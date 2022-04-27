Whether it is for business or pleasure, traveling can take a big toll on your wallet. Once you cover your airfare, there is still the matter of where to lay your head, and hotels can quickly get expensive -- especially if you plan on staying for a while.

The best hotel credit cards can help you save money on the hotels you need, while simplifying the process of searching for and booking a hotel.

We reviewed many different hotel credit cards to find the best ones for your upcoming travel. Based on our exhaustive study, these are the best hotel credit cards in 2022:

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Best premium travel card Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel APR17.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent Reward Rates Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel.

Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes strong right out of the gate with 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 within your first three months of having the card. There is also an anniversary bonus that gives you 10,000 bonus miles, or $100 toward travel, every year. Capital One Travel is available to you, as well, giving you up to $300 back in statement credits each year when you use the service to book your travel. To simplify your travel, there are additional perks, like up to $100 toward Global Entry and TSA PreCheck® Credit, plus 10x the miles on your hotel and rental car and 5x the miles on flights when you book through Capital One Travel. All other purchases earn you 2x the miles for extra earnings. However, watch out for that annual fee that will cost you almost $400 per year. Pros: Excellent rewards

Generous intro offer

Anniversary bonus Cons Excellent credit required

High annual fee

No introductory APR

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Best for travel coverage Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. APR16.24% - 23.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

3x on dining.

2x on all other travel purchases, plus more. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card has a low starting APR compared to other hotel credit cards. When you sign up, you automatically receive 80,000 bonus points after you spend your first $4,000 within the first three months of having the card. It is the equivalent of $1,000 worth of travel when you use Chase Ultimate Rewards to book your travel. There are other travel benefits, too, such as 5x the points on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards and 2x the points on your other travel purchases. Plus, there is a $50 annual hotel credit that rewards you with a free night each year. For your dining needs, you earn 3x the points on restaurants, whether it is dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Chase will help you with your grocery purchases if you prefer to eat at home, giving you 3x the points on online grocery orders, excluding wholesale clubs and other specific retailers. After dinner, settle in with a movie because you also will earn 3x the points on certain streaming services. All other purchases will give you 1 point per dollar. Pros: Rental car coverage

Introductory points

Bonus cashback Cons: Annual fee applies

Must have good credit

No intro APR

Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card Best for flexibility Card Highlights Intro Bonus Get 2 reward nights worth $250 total (max $125 per night)*, when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. *Excludes taxes and fees. If a night costs less than $125, you won’t get the difference. APR15.24% - 23.24% Variable APR Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Collect 1 stamp each time you spend $500 on purchases with your card and collect 1 stamp for every night you stay at any eligible property booked on Hotels.com. Collect 10 stamps, get 1 reward night. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5 Balance Transfer APR15.24% - 23.24% Variable APR Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Collect 1 stamp each time you spend $500 on purchases with your card and collect 1 stamp for every night you stay at any eligible property booked on Hotels.com. Collect 10 stamps, get 1 reward night. With a competitive APR, Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card skips many of the fees assessed by its competitors instead of sticking to a streamlined fee schedule. There are no annual or foreign transaction fees, which can easily save you hundreds of dollars each month. The welcome offer is extremely reasonable, giving you two free nights worth $250 after you spend $1,000 within your first three months. You also receive a free reward night once you earn 10 stamps, valued at $500 each. Cardholders receive an automatic silver membership, which provides such member exclusives like airport transfers, complimentary breakfast, and free Wi-Fi. Up to $600 of cell phone protection is also available when you pay your bill with your card. Pros: Robust rewards

No annual fee

Travel protection Cons: No anniversary nights

No bonus categories

Expiration date for rewards

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card Best for Marriott benefits Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 3 Free Nights (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after qualifying purchases. APR16.24% to 23.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn up to 17X total Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.

New Benefit! Earn 3X Bonvoy points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining.

