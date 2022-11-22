'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday deals have been emerging over the past few weeks and with many US retailers trying to cash in before its official launch on November 25, there are already massive discounts to be taken advantage of on a range of tech and gifts in time for Christmas.
A deal we've spotted on home security cameras is for an Arlo Protect Your Everything bundle containing everything from a smart doorbell to security cameras. Normally priced at $1299, over the Black Friday period, Arlo is offering $400 off (30% off), bringing the cost down to $899.
Arlo's Protect Your Everything bundle contains Arlo's top security products, selected to make sure every potential weak spot in your home is covered. The kit includes an Arlo Essential wireless doorbell (4K video with HDR), two Ultra 2 indoor cameras, an Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera for outside coverage, and an extra Essential indoor camera for good measure.
Arlo has also thrown in a free yard sign to make would-be intruders aware that your home is protected, which may provide a deterrent in itself.
If the bundle is out of budget, Arlo is offering discounts on each item separately, as well as other kits that may interest you.
This early deal has landed just ahead of Black Friday, set to take place on Nov. 25. The annual sale will feature hundreds of thousands of deals on tech, appliances, homeware, and more. There will also be steep discounts on Amazon products, including Fire TVs, streaming devices, and IoT products.
