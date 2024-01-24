/>
Amazon just slashed prices on top TVs, smartwatches, and more

Amazon's Winter Sale is bringing a fresh round of discounts on several coveted tech (and even flagship Amazon) products.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 Release) | Save $60
Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 Release)
Save $60
View now View at Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 9 45mm | Save $70
Apple Watch Series 9 with box and Nike Sport Band
Apple Watch Series 9 45mm
Save $70
View now View at Best Buy
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet | Save $50
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Save $50
View now View at Best Buy
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C Charging | Save $60
AirPods Pro 2 on a plane
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C Charging
Save $60
View now View at B&H Photo-Video

The holidays have come and gone and we're well into the first month of the new year, but Amazon is still pumping out some serious near-holiday priced deals on products like laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and home goods during the retail giant's Winter Sale, going on now. 

Right now you can score savings of up to 40% (or more) on products from brands like Apple, iRobot, Beats, Bissell, Anker, Shark, and more. Now's the perfect time to shop Valentine's Day gifts for yourself or a loved one, pick up a new home gadget, or grab something you've been eyeing for a while. 

Some deals are even the same as the discounts ZDNET has seen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- and trust me, as someone who worked the holiday shift and beyond to find the best deals to bring to you, I'd know. So check out the best Amazon Winter Sale deals and shop your way into 2024 with savings. 

Best Amazon Winter Sale deals

Best Amazon tech deals 

Double tap gesture on Apple Watch Series 9
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Amazon headphone deals 

Beats Solo 3 against blue backdrop
Beats/ZDNET

Best Amazon TV deals 

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Amazon robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Amazon home deals 

cleanview-swivel-rewind-pet
Bissell

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 Release)

Save $60

Echo Show 8
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $90 
  • Original price: $150 

Right now you can pick up Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 model for $60 off and streamline your smart home system. The Echo Show is a smart home hub equipped with Alexa that allows you to ask questions, set reminders, and more. 

View now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm

Save $70
Apple Watch Series 9 with box and Nike Sport Band
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $459
  • Original price: $529

Apple's latest flagship watch is on sale in the 45mm size. The Series 9 offers all the newest features and is one step up from the base model SE. The Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). And it uses algorithms and machine learning -- aka, AI -- to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention. 

Review: Apple Watch Series 9

View now at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Save $50
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $100 
  • Original price: $150

Right now you can get several of Amazon's flagship kids tablets for a decent discount, including the HD 7 and HD 8. The 2022 HD 8, designed for children ages 3-7, offers several designs to choose from and provides at least 32GBs of internal storage. 

More: I bought this Amazon kids tablet instead of an iPad and wasn't sorry

When ZDNET expert Maria Diaz and her children reviewed the device in March 2022, she noted that the HD 8 is a "well-built, entry-level" tablet perfect for her kids' needs. "When it comes down to it, the $150 Amazon Fire HD 8 is a great, child-friendly tablet for education, games, and entertainment. Its 13-hour battery life means that you'll need to charge it less often than other competitors, and the combination of a durable case and screen ensures the integrity of the Fire tablet for years to come," Diaz wrote in her review

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, designed for kids ages 6-12 is also on sale. 

View now at Best BuyView now at TargetView now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C Charging

Save $60
AirPods Pro 2 on a plane
Christina Darby/ZDNET
  • Current price: $189
  • Original price: $250

ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner dubbed these the best AirPods overall for 2024, thanks to their crisp sound quality and upgraded USB-C charging connection. Hiner wrote the AirPods Pro 2 are the most easily recommendable of the four current models of AirPods. 

"That's because they fit almost every type of ear, they are very comfortable to wear, and they include all of the best and latest features that Apple has to offer in headphones. Plus, they get a bonus set of new features as part of the iOS 17 update, which won't come to any of the other AirPods." Plus, they're available for $60 off during Amazon's Winter Sale, matching the prices we saw during the 2023 holiday season. 

More: The best AirPods you can buy

View now at B&H Photo-VideoView now at Best BuyView now at Crutchfield

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

