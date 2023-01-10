'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you're still using disposable batteries, well, it's time to switch. Not only will the switch save you money, but it'll also mean less e-waste. Also, it puts an end to having to head out to the store to buy replacements.
But just as with most things, not all rechargeable batteries are made the same. There are countless batteries and chargers out there, and it can be hard to know what's good and what's not good. There's nothing more frustrating than buying something that's supposed to be reusable but having to throw it away because it isn't.
Also: The best solar chargers
So, when you need to stock up on batteries, we recommend getting one of our top picks. These are all top-notch rechargeable batteries, in AA and AAA flavors. We also included cheap bulk packs and a USB-charging option.
Features: 8 eneloop pro AA rechargeable batteries | 2 AAA eneloop pro rechargeable batteries | CC55 advanced quick rechargeable battery charger | Convenient plastic battery storage case
This is the perfect starter kit. Not only are Panasonic's eneloop pro batteries some of the best available, this kit comes with both AA and AAA batteries and a charger at a really good price. These batteries have a capacity of 2550mAh and are perfect for high-drain devices, they maintain 80% of their charge for a year or storage, work well in cold weather, and are good for 500 recharge cycles.
Features: 16-pack AAA batteries | 12-pack AA batteries | Recharge up to 2,100 times | Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not in use) | Up to 800mAh type, 750mAh min, AAA Ni-MH batteries
These totally redefine the idea of batteries being disposable. Quality products and engineering mean that these batteries are good for 2,100 recharge cycles (so if you charged and discharged them daily, they'd easily last for six years). Also, after you've charged them, these batteries will hold 70% of their charge for 10 years when stored, so you always have charged batteries ready to go.
Features: 24-pack of pre-charged AA rechargeable NiMH batteries (2,000 mAh) | Can be recharged up to 1000 times with minimal power loss; provides consistent discharge performance (requires separate battery charger) | Maintains 80% capacity for 2 years | Has a shelf-life up to 5 years for everyday or emergency use
These batteries are perfect for when you're building a stockpile of rechargeable batteries on a budget. You can charge them up, stick them in the cupboard, and have batteries ready to go at a moment's notice. They're good quality and offer fantastic value for money.
Features: 16-pack AAA rechargeable performance-capacity batteries, 800 mAh | Can be recharged up to 1,000 times | Maintains 80% capacity for 24 months
If you go through a lot of AA batteries, then this affordable pack is for you. Like the AA option above, they're good quality and offer fantastic value for money.
Features: 4 AA batteries | Rapid USB charging is achieved in 1.5 hours | Constant 1.5v output | Can be recharged 1,000+ times | Built-in integrated safety circuit protects battery from over discharge/overcharge
These are batteries with a built-in microUSB port, allowing them to be recharged from any USB port and making them super convenient. There are ideal for when powering things on your desk, such as mice and keyboards.
The Eneloop pro AA and AAA NiMH ready-to-use starter pack is the best overall. These batteries can be recharged up to 500 times, maintain 85% of their charge for up to one year, and come pre-charged by solar power (at the factory) -- so they are ready to use out of the package. The included Panasonic eneloop pro BQ-CC55 Ni-MH battery charger can also quickly and individually charge any combination of up to four AA or AAA eneloop pro batteries in just 4 hours (or one to two AA or AAA batteries can be fully charged in up to 2 hours).
And then there's a case to carry the whole kit. What's not to love?
Best rechargeable batteries
Price
Features
Panasonic eneloop pro high-capacity Ni-MH rechargeable battery pack with charger and case
$54
8 eneloop pro AA rechargeable batteries | 2 AAA eneloop pro rechargeable batteries | CC55 advanced quick rechargeable battery charger | Convenient plastic battery storage case
Panasonic eneloop AAA (16) and AA (12) Ni-MH rechargeable batteries
$74
16-pack AAA batteries | 12-pack AA batteries | Recharge up to 2,100 times | Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not in use) | Up to 800mAh type, 750mAh min, AAA Ni-MH batteries
Amazon Basics 24-pack rechargeable AA Ni-MH batteries
$35
24-pack of pre-charged AA rechargeable NiMH batteries (2,000 mAh) | Can be recharged up to 1000 times with minimal power loss; provides consistent discharge performance (requires separate battery charger) | Maintains 80% capacity for 2 years | Has a shelf-life up to 5 years for everyday or emergency use
Amazon Basics 16-pack rechargeable AAA Ni-MH batteries
$35
16-pack AAA rechargeable performance-capacity batteries, 800 mAh | Can be recharged up to 1000 times | Maintains 80% capacity for 24 months
Fuvaly 4-pack USB rechargeable Lithium AA 1500mAh batteries
$25
4 AA batteries | Rapid USB charging is achieved in 1.5 hours | Constant 1.5v output | Can be recharged 1,000+ times | Built-in integrated safety circuit protects battery from over discharge/overcharge
Depends on what you need.
In this listing, I've included a great starter pack, as well as options for those who want to buy some bulk batteries. There's also rechargeable AA batteries that don't need a separate charger, as well as a great charger that will handle pretty much any battery out there.
Choose this…
If you need…
Panasonic eneloop pro pack with charger
A starter kit that includes rechargeable batteries and a charger
Panasonic eneloop AAA and AA Ni-MH pack
A good selection of AA and AAA rechargeable batteries
Amazon Basics 24-pack rechargeable AA Ni-MH batteries
A bulk pack of AA rechargeable batteries that won't break the bank
Amazon Basics 16-pack rechargeable AAA Ni-MH batteries
A budget bulk pack of AAA rechargeable batteries
4-pack USB rechargeable Lithium AA batteries
AA rechargeable batteries that don't need a separate charger
I've been testing and using rechargeable batteries for many years, and over that time, I've narrowed down the field to the batteries and chargers that offer the best in terms of performance, longevity, value for money, and, of course, safety.
It's a way to measure the wear placed on a rechargeable battery in use. Discharging it fully and recharging it counts as one cycle, but it doesn't have to be a full discharge/charge. If you have a battery at 100%, use 50%, and then recharge it, that's half a cycle.
It stands for Nickel Metal Hydride and it is a technology used for many rechargeable batteries. It replaced the older Ni-Cd (Nickel Cadmium) technology.
No.
While I've seen chargers that claim to do this, the process is both dangerous and doesn't work.
The Nitecore UMS4 Intelligent USB four-slot quick battery charger is one of the best chargers on the market for rechargeable batteries. It will recharge pretty much every battery you throw at it (including Ni-MH or Ni-Cd AAA, AA, C, and D cells, as well as IMR/Li-ion/LiFePO4 cells).