Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249

If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss.

Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.

Over at Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available for $249.99, a discount of $100 on the tablet's usual $349.99 price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an Android tablet equipped with a 10.4" LCD 2000 x 1200 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor, 4GB RAM, and AKG dual speakers. When it comes to storage, there are 64GB or 128GB internal SSD options available.

This deal is for the 64GB version, but the 128GB variant is also on sale. You can use a microSD card to expand storage capacity up to 1TB.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite weighs 1.1 pounds, making the device light enough to be thrown into a bag and transported easily.

Samsung says you can expect up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, depending on how you are using the device. For example, the charge will likely last longer if you are only using the tablet to read or check emails, but will burn quickly if you are using gaming apps.

The tablet is available in three colors: Oxford gray, chiffon rose, and angora blue. An S Pen stylus is included.

