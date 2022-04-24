Established in 1852, Wells Fargo is one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. Its storied history began with founders Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, who founded the company to fund train and stagecoach transportation. Today, Wells Fargo continues in that vein, securing both personal and corporate futures with reliable funding and lines of credit.

Wells Fargo offers several credit card options, but they differ significantly, making it confusing for some consumers to understand which one to choose. With things like APRs and rewards fluctuating from card to card, we break down the details of Wells Fargo's best credit cards to help you find the right fit for your family or business.

Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card Best for road warriors Card Highlights Intro Bonus Get 2 reward nights worth $250 total (max $125 per night)*, when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. *Excludes taxes and fees. If a night costs less than $125, you won’t get the difference. APR15.24% - 23.24% Variable APR Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Collect 1 stamp each time you spend $500 on purchases with your card and collect 1 stamp for every night you stay at any eligible property booked on Hotels.com. Collect 10 stamps, get 1 reward night. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5 Balance Transfer APR15.24% - 23.24% Variable APR Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Collect 1 stamp each time you spend $500 on purchases with your card and collect 1 stamp for every night you stay at any eligible property booked on Hotels.com. Collect 10 stamps, get 1 reward night. At a glance With all its travel bonuses, the Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card is one of our picks for the best travel rewards business credit cards. Its introductory offer includes two rewards nights when you spend at least $1,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months. Certain limits apply, like a maximum of $125 nightly reimbursement for each reward night. After the introductory period, cardholders receive regular rewards. For every $500 you spend, you receive one stamp. When you receive 10 stamps, you can redeem them for one reward night worth $110. You will also receive an additional stamp for every night you stay at a property after booking it. There are no black-out dates, and rewards are redeemable at more than 500,000 hotel and vacation properties. Pros & cons Pros Cons No annual fee

Bonus intro offer

Ongoing rewards structure Rewards issued via stamps

$125 maximum hotel redemption rate

Rewards expire after one year

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card Best for unlimited cash back Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months APR15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5 Balance Transfer APR15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases At a glance The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card makes an attractive offer by embracing welcome rewards for its new customers. There is a 0% introductory APR that lasts for 15 months, plus an additional $200 cash bonus when you spend $1,000 in purchases during your first three months of having the card. If you have credit to consolidate, the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card offers an introductory rate on balance transfers for the first 120 days. After the introductory period, you receive unlimited 2% cash rewards on your purchases with no category or quarterly requirements. You can use your Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card to shop at popular stores like Costco and Walmart. For its purchase APR, Wells Fargo offers a tiered system for variable APRs: you will receive a 15.24%, 20.24%, or 25.24% rate. Plus, you get access to extra perks like travel bonuses. The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card also includes extra Visa Signature® services, a complimentary concierge service to simplify your life. Pros & cons Pros Cons Unlimited rewards without category restrictions

Intro APR and rewards

Cash rewards never expire $1,000 required purchase for intro rewards

Foreign transaction fee

Balance transfer fees

Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card Best for large companies Wells Fargo At a glance The Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card is not available to just any business. To qualify, your business must have a minimum of $1 million in annual sales. After that, the rewards are generous. The introductory offer is almost as good as the regular rewards. New customers receive their choice of either a one-time $500 cashback reward or 50,000 rewards points after spending $15,000 within the first three months of having the card. The choices do not end there. With the Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card, you again have your choice of reward structure. You can either earn 1.5% cash back for every dollar spent, or you can choose to receive 1 point for every dollar spent, plus 5,000 bonus points for every billing period with $10,000 or more in purchases. Either way, the card comes with up to a $100 annual credit toward your travel incidental fee reimbursement. Fees The Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card's fee schedule includes no annual fee for your first year with a $125 annual charge thereafter. Type of Fee Cost Annual Fee $0 first year $125 thereafter APR - Purchases Prime + 3.99% APR - Balance Transfers Varies APR - Cash Advances Prime + 20.74% Cash Advance Fee 4% or $10, whichever is greater Foreign Transaction Fee None Pros & cons Pros Cons Introductory bonus rewards

