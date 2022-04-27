Security is imperative for companies to deter trespassers and would-be thieves and to protect valuable equipment crucial for businesses to operate successfully.

A robust setup with cameras, sensors, and night vision can take the pressure off security teams and give business owners peace of mind out-of-hours. Luckily for organizations, the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, mobile connectivity, apps, and cloud technologies has radically changed the security landscape and made it easier than ever to set up multi-room and on-premise systems.

The possibilities are endless: cloud or local feed storage, customizable or automatic alerts and alarms, smartphones and tablet connectivity, wired or wireless, battery-powered or mains options, video capture, night vision, audio feeds of varying quality, and the ability to check-in, in real-time, are all on offer and can be tailored depending on the requirements of your business.

To make navigating the variety of hardware and vendor ecosystems available to today's company owners less of a challenge, we have assembled our top ten picks for businesses.

Ring Stick Up Cam Solar Best home security camera Ring Once the case, heavy-duty, wired surveillance systems were the only options available to protect a business premise. Times have changed, and with the explosion in mobile solutions and the increased bandwidth offered by broadband and 4G/5G, there are mobile-friendly options for SMBs seeking a budget-conscious security option.



The benefit of the Ring camera range, including indoor, outdoor, stick-up, and floodlights, lies within its flexibility. Each camera can be connected to the same account and accessed via smartphone, alerting users to motion from all areas.



Of particular note are Stick Up Cams, which can be placed inside or outdoors and on flat surfaces or walls. Battery and wired options are available, as well as devices that come with a solar panel and backup battery pack. The Spotlight and Floodlight models, too, are of interest given their inbuilt security sirens. As there are a variety of different cameras users can pick from, a mix-and-match set up to protect a premise is possible. Pros Flexible and quick setups

Professional monitoring available

Bolt-on ecosystem additions available, including outdoor cameras Cons Long shipping time

Multiple camera costs are high

Google Nest Cam Discreetly keep an eye out for intruders outside of hours Nest Google Nest cameras will be of interest to business owners already in the Nest ecosystem -- including users of the Nest Thermostat, Nest CO2 alarms, as well as Nest X Yale Locks. The Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor cameras are mobile options for on-premise security. They are best suited for budget-friendly users that need basic security measures in place. The cameras can record footage in 1080p HD, and when it comes to the outdoor version, this quality is maintained at night through infrared LEDs. You can pick up battery or wire-powered options.



Both versions have inbuilt speakers and will alert users via their mobile devices if suspicious activity or visitors are detected by motion and noise sensors. Once the app has been installed, and an account has been set up, monitoring begins.



Subscriptions vary. Pros Easy setup

Mobile device monitoring and access

Flexible options Cons Expensive for single cameras

Wyze Cam v3 Best budget security camera Wyze If you want to dip a toe into the world of IoT and intelligent home security devices, you may want to consider the Wyze Cam v3, one of the most affordable options on the market today. The Wyze Cam v3 is a $35 internet-connected camera offering 1080p recording, IP65 quality for indoor or outdoor use, a CMOS sensor designed to improve nighttime vision, a siren, and two-way communication. The camera can be part of a wider Wyze security ecosystem, including outdoor cameras, motion sensors, leak sensors, keypads, and entry monitors. Pros Additional security products on offer to create a wider security network

Small, compact design

Budget-friendly Cons Limited cloud storage included unless subscribed

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless monitoring for the workplace Arlo Another option is the Arlo Pro 4. This slimline, business-ready option can be used either in or outdoors, being a weather-resistant model with a variety of mounting options that can detect both sound and motion.



The Arlo Pro 4, available in black or white, can work as a day-to-day camera on the shop floor; a discreet camera placed outside to act as a night watchman, or as a part of a full network of cameras in a large workplace. A spotlight to improve low-light recording is included alongside object scanning and detection. Arlo's camera is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.



Users will receive real-time alerts whenever motion or sound is detected, and footage is captured in up to 2K HDR resolution. The vendor has also implemented Activity Zones which can be set to reduce unwanted or nuisance notifications. Pros Six months of battery life

Magnetic mounts Cons An Arlo Secure subscription is required for premium features

SimpliSafe security systems Best for small homes and apartments SimpliSafe SimpliSafe is another worthy addition to our list and would suit users who need a flexible solution for smaller homes and apartments. SimpliSafe is a Wi-Fi-connected security solution backed by real-time monitoring in remote centers. While wired, in the case of a blackout, devices in the SimpliSafe range have backup batteries. The basic 'Essentials' package, starting at $219, includes a base station, keypad, three entry sensors, and one motion sensor. A free HD camera is also included in the bundle at the time of writing. Other packages and bolt-on options include panic buttons, freeze and water sensors, smoke detectors, and sirens. Pros No drilling required

Stylish, discreet design Cons Expensive

What is the best home security camera? The Ring Stick Up Cam Solar is the best home security camera, offering an exceptional product at an affordable price. We loved the easy setup, professional monitoring, and the entire range of Ring security products.

How did we choose these security cameras? The requirements of home and business security cameras vary: the average consumer may lean toward an easy-to-install, budget-conscious product, whereas a company may be more inclined to invest in a more powerful alternative to protect valuable assets. In each case, we have considered as many aspects of a security system as possible, including recording capabilities, environmental use, and cost -- both upfront and due to ongoing subscriptions.

Which is the right security camera for you? When you are selecting your home security camera, you should consider the pain points at home or at your business location. What areas are the most important when it comes to monitoring? What assets do I need to protect? When might my home or premises be most vulnerable? If you're working from home, for example, you might forgo constant video capture and a subscription, settling instead for clips and the ability to check-in while you're away. However, if there is valuable stock in an office that is shut at night, you might pivot toward an option including night vision and constant video/audio feeds. Security camera Price Power source Video Ring Stick Up Cam Solar $149 Solar 1080p HD, Live View, Night Vision Google Nest Cam $100 Wired 1080p HD Wyze Cam v3 $36 Wired 1080p HD, Live View, Color Night Vision Arlo Pro 4 $180 Battery/Solar 1080p, Color Night Vision SimpliSafe $270 Battery HD video with Night Vision

Is it necessary to subscribe to a monitoring service? No, but technology services now -- ranging from streaming to IoT -- will not usually stop at hardware: revenue models are pivoting to subscriptions, too. If you want constant monitoring and footage to be stored beyond a specific period of time, you may need to sign up.

Will pets trigger alerts on a home security camera? This was once a common problem with earlier forms of IoT and smart cameras, but vendors are constantly improving false-positive rates through improved object detection and the implementation of features such as 'activity' zones.

Do I have to connect my camera to assistants like Amazon Alexa? This bolt-on integration is usually added to make products more appealing and for the convenience for users, but you do not need to connect your home security system to anything else in your IoT ecosystem.