Buying the right gift for the holidays is never as simple as it seems -- especially if you're on a tight budget. After all, it's the thought that counts, and gift cards should be your last resort. That's why we've done the thinking for you.
For gifts that will bring all the holiday cheer without budget fears, look no further than our list for the best cheap tech gifts for $25 and under.
Price: $20
Features: Compatible with wireless charging | 38.8 mm diameter x 7.7 mm H | Top is swappable
Our pick for the best cheap tech gift under $25 is a PopSocket. A PopSocket is a great cheap tech gift since it's so versatile—they come in all sorts of colors and designs to fit any budget (including under $25), and even have wallets and MagSafe case PopSocket options. You can even gift your friend a personalized PopSocket of their pet or a favorite photo of the both of you.
Price: $25
Features: iOS or Android app | 200-foot Bluetooth range | Water-resistant
For the friend or family member that is always losing their keys, gift them a Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker. Its small and compact design can attach to a key ring, luggage, a wallet, or more and by using the free app, you can activate the Tile to make a sound so whatever you lost is easy to find.
Price: $20
Features: 4 color options | 5 watts of power | 100-foot Bluetooth range
Cambridge Soundworks produces some stellar audio experiences without costing you a premium. And with its Oontz Angle Solo speaker, it follows suit. The portable music player has a projected 15-hour playtime, enhanced bass-pumping sound, and a figure that is angular and easy to carry. You can snag one for your family, friend, or yourself for less than $20 right now.
Price: $23
Features: 4 color options | Bluetooth 5.0 | 10 hours of playing time
Give the gift of peaceful sleep with these wireless sleep headphones. The headphones fit snugly around your head and can connect to your playlists via Bluetooth so you can listen to white noise, nature sounds, or whatever you want as you fall asleep.
Price: $18
Features: 16 colors | App or remote control | USB power supply
This cool light will turn anywhere into an ambient setting with its "sunset" glow effect. Choose from preset color settings on the remote, or create your own combined colors using the free app. It's great for a party, or even a movie night in to add a little bit of mood lighting.
Price: $13
Features: 7 color options | 3mm aluminum material | Can be adjusted 270 degrees
Those who work from home will appreciate this adjustable phone stand that can go on their desk. You can adjust the stand 270 degrees for the perfect angle of whatever you are viewing. In addition, you can still charge your phone while it's on the stand since there's a slot in the back for a charging cord.
Price: $17
Features: Wireless charging compatible | Anti-slip coating | Fits AirPods Pro case
Since launch, the Apple AirPods Pro has been one of the best selling tech products, especially during the holidays. While you can't gift a pair of the wireless earbuds for under $25, I'm making a case for AirPods cases -- and I don't mean the actual charging case. I'm referring to the silicone-made capsules that will keep those shiny new AirPods protected from drops, dings, and scratches. This one, made by elago, even brings all the nostalgia of a classic Nintendo console.
Price: $25
Features: Open up to 30 bottles on a single charge | Foil cutter included | Single push button operation
Opening a bottle of wine can be a challenge, but this handy gadget makes it super easy. It's portable size means you can bring it to parties and use its single push-button operation to remove the cork of any bottle. There is also a foil cuter included as well as a charging stand.
Price: $20
Features: 360 degrees rotation | 62 inches | Bluetooth remote shutter
For the friend that's always wanting to take group photos, this phone tripod is compatible with any smartphone and gets up to a height of 62 inches tall. A Bluetooth remote lets you snap photos from up to three feet away. It's also super lightweight and only weighs 1.2 pounds for ultimate portability.
Price: $14
Features: Replacement tips | Compatible for any touchscreen device | Mesh tips and precision tips
For the friend who's obsessed with their tablet, gift them this affordable and universal stylus pen that will work with any tablet—including an iPad. The stylus comes with mesh tips and precision tips with a transparent disc at the end to see exactly where your mark is being made. It also comes with replacement tips to easily swap in when you need them.
Below are five cheap tech deals under $25 across major retailers happening right now.
With affordability top in our minds, we chose products that would not only fill up a stocking or that would be fun ideas for smaller gifts, but also items that are suitable -- and budget-friendly -- as larger gifts.
You can find the best cheap tech gifts at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the best time to buy holiday gifts is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, where you can get steep discounts on tech gifts for anyone on your list.