2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on all other purchases. There are so many rewards with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card that we almost had to present them in a list. When you stay at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, you earn up to 17x the points per $1 on every purchase. This includes 6x the points for every dollar spent using the Marriott Bonvoy program. It also includes up to 10x the points from Marriott in exchange for your Marriott Bonvoy membership. The final point comes from Silver Elite status, which comes with the Bonvoy program. There are other ways to earn, too. When you spend a minimum of $6,000, you will get 3x the points on your first $6,000 spent on groceries, gas, and dining. This is in addition to 2x the points for every dollar you spend on your card. As a new cardmember, you will receive three free nights, or up to 50,000 points, when you spend $3,000 within the first three months of having the card. There is an annual fee, but it's only about $100, which is largely affordable compared to other credit cards. Pros: Introductory offer

Generous point system

Immediate Elite status Cons: Must book with Marriott

Annual fee

Restrictions apply

The Platinum Card from American Express Best for luxury hotels See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. APRSee Pay Over Time APR Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.

Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel. The Platinum Card from American Express helps provide the well-rounded benefits you need for your upcoming travel. When you spend $6,000 on your card within the first six months, you will receive 125,000 points. To help you save on extra fees, there is a $200 annual airline fee credit to cover incidental travel fees, plus a $179 credit for CLEAR security benefits. Each year, you can receive a $200 hotel credit in statement credits for certain prepaid hotel stays when you book through American Express Travel. There is up to $200 in Uber Cash for rides or eats, your choice, plus $300 back on your Equinox membership. To keep you entertained during your travels, there is a digital entertainment credit that is worth $240 and covers many of your favorite services, like Audible, Disney+, Hulu, and SiriusXM. If you are a Walmart+ customer, you can receive up to $155 back for your monthly membership fees. You can also shop at Saks with up to $100 in statement credits each year. You also receive access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection with additional privileges for the Priority Pass™ Select lounge when you sign up in advance. As far as points, you receive 5x the points on flights, up to $500,000, plus 5x the points for hotels booked through AmexTravel.com. All other purchases earn 1x the points on your other purchases. However, the annual fee is expensive in typical Amex fashion, costing almost $700. Pros: Introductory bonus points

Generous rewards

Savings for popular merchants Cons: Very high fee

Limited categories

How did we choose these products? There are plenty of hotel credit cards out there to choose from - in fact, most large hotel chains offer them. However, each card can be very different from the last, and not all of them may offer the best benefits or terms for your needs. We regularly review hundreds of hotel credit cards to find the very best hotel credit cards in 2022. These are some considerations to help you find the right credit card for your family: Consider the hotel chain. From Marriott to Hilton and even Hotels.com, the kind of hotels you can book will vary considerably from card to card. You should also consider what properties are located around the country and even the world to ensure that hotels are available wherever you plan to travel.

Check fees . Things like annual and foreign transaction fees can cut into your rewards significantly, especially when they cost several hundreds of dollars each year. Instead, look for a card that offers a reasonable fee schedule for the type of card you want.

Look at the APR . Your credit card's annual percentage rate (APR) is a critical consideration in your search because it determines how much interest you will pay.

Check your credit score. Your credit score is a huge factor in determining whether you are approved for a credit card or not. Certain credit cards may be more lax in their credit requirements, making getting a hotel credit card far more attainable. Other credit cards may demand excellent credit for approval, so it is important to always check to see what kind of credit is required, so you don't risk your credit on an unnecessary - and potentially harmful - credit check.

Which is the right card for you? Even with our list of 2022's best hotel credit cards, it can still be overwhelming when trying to determine exactly which one is best designed for you. Our expert recommendations can help save you both the time and the headache of trying to decipher which hotel credit card is best for you.

Choose this product... If you want... Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Flexible rewards for luxury travel Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Travel insurance with bonuses Hotels.com® Rewards Visa Credit Card The option to book different chains Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card An affordable card for your Marriott stays The Platinum Card from American Express Premium travel benefits with flexibility

What is a hotel credit card? A hotel credit card is a type of credit card that can be co-branded with a participating hotel chain, such as Marriott or Hilton. Others may take a more generalized, flexible approach to hotel bookings by working with a number of different hotel chains, such as the Hotels.com credit card.

Why do I need a hotel credit card? If you travel frequently, a hotel credit card could be a fantastic option for you because it enables you to save money in one of the areas where you spend the most. The best hotel credit cards not only help you save on travel, but they can also include extra perks, like transit and dining rewards, as well as exclusive access to airline lounges.

What is the best hotel credit card? The best hotel credit card all depends on your specific needs and travel preferences. For example, if you are a fan of Marriott hotels, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card could be the right card for you. Others like the Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card provide greater flexibility when you want to book with different hotels. Our heavily researched list of the best hotel credit cards in 2022 is a wonderful place to start.

