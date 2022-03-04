Meet your new Crypto Coach: Less confusion, more answers

Getty Images

I love technology. I've been writing about it for more than 20 years and I've published hundreds of articles and blogs on the web. I learn by reading and putting pen to paper and then communicating my thoughts and ideas to the world. Recently, I had a conversation with a friend and out of that, a new column was born. I couldn't be more excited about its potential.

There's a lot of confusion about cryptocurrency and I find myself responding constantly to questions and statements from friends and colleagues about crypto. Here are just a few I get on a regular basis: How do I purchase crypto? Is this a good time to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge? How do I account for my crypto holdings on my taxes? What is a passphrase, seed phrase and mnemonic?

And it's not just one group of friends asking. People across generations are interested in crypto, but they don't know where to go for a thorough understanding of how it works. Cryptocurrency, and all that relates to it, isn't restricted to only one age group or demographic. It doesn't care about your background, investment profile or net worth.

Imagine a world where you can play a game and then convert the token you won into the US dollar or any other fiat currency. Did you know that you can buy fractions of a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin? The market is open 24 hours a day and you can purchase crypto at any time. To be honest, this brings a whole different level of stress for investors that I'll write about on our journey throughout the world of cryptocurrency.

I've been in the cryptocurrency space since 2016, and I absolutely love it for the technology and for the ability to open additional opportunities for income. My goal for this column is not merely to speak about different aspects of cryptocurrency, but to interact with you, the reader, in the comments section, to help educate you more on the topics we'll cover, and to have insightful and spirited conversations in an open forum, free of shame if you don't understand something.

For starters, we'll cover topics everyone needs to know to get up to speed with cryptocurrency and then move to more advanced topics. Here are just a few examples of upcoming columns:

How do I purchase cryptocurrencies in the US?

How do I account for my crypto holdings on my taxes?

How do I secure my newly acquired crypto?

Have a crypto topic that's of interest or concern to you? Add it to the comment section below and I'll be sure to review it. If you have a favorite NFT or artist, feel free to drop the link so I can check it out. (I recently celebrated a milestone birthday and I received a canvas print from one of my favorite NFT artists.)



I'm excited about the opportunity to write this column and look forward to meeting you all on our journey throughout this wonderful world called crypto!

In the meantime, you can leave a comment or question in the TalkBack below. Also, you can find me on Twitter or contact me by writing on my blog, Everything Crypto.