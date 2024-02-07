'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Add Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to your car with this $96 touchscreen display
Cars have become very tech-forward in the past few years. This is most evident in the on-dash displays that most of the newer models feature. But if your car is a little older, you might not have access to that feature.
There is no need to miss out when you have this 6.8-inch foldable touchscreen car display. With the ability to screencast from your phone and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Support, you can wirelessly access mobile apps to enhance any road trip or commute. And for a limited time, you can get it for just $96.
Connect to your navigation apps like Google Maps or Waze to get a big-picture view of your route on your dash. Even send messages or make calls through this foldable hub. And because you have access to voice commands with the touch of a button, this display makes entertaining yourself on the road simple and safer. Use Siri or Google Assistant on your phone to play music, listen to audiobooks, or make calls without taking your hands off the wheel.
And if you're worried about a complex install, worry not. It's made to be easy to install, with two different mounting brackets to choose from, one for the dashboard and the other for the windshield. And you can connect a number of ways via a built-in FM transmitter, Bluetooth, or AUX jack.
With its sleek, foldable design, smart integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and user-friendly features, this device is more than just a car accessory -- it's a driving companion that helps you stay connected wherever you go.
Pick up this 6.8-inch foldable touchscreen car display for just $96.