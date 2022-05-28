Scott Blake/Unsplash

Civil engineering focuses on the manmade structures that make up our environments. Civil engineers oversee public works like roads, bridges, and water and sewer systems. They also design buildings, drainage systems, and environmental infrastructure.

Because civil engineers help make our physical world function, the demand for them remains strong. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, civil engineers are projected to see an 8% growth in employment by 2030. Additional civil engineering degree jobs include construction managers, environmental engineers, and surveyors.

Few online civil engineering degrees exist due to the discipline's hands-on nature. We found one program that blends the convenience of online education with what goes into a traditional civil engineering degree.

What to expect in an online bachelor's in civil engineering degree program

A civil engineering degree blends foundational coursework in engineering theory with advanced classes in aspects of the discipline. Civil engineering encompasses topics like transportation engineering, hydraulic engineering, and environmental engineering. You'll take classes and complete lab requirements in areas such as

Surveying

Structural design

Fluid mechanics

Computer-aided design

Transportation engineering

You'll complete many individual and group assignments to practice your skills. Elective courses may allow you to focus your degree on a specific area of the field.

Many civil engineering degrees culminate in a final capstone project for students to demonstrate they are prepared to work in the industry.

What courses will I take in a bachelor's in civil engineering program?

Civil engineering bachelor's degrees build your foundational understanding of the discipline. Though core courses are similar among programs, universities vary in the concentrations and electives offered.

Introduction to surveying

As an overview of surveying equipment, measurements, procedures, and processes, an introductory course in surveying sets the foundation for interpreting site surveys. You learn how to discuss and describe surveying, basic terminology, and the mathematics and science needed to use survey data.

Soil mechanics

A soil mechanics focuses on soil's physical and mechanical properties. It teaches you about soil classification, compaction and flow, permeability and seepage, and related topics. You'll explore testing soil, shear strength, and slopes and stability.

Environmental engineering fundamentals

Topics covered include water and wastewater engineering, air pollution control, and solid waste management. By focusing on the past, present, and future of environmental issues and how they relate to civil engineering, you learn how to solve problems while designing and improving more environmentally friendly structures.

Structural engineering design

A class in structural engineering design focuses on the principles of concrete, steel, and masonry design. You also learn about structural analysis at the element and system levels. Coursework includes hands-on projects, problem sets, and group discussions. You'll gain insight into load and design safety, constructability and structural control, and load estimation.

The best online bachelor's in civil engineering degree

1. University of North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota

About the program: UND's online bachelor's degree in civil engineering includes 128 credit hours. The curriculum meets the education requirements for civil engineering licensure in all U.S. states. UND also offers a combined bachelor's and master's degree online, completable in 5.5-6 years. This program is ABET-accredited.

Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Avg. annual net price: $15,738

$15,738 Time to completion: Four to five years

Four to five years SAT: Optional; most students scores' range from 1010-1250

Optional; most students scores' range from 1010-1250 Minimum GPA: 2.75 (recommended)

2.75 (recommended) Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

This article was reviewed by Sierra Gawlowski, PE

Sierra Gawlowski, PE, earned her BS in civil engineering and is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Washington. She has worked for a private engineering consulting firm as well as for public agencies. Sierra enjoys mentoring engineering students and junior staff. She also leads a project team for Engineers Without Borders and currently sits on the board of directors for Kilowatts for Humanity.

