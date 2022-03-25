Chase and IHG release the IHG Rewards Premier Business Credit Card

Source: Chase

Starting Thursday, March 24, Chase and IHG's new business credit card is available. The IHG Rewards Premier Business Card offers an impressive collection of travel perks and protections, as well as strong rewards for IHG purchases and a solid return for business-related expenses.

Additionally, the IHG Rewards Premier Business Mastercard -- for a limited time -- is offering new cardholders 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months with the card. It'll have a $99 annual fee beginning in 2023, and any current IHG business cardholders will be migrated to the card.

Take a look at the rewards the card offers:

10x points per dollar at IHG Hotels & Resorts all over the world, in addition to points earned by being an IHG Rewards Club member (up to 26 points depending on IHG membership tier)

5x points per dollar on travel, gas, dining, for social media and search engine advertising, and at office supply stores

3x points per dollar on all other purchases

Along with the solid rewards program, cardholders gain some impressive travel benefits and protections:

Anniversary free night: Following the cardholder's card anniversary, they'll receive an annual free night award valid at IHG Hotels that have a point redemption value of 40,000 points or less. However, cardholders can add points from their IHG account to use the award at a higher point redemption value property.

Following the cardholder's card anniversary, they'll receive an annual free night award valid at IHG Hotels that have a point redemption value of 40,000 points or less. However, cardholders can add points from their IHG account to use the award at a higher point redemption value property. Additional free night award: You'll get another free night every calendar year when you spend $60,000 on purchases and make one additional purchase.

You'll get another free night every calendar year when you spend $60,000 on purchases and make one additional purchase. Redeem three nights, get the fourth free: Cardholders get a fourth reward night free when they redeem points for any stay of four or more nights at the same hotel during one stay.

Cardholders get a fourth reward night free when they redeem points for any stay of four or more nights at the same hotel during one stay. Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS application fee credit: Receive a statement credit for the application fee for Global Entry ($100), TSA PreCheck ($85) or NEXUS ($50) application fee when charged to your card. It can be used every four years.



Receive a statement credit for the application fee for Global Entry ($100), TSA PreCheck ($85) or NEXUS ($50) application fee when charged to your card. It can be used every four years. $100 statement credit and 10,000 bonus points: Get an annual $100 statement credit and 10,000 bonus points each calendar year you spend at least $20,000 and make one additional purchase.

Get an annual $100 statement credit and 10,000 bonus points each calendar year you spend at least $20,000 and make one additional purchase. Up to $50 United Airlines TravelBank Cash annually: Receive up to $50 in United TravelBank Cash each calendar year after connecting your IHG Rewards card with your MileagePlus account.

Receive up to $50 in United TravelBank Cash each calendar year after connecting your IHG Rewards card with your MileagePlus account. Easy Diamond Elite status: Qualify for Diamond Elite status every calendar year you spend $40,000 or more.

Qualify for Diamond Elite status every calendar year you spend $40,000 or more. Save at least 20% on Points Purchases: The name says it all. Save at least 20% when you use your card to buy points.

The name says it all. Save at least 20% when you use your card to buy points. World Elite Mastercard Concierge: Get 24/7 non-emergency help, like finding specific gifts or making dinner reservations.

Get 24/7 non-emergency help, like finding specific gifts or making dinner reservations. Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance: If your trip is canceled or shortened due to sickness, severe weather, or other covered unforeseen circumstances, you could be reimbursed by up to $1,500 per person and $6,000 per trip.

If your trip is canceled or shortened due to sickness, severe weather, or other covered unforeseen circumstances, you could be reimbursed by up to $1,500 per person and $6,000 per trip. Travel and Emergency Assistance Services: Get medical or legal referrals should you run into trouble while traveling.

Get medical or legal referrals should you run into trouble while traveling. Rental car insurance: Decline the rental car provider's insurance offer and charge the rental to your card to get primary coverage against damage and theft.

Decline the rental car provider's insurance offer and charge the rental to your card to get primary coverage against damage and theft. Purchase Protection: New purchases are covered against damage and theft for 120 days. Up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.

New purchases are covered against damage and theft for 120 days. Up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account. Extended Warranty: Extend a manufacturer's warranty offer by one year, if it's three years or less.

Extend a manufacturer's warranty offer by one year, if it's three years or less. Fraud protection: You won't be held liable for any unauthorized purchases made on your account.

Along with the release of the IHG Rewards Premier Business Card, the new changes to the IHG Rewards Traveler Card and the IHG Rewards Premier Card went into effect Thursday. IHG is also revamping its membership reward tiers, with those changes going into effect on April 11, 2022.

The membership tiers will be a bit easier to progress through, and there will no longer be Spire Elite or Kimpton Inner Circle membership levels.