching and leadership and change.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 53%

53% Program cost: $27,960

$27,960 Time to completion: 18-24 months

18-24 months Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three (spring, summer, fall)

Three (spring, summer, fall) Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Queens University of Charlotte is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).

7. Bethel University

Mishawaka, Indiana



About the program: Missionary Church-affiliated Bethel offers an online executive MBA for students with management experience. Courses include organizational behavior, statistical analysis, managerial economics, and an organizational development project.

Acceptance rate: 93%

93% Graduation rate: 66%

66% Program cost: $22,716 plus fees

$22,716 plus fees Time to completion: 21 months; accelerated option available

21 months; accelerated option available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Nine

Nine Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Bethel University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

SEE: How to spot an unaccredited MBA program

8. Bellevue University

Bellevue, Nebraska



About the program: At BU, distance learners can earn their master of business administration and concentrate on executive coaching. The curriculum includes skill-, competency-, and performance-based internship courses.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Program cost: $22,680 plus fees

$22,680 plus fees Time to completion: Self-paced

Self-paced Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Bellevue University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). Program accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE).

9. Southeastern University

Lakeland, Florida



About the program: SEU, an Assemblies of God school, lists an MBA in executive leadership among its online programs. The curriculum includes executive leadership core courses, such as leadership philosophy, current issues in business, and global social entrepreneurship, and culminates with a capstone.

See also Best online MBA degrees Overwhelmed by MBA options? We rounded up the best online MBA programs to help you decide which one is right for your personal and professional goals. Read now Acceptance rate: 43%



43% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Program cost: $20,475 plus fees

$20,475 plus fees Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Southeastern University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).

10. Jacksonville University

Jacksonville, Florida



About the program: At JU, distance learners in the executive master of business administration program focus on executive leadership style and communication. Students choose one of two tracks: executive accounting/finance or management development.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Program cost: $46,144

$46,144 Time to completion: Self-paced

Self-paced Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Four (fall, winter, spring, summer)

Four (fall, winter, spring, summer) Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Jacksonville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).

What should I expect in an online executive degree program? Executive MBA programs are designed for experienced managers and focus on high-level decision-making. Students typically have nine years of leadership experience. Online executive MBAs offer flexible learning, such as asynchronous, part-time, or self-paced options, to allow enrollees to continue working. Accelerated tracks may also be available at some schools.

Executive MBA courses



Online executive MBA programs include core MBA courses, along with executive MBA core courses and electives. While content varies depending on program emphases, executive MBA students can expect some version of the following courses.

Business analytics

This class introduces data-driven decision-making, including descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive approaches. The course covers topics in data mining, data visualization, decision analysis, optimization models, and simulation.

Corporate strategy in a global environment

Students examine long-term business strategies from a global economic perspective through such topics as diversification and strategic alliances, industry competitive analysis, and strategy formulation and implementation.

Information and communications technology in organizations

In this course, learners explore topics in end-user involvement management, including change management, process reengineering, and requirements specification; strategic values creation; and systems development outsourcing and process.

Managerial leadership and productivity

This course focuses on organizational behavior and human motivation in work settings and includes leadership models and theories that improve productivity, such as East Asian, European, and modern philosophies.

In conclusion

An online executive MBA can provide a flexible path to career advancement and higher-level leadership roles.

You can continue your research and explore your options by following the links on this page and accessing our other resources to learn whether an MBA is worth it, which MBA to get, and how to get into a top MBA program.



