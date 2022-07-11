Affirm is a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) credit model that allows consumers to make purchases now and pay for them over time without any interest. You can choose from two payment structures: traditional monthly payments or Affirm Pay in 4, which allows you to make four interest-free payments on a biweekly basis. Either way, you can get what you need today without worrying about fees and interest like a traditional credit card.
The Affirm logo appears when you checkout, and all you have to do is create an account to unlock Affirm Cash Back. You do need a savings account to sign up, but once you do, you have access to in-app shopping where Affirm is accepted. If you prefer to have a debit card, Affirm has that, too, although the built-in app simplifies things. Buy now and pay later with Affirm on purchases at places such as Walmart, Peloton, and Amazon.
With Affirm, there are none of the typical fees with no balance transfer fees, annual fees, late payment fee, or foreign transaction fees. However, while the APR can be as low as 0% to start, it can also go as high as 30% when you have bad credit. There is no set credit score for approval, although as always, the higher your score, the better. If you want a banking solution that offers a BNPL model, Affirm could be the right one for you.
Affirm has made a name for itself, thanks to its lack of fees. Gone are the typical fees, such as late payment fees and overdraft fees. There also is no interest to save you extra money.
If you want a credit card, Affirm has that, too. The Affirm Debit+ card is a mix between a debit and credit card that allows you to buy now and pay later. Based on your credit score, you may pay anywhere from 0% to 30% interest on your purchases.
A savings account is required to unlock Affirm Cash Back. Once you set up your account and download the app, you can use the Shop tab to find all your purchases from participating merchants. From there, you simply purchase using the Affirm app, but you will need to pay in full using your Affirm card in order to earn cash back. That's it! Your cash back will be deposited into your account within 90 days.
You simply use your Affirm account to make purchases. Once you are approved, you can choose how you make payments, whether it is up front or split into four payments.
Affirm offers a mobile app that allows you to access your account and make payments. It is available via the App Store or Google Play for iOS and Android devices.
There are several ways to make a payment on your Affirm card. You can sign in to your account using the Affirm.com website, or you can pay via the mobile app. Cardholders can pay using their debit card, checking account, or personal check.
Affirm Mailing Address for Payments by Check
Affirm, Inc.
30 Isabella Street, Floor 4
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
The Affirm card is currently accepting applicants for its waitlist. You can join the waitlist to be notified when they begin accepting new members.
Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, issues the Affirm Debit+ card.
Klarna works very similarly to the Affirm, using the same debit-credit card hybrid model with Buy Now, Pay Later purchases that are interest-free.
However, the buy now, pay later model is not for your everyone. If you are looking for a more traditional credit card, some of our top picks for the best credit cards include the Chase Freedom Flex, Discover It Cash Back, and the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card. We also recommend the American Express Serve Cash Back and the Starbucks Rewards Visa Prepaid Card from Chase as the best prepaid debit cards.