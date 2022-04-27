Looking for a resume alternative? Salesforce updates its Trailblazer.me profiles

Salesforce

In the past two years, workplaces have changed dramatically, and so have the skills employers value. However, as a job seeker, it can be challenging to demonstrate your ability to adapt and learn new skills.

That's why Salesforce in 2020 introduced the Trailblazer.me profile -- a way for workers and job seekers to show what Salesforce skills they've mastered. For users, it's a way to emphasize their commitment to learning new digital skills, regardless of their education or experience. For Salesforce, it's a way to bring the cloud software giant's tools into more workplaces.

Around the same time Salesforce rolled out the Trailblazer.me profile, the company, vastly expanded its toolset with some major acquisitions. It moved beyond customer relations management (CRM) and into data visualization with its $15 billion Tableau acquisition and into the competitive collaboration space with its $27 billion Slack purchase. Salesforce also purchased the data integration company MuleSoft for $6.5 billion.

Now that the "Salesforce ecosystem" has expanded, so has the Trailblazer.me profile. The cloud company now lets users include their MuleSoft, Slack and Tableau skills and credentials on their profiles.

The Trailblazer.me Profile should serve as "a single source of truth, a verified resume that Trailblazers can use to seize new opportunities across the growing Salesforce ecosystem," Kris Lande, SVP of Trailblazer Ecosystem at Salesforce, said in a statement.

Salesforce is also updating Trailblazer.me profiles with new "ranger ranks," which showcase in-depth learning. Users can also add community tags, such as #AwesomeAdmin, #SlackStar, or #DataDev.