Introductory cashback offer

First-year annual fee waived $1 million in required sales

Annual fee after first year

High rate for cash advances

Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card Best for balance transfers Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash back bonus or 30,000 bonus points when you select a Business Card Rewards Program and spend $3,000 in the first three months of account open date APR11.24% - 21.24% Variable Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates Cash Back option: Earn 1.5% cash back on qualifying purchases

Reward Points option: Earn 1 point on every $1 spent and receive 1,000 bonus points every billing cycle when you spend at least $1,000 on qualifying purchases Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for 9 months Additional Details Balance Transfer APR11.24% - 21.24% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Cash Back option: Earn 1.5% cash back on qualifying purchases

Reward Points option: Earn 1 point on every $1 spent and receive 1,000 bonus points every billing cycle when you spend at least $1,000 on qualifying purchases At a glance Similar to the Business Elite Signature Card, the Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card puts you in the driver's seat for your rewards. When you first open your account, the rewards begin immediately with your choice of a one-time $300 cashback bonus or 30,000 bonus points. To qualify, you must choose a Business Card Rewards program and spend $3,000 or more within the first three months of having the card. Otherwise, the Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card receives a regular 1.5% cash back rate. For every dollar you spend, you also receive 1,000 bonus points for a minimum of $1,000 in eligible purchases. The Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card offers a 0% introductory APR for the first nine months. To qualify, your business must have annual sales of $2 million or lower. Pros & cons

Pros Cons No annual fee

Choice of cashback or rewards points

Intro APR and rewards High required spending

Overlimit

Cashback received on quarterly basis

Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card Best for bad credit Wells Fargo At a glance The Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card is also one of our picks for 2021's best secured credit cards. Because it is a secured card, you first need to pay a deposit for the total line of credit. Wells Fargo allows you to load your card with anywhere from $500 to $25,000 credit line. Cashback rewards include 1.5% cash back on qualifying purchases. Plus, there are no annual or transaction fees to cut into your rewards. If you are looking for introductory rewards, however, you may want to look elsewhere. This card focuses on a recurring rewards structure. Overall, the Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card is a great pick when you want a business credit card for bad credit. To apply, you will need to call or go online, as paper applications are not accepted in Wells Fargo branches. Fees The Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card has an attractive fee schedule with no annual fee. Type of Fee Cost Annual Fee $0 APR - Purchases Prime + 11.90% APR - Balance Transfers Not specified APR - Cash Advances Prime + 20.74% Cash Advance Fee 4%, minimum $10, maximum $175 Foreign Transaction Fee $0 Pros & cons Pros Cons Cashback rewards

Bonus rewards points

No annual or foreign transaction fees High APR

Upfront deposit required

Minimum $500 initial deposit

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card Best for intro APR Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR13.24% - 25.24% Variable APR Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward RatesN/A Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for up to 21 months from account opening Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR for up to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5 Balance Transfer APR13.24% - 25.24% Variable APR Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR None At a glance With a 0% intro APR for 18 months, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card made a splash with its release. The 18-month introductory period is among the longest today, but it doesn't end there. Wells Fargo offers additional rewards when you first open your account. It will extend the introductory period for an additional three months when you make on-time payments throughout. After the introductory period, the APR reverts to a 13.24% to 25.24% variable APR. Pros & cons

Pros Cons Extended introductory APR period

No annual fee

Low starting APR Does not earn rewards

No welcome bonus

Foreign transaction fee

How did we choose these products?

To help you choose a business credit card or a personal credit card, we consider several critical factors:

APR , both introductory and regular

Fees, such as an annual and transaction fee

Rewards and benefits, like points, travel, and concierge services

Accessibility, service areas and customer service

Welcome rewards, like intro APRs and cashback bonuses

Extra protections, like credit tools, lost luggage, travel, and car rental protections

FAQ

What is the difference between a debit card and a credit card? The main difference between a debit card and a credit card comes down to your funds. Your debit card instantly deducts money from your bank account. Payment for your credit card purchases, however, uses a line of credit, so funds are not due until you receive the bill.

How many credit cards does Wells Fargo offer? As of October 2021, Wells Fargo offers six credit cards. There are three business credit cards and three personal credit cards.