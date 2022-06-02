The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card gets a more rewarding welcome bonus

Chase and Marriott Bonvoy announced Thursday that the welcome bonus for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless is growing. New Boundless cardholders can now earn five Free Night Awards for spending $5,000 within the first three months of having the card.
The new welcome bonus expands upon the increased rewards added to the card earlier this year. The rewards cover popular expenses while traveling, such as gas and dining.
The previous welcome bonus for the Boundless offered new cardholders three Free Night Awards, with each night being valued up to 50,000 points, so it's likely that limit applies to the new welcome bonus as well.
Two extra nights adds considerable value, depending on where you choose to redeem them. Cardholders can use Award Nights consecutively, and if you have any travel plans coming up, using the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless to fund the trip can be a good way to work toward the welcome bonus.
To use the Free Award Night, just search for hotels on the Marriott Bonvoy website and indicate you'd like to use points or awards. If the hotel you want to stay with isn't eligible for the Free Night Award due to a redemption limit, you can add up to 15,000 points per night to cover the difference.
Take a look at the card's full rewards:
In addition to its travel rewards, the card comes equipped with some useful, travel-centric benefits:
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless has an annual fee of $95 (see rates and fees for more details).