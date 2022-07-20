The best tech resume template sites: Our picks

If you're new to job hunting or just want some ideas for revamping your resume, resume templates can offer guidance.
The internet overflows with resume building and template sites. The five listed here provide options ranging from free downloadable templates to those offering paid plans with full-service content advice and formatting.
Using a resume template site can help you produce a professional-looking and eye-catching resume with the right keywords for applicant tracking systems.
Cost:Free
Good fit for: Canva works well for those looking for a design template with prompts and guides that show you how to build a resume. It offers both simple designs and options for uploading images and videos. It also has a collection of stock photos and graphics. Canva allows users to download their resumes or save them on the site.
Design site Canva features hundreds of free resume templates. To find them, scroll to the bottom of the landing page and click on "Discover" and "Resumes." Then, select the "Free" filter. From there, you can browse templates or create your own.
Drawbacks include the inability to copy and paste into a template and a lack of help with writing or proofreading.
Cost:Free
Good fit for:Using Indeed's free online resume builder allows you to seamlessly apply for jobs posted on Indeed's site. The no-frills resume builder works best for users who want a fast and easy professional resume.
Job search site Indeed's resume builder offers free basic resume templates. Users start by selecting a template, then follow prompts to add content, format and proofread, and download as a PDF file. applicant tracking systems can scan these resumes easily. You can apply for jobs on Indeed with one click.
If you already have a resume, Indeed's other services include a resume review for $19, a live coaching session for $29, and professional resume writing for $89.
Cost:From no charge to three-month full access for $5.95 or $71.40 annually
Good fit for:My Perfect Resume's free templates work best for those interested in editing their resumes in text format. The full access plan offers step-by-step guidance and pro tips. If you sign up for any limited-time options, remember to cancel so you don't face recurring charges.
My Perfect Resume allows you to download resume templates for free and edit them on your own. You can also subscribe to its full access plan, which walks you through the resume creation process. The free templates are downloaded as plain text.
With full access, you can download and save in different formats, copy and paste, and use a Chrome extension to search for jobs and apply with one click. Users can select from industry-specific templates.
Cost: Free, 14-day trial for $2.95, or monthly plan for $7.95 a month
Good fit for:Resume Genius offers free downloadable templates in plain text — a good fit for those who can edit their own resumes. However, its paid plans are best if you need assistance in building your resume. Be aware: The 14-day free trial auto-renews at an undisclosed higher rate if you don't proactively cancel.
With Resume Genius, users can download text versions of free resume templates or subscribe to its resume-building plans. The resume builder uses artificial intelligence to match resume content with job descriptions. Resumes are compatible with applicant tracking systems.
Completed resumes can be downloaded as .doc or .pdf files. Users can select from different industry templates and basic, modern, or creative styles. Resume Genius also offers free resume critiquing with its "Ask an Expert" feature.
Cost:Free
Good fit for:Resume.com is a good fit if you're looking for simple, basic templates. It's easy to use and walks you through each step of the process. The site boasts free resume-building services without any premium or paid subscription options.
Resume.com offers templates that you can choose to access by signing in with your Indeed account. Templates are organized by job title, including Java developer, front-end developer, and data analyst. You can also select your experience level, from entry-level and career switcher to senior.
When you complete your resume, you can download it in text or PDF formats. The site offers tips on content and finding a job, along with employment listings.
Check out our additional resources for writing a software engineering resume or a cybersecurity resume, penning a software engineer cover letter, and putting together a solid job application.