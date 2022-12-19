'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Christmas is nearly here, and with it, there will be the inevitable rush to find last-minute holiday gifts.
If technology is on your checklist, Best Buy has you covered. The US retailer launched a last-minute sale with an ASUS 11.6-inch laptop available for a $130 discount. This budget-friendly laptop is usually priced at $229, but until the sale ends, you can purchase one for $99.
The $99 ASUS E210 laptop comes with an 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) resolution display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. The device runs on Windows 11 and you can expect up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with casual use.
As an entry-level laptop, the ASUS model won't perform well with resource-heavy applications or games, but it would be suitable as someone's first laptop or as a work and study tool.
The last-minute Best Buy sale includes heavily-discounted PCs, laptops, headphones, appliances, monitors, smartphones, and more.
If you're on the hunt for last-minute gifts, smart home products, or tech accessories before holiday celebrations begin, ZDNET has also compiled a Holiday Gift Guide for 2022. We've found everything from laptops and tablets to the best gifts to give for under $25.