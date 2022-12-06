'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As the holidays draw closer, Arlo has launched a sale for devices that can keep your property safe and secure -- whether or not you're away from home this Christmas.
The site-wide sale includes a deal for a starter kit suitable to begin your security setup. While usually priced at around $260, a two-pack of Arlo Essential wireless security cameras is discounted by $100 (38% off), bringing the cost down to $160.
The Arlo Essential security pack comes with two cameras that can be used indoors or outdoors. You can expect video recording quality to hit 1080p over a 130-degree viewing angle. There is also an integrated spotlight and color night vision. The cameras are compatible with smart assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and you can use your mobile device to check in on your property at any time.
You can choose between white or black cameras.
Arlo's holiday sale is site-wide. Discounts are on offer not just for the Essential Spotlight cameras -- you can also purchase cheap indoor cameras, smart doorbells, and floodlight security devices suitable for protecting outdoor spaces.
Furthermore, Arlo has also launched a subscription deal ahead of the holidays. If you sign up for Arlo's Secure Annual Plan, a monitoring service, you can select a free camera or doorbell.
If you're interested and want to see the full product range, check out Arlo's full holiday sale.