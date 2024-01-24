'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon just slashed prices on top TVs, smartwatches, and more
The holidays have come and gone and we're well into the first month of the new year, but Amazon is still pumping out some serious near-holiday priced deals on products like laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and home goods during the retail giant's Winter Sale, going on now.
Right now you can score savings of up to 40% (or more) on products from brands like Apple, iRobot, Beats, Bissell, Anker, Shark, and more. Now's the perfect time to shop Valentine's Day gifts for yourself or a loved one, pick up a new home gadget, or grab something you've been eyeing for a while.
Some deals are even the same as the discounts ZDNET has seen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- and trust me, as someone who worked the holiday shift and beyond to find the best deals to bring to you, I'd know. So check out the best Amazon Winter Sale deals and shop your way into 2024 with savings.
Best Amazon Winter Sale deals
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $90 (save $60)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill: $99 (save $80)
- Bluetti Portable Power Station AC180: $649 (save $350)
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $459 (save $70)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $349 (save $201)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: $200 (save $80)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $105 (save $75)
- Anker Magnetic 10,000 mAh Battery Pack Wireless Portable Charger: $31 (save $14)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: $100 (save $50)
Best Amazon tech deals
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $359 (save $70)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: $100 (save $50)
- Google Pixel Watch: $250 (save $100)
- PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $500 (save $60)
- Anker Nano Charging Station 6-in-1 USB-C Hub: $46 (save $20)
- Anker Magnetic 5,000 mAh Portable Charger: $32 (save $28)
- LG 34-inch Curved UltraWide QHD Monitor: $250 (save $150)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: $150 (save $40)
Best Amazon headphone deals
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $130 (save $70)
- Beats Studio Buds + Wireless Earbuds: $130 (save $40)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) USB-C: $189 (save $60)
- JBL Tune 230NC Wireless Earbuds: $60 (save $40)
Best Amazon TV deals
- Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $100 (save $50)
- Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV: $180 (save $90)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch: $300 (save $150)
- LG 75-inch Smart TV: $647 (save $333)
- Hisense 65-inch ULED 4K TV: $450 (save $300)
- Hisense 58-inch ULED 4K TV: $350 (save $250)
- TCL 98-inch 4K LED Smart TV: $1,998 (save $2,002)
Best Amazon robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum: $270 (save $130)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop - Graphite: $350 (save $150)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop: $249 (save $200)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $160 (save $115)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $349 (save $131)
- Eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot: $650 (save $250)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $699 (save $401)
Best Amazon home deals
- Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle: $100 (save $40)
- VacLife Handheld Vacuum: $36 (save $24)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lift-Off Vacuum: $200 (save $80)
- Tineco Floor One S5 Steam Cleaner: $300 (save $150)
- Simplehuman 58L Hands Free Rectangular Trash Can: $160 (save $40)
- Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick Vacuum: $180 (save $120)
- Eufy Indoor E220 Pan and Tilt Indoor Cam: $36 (save $19)
- Aquaoasis Cool Mist Humidifier: $30 (save $20)
- Current price: $90
- Original price: $150
Right now you can pick up Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 model for $60 off and streamline your smart home system. The Echo Show is a smart home hub equipped with Alexa that allows you to ask questions, set reminders, and more.
- Current price: $459
- Original price: $529
Apple's latest flagship watch is on sale in the 45mm size. The Series 9 offers all the newest features and is one step up from the base model SE. The Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). And it uses algorithms and machine learning -- aka, AI -- to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention.
Review: Apple Watch Series 9
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $150
Right now you can get several of Amazon's flagship kids tablets for a decent discount, including the HD 7 and HD 8. The 2022 HD 8, designed for children ages 3-7, offers several designs to choose from and provides at least 32GBs of internal storage.
More: I bought this Amazon kids tablet instead of an iPad and wasn't sorry
When ZDNET expert Maria Diaz and her children reviewed the device in March 2022, she noted that the HD 8 is a "well-built, entry-level" tablet perfect for her kids' needs. "When it comes down to it, the $150 Amazon Fire HD 8 is a great, child-friendly tablet for education, games, and entertainment. Its 13-hour battery life means that you'll need to charge it less often than other competitors, and the combination of a durable case and screen ensures the integrity of the Fire tablet for years to come," Diaz wrote in her review.
The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, designed for kids ages 6-12 is also on sale.
- Current price: $189
- Original price: $250
ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner dubbed these the best AirPods overall for 2024, thanks to their crisp sound quality and upgraded USB-C charging connection. Hiner wrote the AirPods Pro 2 are the most easily recommendable of the four current models of AirPods.
"That's because they fit almost every type of ear, they are very comfortable to wear, and they include all of the best and latest features that Apple has to offer in headphones. Plus, they get a bonus set of new features as part of the iOS 17 update, which won't come to any of the other AirPods." Plus, they're available for $60 off during Amazon's Winter Sale, matching the prices we saw during the 2023 holiday season.
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.