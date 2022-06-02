The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card gets a more rewarding welcome bonus

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card Source: Chase

Chase and Marriott Bonvoy announced Thursday that the welcome bonus for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless is growing. New Boundless cardholders can now earn five Free Night Awards for spending $5,000 within the first three months of having the card.

The new welcome bonus expands upon the increased rewards added to the card earlier this year. The rewards cover popular expenses while traveling, such as gas and dining.

The previous welcome bonus for the Boundless offered new cardholders three Free Night Awards, with each night being valued up to 50,000 points, so it's likely that limit applies to the new welcome bonus as well.

Two extra nights adds considerable value, depending on where you choose to redeem them. Cardholders can use Award Nights consecutively, and if you have any travel plans coming up, using the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless to fund the trip can be a good way to work toward the welcome bonus.

To use the Free Award Night, just search for hotels on the Marriott Bonvoy website and indicate you'd like to use points or awards. If the hotel you want to stay with isn't eligible for the Free Night Award due to a redemption limit, you can add up to 15,000 points per night to cover the difference.

Take a look at the card's full rewards:

17x points per dollar at Marriott Bonvoy hotels (6x points from the card,10x for being a Marriott Bonvoy member, 1x from Silver Elite Status)

3x points per dollar at grocery stores, gas stations, and restaurants (on the first $6,000 spent each year)



2x points per dollar on all other purchases



In addition to its travel rewards, the card comes equipped with some useful, travel-centric benefits:

Baggage Delay Insurance: Get reimbursed for essential purchases, including food and toiletries, if your baggage is delayed for over six hours. Up to $100 a day for five days.

Get reimbursed for essential purchases, including food and toiletries, if your baggage is delayed for over six hours. Up to $100 a day for five days. Lost Luggage Reimbursement: If you or a family member has their luggage lost or damaged by the common carrier, you're covered by up to $3,000 per passenger.

If you or a family member has their luggage lost or damaged by the common carrier, you're covered by up to $3,000 per passenger. Trip Delay Reimbursement: If your trip is delayed by 12 hours or you need to stay overnight, you and your family can be reimbursed for the cost of food and lodging by up to $500 per ticket.

If your trip is delayed by 12 hours or you need to stay overnight, you and your family can be reimbursed for the cost of food and lodging by up to $500 per ticket. No foreign transaction fees

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless has an annual fee of $95 (see rates and fees for more details).